Getty Images

Chiellini tears ACL, de Ligt next man up

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Juventus confirmed on Friday that captain and veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery, leaving his status for the rest of the season in serious doubt.

The injury took place in training earlier in the day, and the club did not give any official timeline for the 35-year-old’s recovery. ACL tears usually take 6-8 months for a full recovery to match fitness, although his advanced age could contribute to a potentially longer recovery time.

Chiellini’s injury is a stunning one, given that the stalwort defender has not missed significant time in his entire 12-year Juventus career. He joined in 2005 from Fiorentina, appearing in 17 games his first season in Turin has he broke into the squad, and he has not looked back, registering at least 21 league appearances in every single season since, although he has tapered off a bit, failing to reach 30 league appearances in any of the last five campaigns.

The 35-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes in Juve’s Serie A season opener last weekend against Parma, starting at center-back alongside fellow veteran Leonardo Bonucci. 20-year-old Matthijs de Ligt, whom Juventus signed this summer for a whopping $97 million, was on the bench and is likely the next man up to take Chiellini’s place, meaning he will play a significant role in his first season with the Italian giants.

While serious injuries such as ACL tears do strike any and all demographic of athlete, Juventus was smart to bring in de Ligt as long-term cover for Chiellini as they rely on both he and the 32-year-old Bonucci in the starting lineup, with older players more at risk for injury. Behind de Ligt, the cover at center-back is extremely thin at Juventus. 21-year-old Merih Demiral made the matchday squad and rode the bench alongside de Ligt for Juve’s season opener, while 25-year-old Daniele Rugani is rumored to be headed out of the club after making just 15 appearances last season, although that could now change after Chiellini’s serious injury.

There could be some growing pains for de Ligt as he is thrust into the spotlight, but the Dutch kid is as experienced as they come for someone so young, having captained Ajax to the Champions League semifinals last season and seeing time with the senior international squad as well, already the owner of 15 international caps.

Basel forward Van Wolfswinkel has successful brain surgery

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) Basel forward Ricky Van Wolfswinkel is to leave the hospital after successful brain surgery to treat an aneurysm.

The club says the operation was performed Tuesday and the Dutchman has been cleared to leave.

Van Wolfswinkel’s aneurysm was discovered by chance during scans after he sustained a concussion in a Champions League qualifying game this month. His injury occurred late in a 2-1 home loss to LASK Linz on Aug. 7.

The 30-year-old former Norwich and Sporting Lisbon player has said he expected to be out of action for at least six months.

How will Champions League, Europa fixtures affect Top Six contenders?

Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
The challenges of both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League are differing and many, most having to do with schedule congestion.

Congestion hurts everyone, but it’s not an equal offender. It definitely gives teams outside of European competition a better chance at scoring an upset, but it’s interesting how acutely it can affect the big boys against each other.

The quality of opponent, difference in rest, and miles covered can make it hard to say there’s any edge at all, but we’ll give it a go.

The people who draw the groups and fixtures did no favors for Manchester United, while Arsenal will be enjoying its slate.

Consider:

— Of Manchester United‘s six UEL group stage fixtures, three butt up against Top Six fixtures. The good news is that all of the PL challenges come before European dates. United can hope that it will not need the final match of group play and that Man City will need theirs, with both coming after the Manchester Derby. Looking at the groups, it seems more likely that both clubs will have sealed their fates in the knockout rounds.

— Speaking of Man City, the PL champions have four Premier League matches in close proximity to UCL bouts. Some of this is good, though, as the Oct. 5 visit from Wolves comes with a day’s more rest than their opponents, who will be coming back from Turkey and a huge match with Besiktas.

— Wolves will also get the short end of the stick on Dec. 12, when they host Spurs three days after hosting Besiktas. Tottenham will have one more day’s rest, but will be returning from Bayern Munich.

— Liverpool‘s a funny one. The European champions visit Chelsea five days after going to Napoli. The Blues will have been home to Valencia. The Reds also have their third UCL match day, at Genk, shoehorned between a trip to Manchester United and visit from Spurs. Adding insult to injury, the second Genk date comes four days before City visits Anfield.

— Arsenal is counting its blessings. Only one of its conflicts is with a UEL opponent, meaning the Gunners will face the same depth challenges on the same rest as Wolves and Manchester United. The difference is Matchday 6 of the UEL, which will come on one less day’s rest than UCL competitor Man City. But it’s at home, and City will have been in Croatia at midweek.

— Spurs host Liverpool on Oct. 27, five days after a visit from Red Star. Liverpool will have been in Belgium at midweek, so slight advantage to Spurs. Tottenham’s final group stage match at Bayern may matter big time; Fortunately their weekend match will have an added day’s rest compared to hosts Wolves.

— Finally, Chelsea. It’s not pretty at the start. Matchday 1 of the UCL, a visit from Valencia, comes sandwiched between Wolves away and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will also visit Man City and Valencia in a four-day span (11/23-27).

Pochettino: Spurs exit rumors are “stupid”

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Reports that Mauricio Pochettino would leave Tottenham Hotspur regardless of how Spurs fared in this weekend’s North London Derby were greatly exaggerated, according to the man himself.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ visit to Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Pochettino lashed out at the rumors as “stupid” and said he’s not going anywhere despite a somewhat tumultuous summer and 1-1-1 start to the PL season.

“I am not going to walk away after the north London derby,” he said. “I will be here on Monday and Tuesday.”

But what about Wednesday, Poch (Tongue planted firmly in cheek)?

It seems a bit ridiculous considering there isn’t an open big job in sight, but we’re here to give you the news from around the Premier League.

Wouldn’t want you to miss out just in case we’re wrong.

Bayern grooms former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as future CEO

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich is grooming former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn to be its future chairman and CEO.

The German champions said Friday that Kahn has been appointed to the executive board on a five-year contract starting in January. He won’t take over as chairman and CEO until Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s contract expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness – who is also leaving the club soon – said the club picked Kahn for his mix of sports and business expertise.

Since retiring in 2008, the eight-time Bundesliga champion has studied for an MBA and started his own business, as well as working as a TV commentator.

“With an eye on the future, we are convinced that Oliver Kahn is the perfect solution,” Hoeness said in a statement. “Oliver Kahn knows football, he knows business, and he carries the DNA of FC Bayern. We are convinced that Oliver Kahn is the right man to lead FC Bayern into the future.”

Kahn joined Bayern from Karlsruher SC in 1994 and spent 14 years at the club, winning the Champions League in 2001. He made 86 appearances for Germany, winning the European Championship in 1996 and finishing runner-up at the World Cup in 2002.

Kahn was named the world’s Best Goalkeeper three times, European Goalkeeper of the Year four times and German Footballer of the Year twice.

“I am deeply connected with the club and it has decisively shaped my life,” said Kahn, adding it was “a great honor” to be appointed.

During his time as Bayern chairman, Rummenigge has been a key powerbroker in European soccer, heading the European Club Association from 2008-17.

Bayern announced on Thursday that Hoeness will not stand for re-election as president in November. Former Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer is lined up as his successor.

