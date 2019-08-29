UEL Rewind: Wolves advance to group stage

For the first time in nearly 40 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be playing in the main stage of a European competition.
Wolves defeated Torino, 2-1, at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday night, advancing to the UEFA Europa League group stage with a 5-3 aggregate victory. Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker both scored for Wolves, with Andrea Belotti scoring for Torino as the Serie A club was knocked out.
Jimenez gave Wolves the lead in the 30th minute with a sublime first-time finish. In the 57th minute, Andrea Belotti briefly tied the game with a near-post header, but one minute later, Dendoncker struck back with a side-footed shot that went off the post.
The draw for the Europa League group stages is on Friday.
Here’s a look at the rest of Thursday’s Europa League second-leg scores.
Qarabag 2 – 1 Linfield
Riga 1 – 0 Copenhagen
AIK 1 – 4 Celtic
PAOK 3 – 2 Slovan Bratislava
BATE 2 – 0 Astana
Apollon 0 – 4 PSV
Zorya 2 – 2 Espanyol
Molde 1 – 1 Partizan
Bnei Yehuda 0 – 1 Malmö FF
Spartak Moscow 1 – 2 Sporting Braga
Trabzonspor 0 – 2 AEK Athens
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 0 – 3 Feyenoord
Antwerp 1 – 4 E AZ (After Extra Time)
Ferencvaros 4 – 2 Sūduva
F91 Dudelange 2 – 1 Ararat-Armenia (on penalties)
Rijeka 1 – 1 Gent
Maribor 2 – 2 Ludogorets
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 0 Strasbourg
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 1 Torino
Rangers 1 – 0 Legia Warszawa
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 – 0 FCSB