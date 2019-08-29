More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Menez experiment ends at Club America

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
After one and a half seasons at Mexican giant Club America, the Jeremy Menez experiment has come to an expected conclusion.

Both Club America and Menez on his social media account confirmed the announce, mutually agreeing to terminate the Frenchman’s contract. In a post on his Instagram account in both Spanish and French, Menez didn’t seem to hold any hard feeling over the way his situation worked out, thanking the fans, the clubs and his teammates in Mexico City.

It’s unclear whether Menez will remain in Mexico, the Americas, or return to Europe, though the timing of his move allows him to move to a European club just before the transfer deadline.

Anuncio mi salida del club después de 2 temporadas muy gratificantes para mí. Quería agradecer a los fanáticos por la increíble bienvenida que me dieron. Me gustaría agradecer al club por su dedicación y habilidades y a todos mis compañeros con los que jugué. Nunca te olvidaré Vamos America somos aguillas 🦅🦅🦅🦅 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Je vous annonce mon départ du club après 2 saisons très enrichissantes pour moi. Je tenais à remercier les supporters de l’accueil incroyable que vous m avez fait. Je te tiens à remercier les gens du club pour leur dévouement et leurs compétences ainsi que tous mes partenaires avec lesquels j ai joué. Je vous oublierai jamais. Vamos America somos aguillas 🦅🦅🦅🦅❤️❤️❤️❤️ #mnz

Menez arrived at Club America with much fanfare in January 2018, with Club America hoping he could be a carbon copy of fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac at Tigres. Gignac has gone on to lead Tigres to four Liga MX titles and three Campeones Cup trophies, along with becoming Tigres’ all-time leading scorer.

Menez, on the other hand, had a decent start at America in the 2018 Clausura tournament, but was completely out of the picture last season. He had multiple injuries and operations on his left leg, and manager Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera had some veiled criticism for Menez, stating that Menez wasn’t training hard enough when healthy and wasn’t bringing the right attitude to training.

After playing just 3 times over the course of last season for the first team, Menez had surprisingly been re-incorporated, both for America’s preseason friendly matches in the U.S. as well as their Leagues Cup participation.

However, since coming off the bench in the 2019 Apertura opener on July 21, Menez has been with the reserves and it seemed he had no chance of winning over Herrera moving forward.

It still remains to be seen whether European stars towards the end of their prime can succeed coming to Mexico like they can coming to MLS. Vincent Janssen, who is still just 25-years-old, moved to Monterrey in late July and is finally seeing the pitch off the bench. Janssen scored his first league goal last Saturday in Monterrey’s 2-1 defeat to Santos Laguna.

Crossroads: What if lasagna-gate hadn’t rocked Spurs

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
As the 2005-2006 season was coming to a close, Tottenham was on the precipice of a great feat. Finishing above Arsenal as well as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Then came the Lasagna.

The night before the match, almost a dozen Spurs players ended up with food poisoning from a bad batch of Lasagna at a hotel buffet. It clearly affected the team the next day, as West Ham defeated Tottenham, 2-1. To make matters worse for Spurs, Arsenal jumped over them in the table in Thierry Henry’s last match before moving to Barcelona.

But what if that never happened? What if Tottenham had a perfectly fine dinner, defeated West Ham, and qualified for the Champions League?

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Matchweek 4 is almost here as teams look to head into the international break on a high.

Arsenal host Tottenham in a massive north London derby, while Man United, Man City and Liverpool all have tricky tests.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON'T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Southampton 1-2 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

"SO YOU'RE TELLING ME THERE'S A CHANCE…"

Everton 1-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

West Ham 2-2 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Lewandowski extends Bayern contract

Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract with the German club for another two years through June 2023.

The 31-year-old Lewandowski says “Bayern has become my sporting home. On top of that, as a family we feel very comfortable here. I’m convinced that we will achieve a lot in the coming years.”

Lewandowski, who joined Bayern from league rival Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has started the season with five goals in two Bundesliga games, making him the only Bayern player to have scored in the league so far.

The Poland striker has 133 goals in 161 Bundesliga games for Bayern, as well as 24 in the German Cup and 36 in the Champions League. He has won the league in each of his five seasons at the club, as well as the cup in 2016 and 2019.

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top-scoring foreign player with 207 goals for Bayern and Dortmund.

Ranking UCL draw: Which PL team was handed best group?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
The four Premier League teams found out their fate for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage.

And they will be feeling quite different about how the draw worked out for them. Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Chelsea now know which teams stand in their way.

Below we ranked how each team did, as we rank the toughness of their UCL draw from four to one.

4 – Manchester City
Group C: Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Probably the easiest draw City could have got. They always seem to get Shakhtar, but Dinamo and Atalanta will be easy to handle. Easy peasy for Pep Guardiola.

3 – Tottenham Hotspur
Group B: Bayern Munich, Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade

When Spurs were drawn with Bayern, Pochettino would have been fearing the worst. Fear not. Olympiacos and Red Star will not be easy, but it could have been a lot worse from Pots 3 and 4 for Spurs. They should make it to the last 16.

2 – Liverpool
Group E: Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg, KRC Genk

Jurgen Klopp‘s men paired with Napoli, again, but they will be happy playing Salzburg and Genk. Their away form in Europe has to improve, but Anfield will drag the reigning champs into the last 16.

1 – Chelsea
Group H: Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Eh, not the best for Chelsea but Ajax and Valencia will push them all the way for qualification. Lille have some tricky players too and Frank Lampard‘s men could be up against it to make the knockout round.