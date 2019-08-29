More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Rematch: Boca to meet River in Copa Libertadores

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT
The best rivalry in all of South American soccer will be coming to the Copa Libertadores for the second-straight year.

After last year’s drama on and off the field in the Copa Libertadores final, River Plate’s aggregate win over Cerro Porteno of Paraguay ensured there would be another Superclasico, this time in the Copa Libertadores semifinals. River Plate tied Cerro Porteno, 1-1, on Thursday evening in Paraguay, advancing to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate. Boca Juniors advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 aggregate win over LDU Quito of Ecuador.

It’s the first time both teams will be playing each other in an official match since last December’s Copa Libertadores final.

Last year’s Copa Libertadores final, which was being used by the Argentine football authorities to prove that they could host a future Copa America or World Cup, was a spectacular disaster, at least regarding security.

The first leg had to be delayed 24 hours due to torrential rain, and then ended up being a wild, 2-2 affair at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera Stadium. The second leg was initially postponed one day, then two after Boca Juniors’ bus was attacked by River Plate fans on its way to the stadium, injuring some players and making the game a complete farce. Somehow a CONMEBOL doctor decided the players were good enough to play, even though one suffered temporary optical damage.

Eventually, CONMEBOL came to the conclusion that the game couldn’t be forfeited, but also couldn’t be played in Buenos Aires. A decision was made to move the game to Madrid, where security was in place, there were no issues, and the game finished with River Plate winning after extra time. Even prior to the final, CONMEBOL had announced that it was getting rid of the traditional two-legged finals in place of one in a neutral setting.

All of that is the backdrop to the next Superclasico this year. Suddenly, it’s yet another two-legged affair to take place in Buenos Aires, though perhaps Argentina’s security apparatus can take this opportunity to learn from last year’s mistakes. The first leg is scheduled for October 1 at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental, before returning to La Bombonera on October 22 for the second leg.

Could Arsenal finally start Pepe, Auba, Lacazette?

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Arsenal fans could finally see the forward trio they’ve been waiting for.

With Alexandre Lacazette almost recovered from an ankle injury, he could start up top in a front three including fellow Frenchmen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new signing Nicolas Pepe. It’s just in time, as Arsenal faces Tottenham in the first edition of the North London derby this season.

“I think they can start together and they can play also during the match as all three, it depends how we decide our gameplan,” Emery said. “But I am very optimistic for that situation, but not also those three players, also Nelson, Mkhitaryan, Willock, Ozil. We need to be able to make the best decisions, but above all, to have different possibilities with the players.”

Arsenal fans have been waiting with baited breath to see the speed, skill, and technique of Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe playing together. It obviously gives Arsenal an issue defensively, because the trio aren’t exactly known for their defending. But if Arsenal can move forward on the break, and if Emery can find the overall balance of the squad, it could bring tremendous results.

Going up against Tottenham at the Emirates is also a special occasion. The players have added motivation to succeed and should be ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd. It will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry Lacazette and Aubameyang have built early on with Pepe, and if they score, what their celebration will be.

Former Spain coach Luis Enrique announces death of daughter

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says his 9-year-old daughter has died after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer.

Luis Enrique posted a message on Twitter on Thursday saying “our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon.” He also thanked supporters for “all of the love received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.”

The 49-year-old coach left his job with Spain’s national team in June because of his daughter’s illness. He initially stepped away temporarily and delegated his duties to then assistant coach Robert Moreno, but eventually resigned to focus solely on his family.

Luis Enrique ended his message by saying Xana “will be the star that guides our family.”

UEL Rewind: Wolves advance to group stage

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be playing in the main stage of a European competition.

Wolves defeated Torino, 2-1, at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday night, advancing to the UEFA Europa League group stage with a 5-3 aggregate victory. Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker both scored for Wolves, with Andrea Belotti scoring for Torino as the Serie A club was knocked out.

Jimenez gave Wolves the lead in the 30th minute with a sublime first-time finish. In the 57th minute, Andrea Belotti briefly tied the game with a near-post header, but one minute later, Dendoncker struck back with a side-footed shot that went off the post.

The draw for the Europa League group stages is on Friday.

Here’s a look at the rest of Thursday’s Europa League second-leg scores.

Qarabag 2 – 1 Linfield
Riga 1 – 0 Copenhagen
AIK 1 – 4 Celtic
PAOK 3 – 2 Slovan Bratislava
BATE 2 – 0 Astana
Apollon 0 – 4 PSV
Zorya 2 – 2 Espanyol
Molde 1 – 1 Partizan
Bnei Yehuda 0 – 1 Malmö FF
Spartak Moscow 1 – 2 Sporting Braga
Trabzonspor 0 – 2 AEK Athens
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 0 – 3 Feyenoord
Antwerp 1 – 4 E AZ (After Extra Time)
Ferencvaros 4 – 2 Sūduva
F91 Dudelange 2 – 1 Ararat-Armenia (on penalties)
Rijeka 1 – 1 Gent
Maribor 2 – 2 Ludogorets
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 0 Strasbourg
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 1 Torino
Rangers 1 – 0 Legia Warszawa
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 – 0 FCSB

Crossroads: What if lasagna-gate hadn’t rocked Spurs

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

As the 2005-2006 season was coming to a close, Tottenham was on the precipice of a great feat. Finishing above Arsenal as well as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Then came the Lasagna.

The night before the match, almost a dozen Spurs players ended up with food poisoning from a bad batch of Lasagna at a hotel buffet. It clearly affected the team the next day, as West Ham defeated Tottenham, 2-1. To make matters worse for Spurs, Arsenal jumped over them in the table in Thierry Henry’s last match before moving to Barcelona.

But what if that never happened? What if Tottenham had a perfectly fine dinner, defeated West Ham, and qualified for the Champions League?

Watch the latest episode of Crossroads above, and check out previous episodes on Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool on NBC Sports‘ Youtube Page.