How will Arsenal, Tottenham line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
The big game of the weekend is at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive north London derby.

Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of options and after both teams suffered damaging defeats in Matcheek 3, they will want to see a reaction, especially from some of their star players.

Below we take a look at the team news and how Emery and Pochettino will line up

Arsenal

—– Leno —–

— Maitland-Niles — Sokratis — Luiz — Kolasinac —

—- Guendouzi —- Torreira —-

—– Ceballos —– 

—- Pepe —- Lacazette —- Aubameyang —-

Tottenham Hotspur

—– Lloris —–

—- Sissoko —- Sanchez —- Alderweireld —- Rose —-

—– Winks —– Ndombele —–

— Lamela — Eriksen — Son —-

—– Kane —–

Analysis

Arsenal look pretty settled defensively, with Maitland-Niles at right back and Sokratis and Luiz developing a partnership at center back, things are still a work in progress. Midfield is the main area which needs sorting out. After their defeat at Liverpool Emery defended his midfield diamond: “We won with the diamond, we have lost with the diamond, it is not everything.” But the Gunners were way too easy to slice through, which has been the case for many seasons. Don’t be surprised to see Torreira come into the team alongside Guendouzi, while Ceballos needs to turn his early season promise into another fine display. Lacazette needs to start with Aubameyang and Pepe up top as the decision to put him on the bench against Liverpool was nonsensical.

Tottenham have a host of issues to sort out as Pochettino alluded to unrest in the camp impacting his entire squad. The likes of Eriksen, Alderweireld, Vertonghen and Rose all have uncertain futures and that is far from ideal. Defensively they should probably recall Vertonghen to partner Alderweireld as Sanchez has had a rough opening few games. Sissoko may have to play at right back due to injuries to Walker-Peters and Foyth, while Eric Dier could also slot in there. Midfield has been an issue, with Winks as industrious as ever but not getting the help he needs defensively in that area of the pitch. Then Pochettino has so many attacking options in midfield, with Dele Alli only just returning to fitness and Lo Celso still getting used to the speed of play in the PL, perhaps Lamela, Eriksen and Son would be the smart choices to play underneath a slightly cumbersome Harry Kane. We all know he doesn’t like to score too many in August, so maybe Lucas Moura will start up top, but then again, Kane loves a goal in the NLD…

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Matchweek 4 is almost here in the Premier League, as it is the final week before the first international break of the season arrives.

A massive north London derby headlines the action, while plenty of big boys face tricky tests as they aim to stay on track heading into mid-September.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Liverpool  – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Everton v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Chris Smalling to join Roma on loan

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT
Chris Smalling is heading out on loan to Roma.

Despite signing a new contract earlier this year, the Manchester United and England center back has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Smalling, 29, will reportedly join Roma on a season-long loan deal for a loan fee of around $3.3 million. Roma would also have the option to buy Smalling permanently.

With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof ahead of him in the pecking order, plus Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all around as center back options for Solskjaer, this is a smart move for Smalling.

Roma sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli over the summer and are rebuilding after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. They drew 3-3 at home to Genoa in their opening Serie A game of the season and need a little help defensively.

Smalling is a towering figure who will block and clear until his heart is content. He has been at United for nine years, winning two PL titles, an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophy.

This loan move works out well for everyone, as United have now sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez is also heading to Inter on loan and Smalling is now heading to Roma.

The path from Manchester to Italy is becoming a well trodden one.

England name squad, call up Mings, Mount, Wan-Bissaka

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
England have named a 25-man squad to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in two key EURO 2020 qualifiers in September.

The headline additions include Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount, James Maddison and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who are all set for their international debuts, while Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has left Kyle Walker out of the squad.

“We lack some experience in certain positions but we have to keep evolving. We can’t stand still. There are young players coming through that we need to integrate,” Southgate said.

John Stones, Dele Alli, Jack Butland and Fabian Delph have all been left out of the squad, with Alli still recovering from injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to the squad after his lengthy spell out with injury, while Tom Heaton and Nick Pope join Jordan Pickford as the three goalkeepers.

Mings’ first England call up caps a remarkable rise after being sent out on loan to Aston Villa by Bournemouth last season. He has since led Villa to promotion to the Premier League with a string of fine defensive displays, and he’s starred in his first three games in the top-flight for Villa after a permanent move this summer.

Mount is also in line for his debut after a red-hot start as a regular at Chelsea, while Maddison has been rewarded after his impressive displays for Leicester City over the past 12 months.

Wan-Bissaka has impressed after his big money move from Crystal Palace to Man United this summer and the fact he’s kept Kyle Walker out of this squad shows just how much he’s impressed Southgate.

England host Bulgaria on Sept. 7 at Wembley Stadium, then host Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium on Sept. 10.

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

Nathan Redmond headlines Southampton’s injuries

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
Southampton’s star forward Nathan Redmond will miss their clash with Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Redmond, 25, scored in Saints’ 2-0 win at Brighton last weekend and set up Michael Obafemi as they beat Fulham in the League Cup on Tuesday, but shortly after that assist he picked up a knock at Craven Cottage.

Speaking about Redmond’s ankle injury, Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed he could be out for around three weeks which isn’t bad timing considering the international break is coming up.

“At the moment it looks like Nathan Redmond is out for two or three weeks, it could be longer,” Hasenhuttl said. “He has rehab and for the next ten days he has to wear a shoe to make sure he does not move his ankle.”

Obafemi, 19, will also miss the Man United game after limping off against Fulham due to muscle fatigue. While new signing Moussa Djenepo, who scored a stunner against Brighton to open his Saints account, also suffered a muscle injury against Fulham and will miss the visit of the Red Devils to St Mary’s.

Losing Redmond is a big blow for Saints.

Since Hasenhuttl arrived he’s been their top goalscorer and the winger fought his way back into the England squad at the end of last season. His pace and trickery cause plenty of problems and he probably should have scored even more goals over the past 12 months.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl has plenty of options on the bench to call on though, with the likes of Sofiane Boufal, Danny Ings and Che Adams all expected to start in attacking roles, while Stuart Armstrong could also come into the team.

United and Saints usually put on a show as they drew 2-2 at St Mary’s last season and United edged to a 3-2 win at Old Trafford later in the campaign.

Coupled with several 3-2 victories for United at St Mary’s in recent years, we are expecting goals galore on Saturday. And that’s despite Saints missing three of their most potent players so far this season due to injury.