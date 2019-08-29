How will Arsenal, Tottenham line up?

The big game of the weekend is at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive north London derby.

Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of options and after both teams suffered damaging defeats in Matcheek 3, they will want to see a reaction, especially from some of their star players.

Below we take a look at the team news and how Emery and Pochettino will line up

Arsenal

—– Leno —–

— Maitland-Niles — Sokratis — Luiz — Kolasinac —

—- Guendouzi —- Torreira —-

—– Ceballos —–

—- Pepe —- Lacazette —- Aubameyang —-

Tottenham Hotspur

—– Lloris —–

—- Sissoko —- Sanchez —- Alderweireld —- Rose —-

—– Winks —– Ndombele —–

— Lamela — Eriksen — Son —-

—– Kane —–

Analysis

Arsenal look pretty settled defensively, with Maitland-Niles at right back and Sokratis and Luiz developing a partnership at center back, things are still a work in progress. Midfield is the main area which needs sorting out. After their defeat at Liverpool Emery defended his midfield diamond: “We won with the diamond, we have lost with the diamond, it is not everything.” But the Gunners were way too easy to slice through, which has been the case for many seasons. Don’t be surprised to see Torreira come into the team alongside Guendouzi, while Ceballos needs to turn his early season promise into another fine display. Lacazette needs to start with Aubameyang and Pepe up top as the decision to put him on the bench against Liverpool was nonsensical.

Tottenham have a host of issues to sort out as Pochettino alluded to unrest in the camp impacting his entire squad. The likes of Eriksen, Alderweireld, Vertonghen and Rose all have uncertain futures and that is far from ideal. Defensively they should probably recall Vertonghen to partner Alderweireld as Sanchez has had a rough opening few games. Sissoko may have to play at right back due to injuries to Walker-Peters and Foyth, while Eric Dier could also slot in there. Midfield has been an issue, with Winks as industrious as ever but not getting the help he needs defensively in that area of the pitch. Then Pochettino has so many attacking options in midfield, with Dele Alli only just returning to fitness and Lo Celso still getting used to the speed of play in the PL, perhaps Lamela, Eriksen and Son would be the smart choices to play underneath a slightly cumbersome Harry Kane. We all know he doesn’t like to score too many in August, so maybe Lucas Moura will start up top, but then again, Kane loves a goal in the NLD…

