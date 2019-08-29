Van Dijk, Bronze scoop top UEFA awards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Virgil Van Dijk and Lucy Bronze were named the men’s and women’s players of the season by UEFA on Thursday.

Van Dijk led Liverpool’s defense to the UEFA Champions League title and captained the Netherlands to the Nations League final.

The Dutch defender, 28, had a sensational season in his first full campaign at Liverpool after his move from Southampton in January 2018.

As for the women’s award, Bronze starred at right back for Lyon in the women’s Champions League as they won everything possible.

Bronze also won the silver ball as the second best player at the women’s World Cup this summer as England reached the semifinals in France.

