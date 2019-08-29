UEFA announce Champions League player awards

The four Premier League teams found out their fate for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage.

And they will be feeling quite different about how the draw worked out for them. Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Chelsea now know which teams stand in their way.

Below we ranked how each team did, as we rank the toughness of their UCL draw from four to one.

4 – Manchester City

Group C: Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Probably the easiest draw City could have got. They always seem to get Shakhtar, but Dinamo and Atalanta will be easy to handle. Easy peasy for Pep Guardiola.

3 – Tottenham Hotspur

Group B: Bayern Munich, Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade

When Spurs were drawn with Bayern, Pochettino would have been fearing the worst. Fear not. Olympiacos and Red Star will not be easy, but it could have been a lot worse from Pots 3 and 4 for Spurs. They should make it to the last 16.

2 – Liverpool

Group E: Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg, KRC Genk

Jurgen Klopp‘s men paired with Napoli, again, but they will be happy playing Salzburg and Genk. Their away form in Europe has to improve, but Anfield will drag the reigning champs into the last 16.

1 – Chelsea

Group H: Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Eh, not the best for Chelsea but Ajax and Valencia will push them all the way for qualification. Lille have some tricky players too and Frank Lampard‘s men could be up against it to make the knockout round.

