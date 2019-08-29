More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Ranking UCL draw: Which PL team was handed best group?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
The four Premier League teams found out their fate for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage.

[ MORE: UCL draw in full

And they will be feeling quite different about how the draw worked out for them. Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Chelsea now know which teams stand in their way.

[ MORE: Latest Champions League news ]

Below we ranked how each team did, as we rank the toughness of their UCL draw from four to one.

4 – Manchester City
Group C: Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Probably the easiest draw City could have got. They always seem to get Shakhtar, but Dinamo and Atalanta will be easy to handle. Easy peasy for Pep Guardiola.

3 – Tottenham Hotspur
Group B: Bayern Munich, Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade

When Spurs were drawn with Bayern, Pochettino would have been fearing the worst. Fear not. Olympiacos and Red Star will not be easy, but it could have been a lot worse from Pots 3 and 4 for Spurs. They should make it to the last 16.

2 – Liverpool
Group E: Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg, KRC Genk

Jurgen Klopp‘s men paired with Napoli, again, but they will be happy playing Salzburg and Genk. Their away form in Europe has to improve, but Anfield will drag the reigning champs into the last 16.

1 – Chelsea
Group H: Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Eh, not the best for Chelsea but Ajax and Valencia will push them all the way for qualification. Lille have some tricky players too and Frank Lampard‘s men could be up against it to make the knockout round.

Lewandowski extends Bayern contract

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract with the German club for another two years through June 2023.

The 31-year-old Lewandowski says “Bayern has become my sporting home. On top of that, as a family we feel very comfortable here. I’m convinced that we will achieve a lot in the coming years.”

Lewandowski, who joined Bayern from league rival Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has started the season with five goals in two Bundesliga games, making him the only Bayern player to have scored in the league so far.

The Poland striker has 133 goals in 161 Bundesliga games for Bayern, as well as 24 in the German Cup and 36 in the Champions League. He has won the league in each of his five seasons at the club, as well as the cup in 2016 and 2019.

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top-scoring foreign player with 207 goals for Bayern and Dortmund.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Van Dijk, Bronze scoop top UEFA awards

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Virgil Van Dijk and Lucy Bronze were named the men’s and women’s players of the season by UEFA on Thursday.

[ MORE: Latest Champions League news ]

Van Dijk led Liverpool’s defense to the UEFA Champions League title and captained the Netherlands to the Nations League final.

The Dutch defender, 28, had a sensational season in his first full campaign at Liverpool after his move from Southampton in January 2018.

As for the women’s award, Bronze starred at right back for Lyon in the women’s Champions League as they won everything possible.

Bronze also won the silver ball as the second best player at the women’s World Cup this summer as England reached the semifinals in France.

Live, Europa League: Wolves, Celtic, Rangers one step from group stage

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers are 90 minutes away from reaching the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s team have negotiated two previous qualifying rounds and they lead Torino 3-2 heading into the second leg of their playoff round clash at Molineux on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ]

Glasgow Celtic and Rangers are both looking good to advance to the group stage too, with Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers hosting Legia Warsaw at Ibrox locked at 0-0 and Neil Lennon’s Celtic taking a 2-0 lead to Swedish side AIK.

Some other big teams are in Europa League playoff action on Thursday, as PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt, Espanyol and Feyenoord all battle to reach the group stage.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while below is the schedule for the Europa League playoff games on Thursday.

We will have you covered on Wolves’ European adventure here on Pro Soccer Talk with reaction and analysis.

Thursday’s Europa League playoff round first legs

UEFA announce Champions League player awards

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
UEFA named its best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward during the 2018-19 Champions League season, as two Liverpool stars were named the best in their positions.

[ MORE: UCL draw in full

Alisson Becker was named the goalkeeper of the season and Virgil Van Dijk was named the best defender after their heroic displays on the way to the Reds winning the UCL trophy last season.

Frenkie de Jong scooped the midfielder award after his displays for Ajax before heading to Barcelona this summer, and his new Barca teammate Lionel Messi picked up the forward of the year award.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defender: Virgil van Dijk

Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong

Forward: Lionel Messi