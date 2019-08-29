More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Longtime FIFA official Leoz, indicted in US, dies at 90

Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) Nicolas Leoz, a long-time South American soccer executive and FIFA official who had been under house arrest in Paraguay fighting extradition to the United States, has died. He was 90.

Leoz’s lawyer, Ricardo Preda, told The Associated Press his client died Wednesday after a cardiac arrest linked to age-related ailments.

Leoz, under house arrest for the last four years, was indicted in 2015 in the U.S. Justice Department’s sweeping investigation of bribery and financial corruption linked to broadcasting and sponsorship rights for soccer competitions, including the Copa Libertadores.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL announced Leoz’s death on Twitter. Leoz had served as president of the Paraguay-based organization from 1986-2013.

One of Leoz’s achievements as CONMEBOL president was to gain diplomatic immunity for its headquarters in Asuncion as protection from prosecution.

Leoz resigned from CONMEBOL and his FIFA executive committee seat in 2013 before the FIFA ethics committee could punish him following long-standing allegations he took kickbacks from World Cup revenues.

Leoz received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Swiss-based marketing agency ISL, which was selling World Cup television rights. ISL’s collapse into bankruptcy in 2001 provoked a financial crisis for FIFA and led to a criminal trial in Switzerland.

England name squad, call up Mings, Mount, Wan-Bissaka

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
England have named a 25-man squad to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in two key EURO 2020 qualifiers in September.

The headline additions include Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount, James Maddison and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who are all set for their international debuts, while Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has left Kyle Walker out of the squad.

“We lack some experience in certain positions but we have to keep evolving. We can’t stand still. There are young players coming through that we need to integrate,” Southgate said.

John Stones, Dele Alli, Jack Butland and Fabian Delph have all been left out of the squad, with Alli still recovering from injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to the squad after his lengthy spell out with injury, while Tom Heaton and Nick Pope join Jordan Pickford as the three goalkeepers.

Mings’ first England call up caps a remarkable rise after being sent out on loan to Aston Villa by Bournemouth last season. He has since led Villa to promotion to the Premier League with a string of fine defensive displays, and he’s starred in his first three games in the top-flight for Villa after a permanent move this summer.

Mount is also in line for his debut after a red-hot start as a regular at Chelsea, while Maddison has been rewarded after his impressive displays for Leicester City over the past 12 months.

Wan-Bissaka has impressed after his big money move from Crystal Palace to Man United this summer and the fact he’s kept Kyle Walker out of this squad shows just how much he’s impressed Southgate.

England host Bulgaria on Sept. 7 at Wembley Stadium, then host Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium on Sept. 10.

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

Nathan Redmond headlines Southampton’s injuries

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
Southampton’s star forward Nathan Redmond will miss their clash with Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Redmond, 25, scored in Saints’ 2-0 win at Brighton last weekend and set up Michael Obafemi as they beat Fulham in the League Cup on Tuesday, but shortly after that assist he picked up a knock at Craven Cottage.

Speaking about Redmond’s ankle injury, Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed he could be out for around three weeks which isn’t bad timing considering the international break is coming up.

“At the moment it looks like Nathan Redmond is out for two or three weeks, it could be longer,” Hasenhuttl said. “He has rehab and for the next ten days he has to wear a shoe to make sure he does not move his ankle.”

Obafemi, 19, will also miss the Man United game after limping off against Fulham due to muscle fatigue. While new signing Moussa Djenepo, who scored a stunner against Brighton to open his Saints account, also suffered a muscle injury against Fulham and will miss the visit of the Red Devils to St Mary’s.

Losing Redmond is a big blow for Saints.

Since Hasenhuttl arrived he’s been their top goalscorer and the winger fought his way back into the England squad at the end of last season. His pace and trickery cause plenty of problems and he probably should have scored even more goals over the past 12 months.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl has plenty of options on the bench to call on though, with the likes of Sofiane Boufal, Danny Ings and Che Adams all expected to start in attacking roles, while Stuart Armstrong could also come into the team.

United and Saints usually put on a show as they drew 2-2 at St Mary’s last season and United edged to a 3-2 win at Old Trafford later in the campaign.

Coupled with several 3-2 victories for United at St Mary’s in recent years, we are expecting goals galore on Saturday. And that’s despite Saints missing three of their most potent players so far this season due to injury.

Fans of Dortmund, Burnley share UEFA’s annual diversity award

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
NYON, Switzerland (AP) UEFA has given Borussia Dortmund a share of European soccer’s annual award to fans for the club’s “tireless long-term work” tackling racism and supporting refugees.

[ UCL POTS/DRAW: Where will Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs end up? ]

UEFA says Dortmund will share the Equal Game award with Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe as “role models highlighting diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football.”

Dortmund was praised for “tackling far-right infiltration of their fan base, challenging everyday racism, and adopting a clear policy on the humanitarian rights of refugees and asylum seekers.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Dortmund “set an important example for other clubs throughout Europe.”

[ MORE: Zlatan open to Man United return | USMNT squad for Mexico clash ]

Cunliffe ran to each of Burnley’s away games in the Premier League last season, covering nearly 3,100 miles and raising more than $66,000 for charity.

UEFA will present the awards on Thursday at the Champions League draw in Monaco.

UEL preview: One final hurdle for Wolves to reach group stage

Photo by Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ stated goal of reaching the Europa League group stage is 90 minutes (or, maybe 120) from becoming reality ahead of Thursday’s qualification second leg against Torino.

[ UCL POTS/DRAW: Where will Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs end up? ]

After securing a 3-2 victory in Italy last week, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side will advance to the group stage with a draw at Molineux Stadium, a 1-0 defeat or a 2-1 defeat, or most obviously, a victory. A reversed 3-2 result would send the sides to extra time.

Raul Jimenez scored the winning goal, his fifth in five UEL appearances thus far, in the 72nd minute last Thursday. Torino defender Bremer opened the scoring by putting the ball into his own net and Diogo Jota made it 2-0 to the visitors just before the hour mark, but Torino hit back through Lorenzo De Silvestri in the 61st, followed by Jimenez’s goal 11 minutes later. Torino’s lifeline came courtesy of Andrea Belotti, from the penalty spot, in the 89th.

[ MORE: Zlatan open to Man United return | USMNT squad for Mexico clash ]

It’s Belotti’s goal, also his fifth in UEL action this season, that gives Walter Mazzarri‘s side a real shot at overturning the deficit at just one goal.

Having already played eight games this season — compared to most Premier League sides, who have only played three or four — it’s been a busy start to the 2019-20 campaign for Wolves, but Espirito Santo says his side is embracing not only the challenge of the busy schedule but also the dream of what could come of their journey in Europe.

“We are really embracing all the games, not only the competitions, but all the games we have in front of us,” he said this week. “It’s been good, I think for all the club it’s a new experience, but I think we’ve prepared well and the way we’ve dealt with the traveling has been fantastic, so I’m very pleased for the club and for the players. We just embrace the games and then we want to compete.”

Thursday’s notable Europa League schedule

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Torino (3-2)
AIK v. Celtic (0-2)
Rangers v. Legia Warsaw (0-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Strasbourg (0-1)
Zorya v. Espanyol (1-3)
Apollon Limassol v. PSV Eindhoven (0-3)
Hapoel Be’er Sheva v. Feyenoord (0-3)