Live, Europa League: Wolves, Celtic, Rangers one step from group stage

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 90 minutes away from reaching the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s team have negotiated two previous qualifying rounds and they lead Torino 3-2 heading into the second leg of their playoff round clash at Molineux on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Glasgow Celtic and Rangers are both looking good to advance to the group stage too, with Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers hosting Legia Warsaw at Ibrox locked at 0-0 and Neil Lennon’s Celtic taking a 2-0 lead to Swedish side AIK.

Some other big teams are in Europa League playoff action on Thursday, as PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt, Espanyol and Feyenoord all battle to reach the group stage.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while below is the schedule for the Europa League playoff games on Thursday.

We will have you covered on Wolves’ European adventure here on Pro Soccer Talk with reaction and analysis.

Thursday’s Europa League playoff round first legs

Qarabag v. Linfield (2-3)

Riga v. Copenhagen (1-3)

POAK v. Slovan Bratislava (0-1)

AIK v. Celtic (0-2)

BATE Borisov v. Astana (3-0)

Bnei Yehuda v. Malmo (0-3)

Molde v. Partizan (1-2)

PSV Eindhoven v. Limassol (0-3)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Torino (3-2)

Rangers v. Legia Warsaw (0-0)

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Strasbourg (0-1)

Zorya v. Espanyol (1-3)

Hapoel Be’er Sheva v. Feyenoord (0-3)

Vitoria v. Steaua Bucharest (0-0)

Maribor v. Ludogorets (0-0)

Ferencvaros v. FK Suduva (0-0)

Rijeka v. Gent (1-2)

Dudelange v. Avan Academy (1-2)

Antwerp v. AZ Alkmaar (1-1)

Spartak Moscow v. Braga (1-0)

Trabzonspor v. AEK Athens (3-1)

