Nathan Redmond headlines Southampton’s injuries

Southampton’s star forward Nathan Redmond will miss their clash with Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Redmond, 25, scored in Saints’ 2-0 win at Brighton last weekend and set up Michael Obafemi as they beat Fulham in the League Cup on Tuesday, but shortly after that assist he picked up a knock at Craven Cottage.

Speaking about Redmond’s ankle injury, Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed he could be out for around three weeks which isn’t bad timing considering the international break is coming up.

“At the moment it looks like Nathan Redmond is out for two or three weeks, it could be longer,” Hasenhuttl said. “He has rehab and for the next ten days he has to wear a shoe to make sure he does not move his ankle.”

Obafemi, 19, will also miss the Man United game after limping off against Fulham due to muscle fatigue. While new signing Moussa Djenepo, who scored a stunner against Brighton to open his Saints account, also suffered a muscle injury against Fulham and will miss the visit of the Red Devils to St Mary’s.

Losing Redmond is a big blow for Saints.

Since Hasenhuttl arrived he’s been their top goalscorer and the winger fought his way back into the England squad at the end of last season. His pace and trickery cause plenty of problems and he probably should have scored even more goals over the past 12 months.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl has plenty of options on the bench to call on though, with the likes of Sofiane Boufal, Danny Ings and Che Adams all expected to start in attacking roles, while Stuart Armstrong could also come into the team.

United and Saints usually put on a show as they drew 2-2 at St Mary’s last season and United edged to a 3-2 win at Old Trafford later in the campaign.

Coupled with several 3-2 victories for United at St Mary’s in recent years, we are expecting goals galore on Saturday. And that’s despite Saints missing three of their most potent players so far this season due to injury.

