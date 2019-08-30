More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Choupo-Moting leading PSG in absence of big three

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
Three years ago, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finished a dismal season at Schalke with a torn ACL. Two years ago, he couldn’t cut it at relegated Premier League side Stoke City. One year ago, a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain saw the Cameroonian stuck on the bench behind three superstars.

Now, with each prong of the three-headed monster shelved, the 30-year-old is right where PSG needs him to be.

With Kylian Mbappe on the shelf with a hamstring tear, Edinson Cavani also sidelined with a hip injury, and Neymar nowhere to be found as he looks for a way out, Choupo-Moting is suddenly the man of the hour at Parc des Princes. The Stoke reject struck for PSG’s second as the French side topped Metz 2-0 on the road, one match after his brace led the way in a 4-0 rout of Toulouse.

It’s a small sample size against less than blistering competition, and it doesn’t get any easier from here as PSG gets set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage opener after the international break, but it’s a positive start from an unlikely source. Before this season, since moving to Schalke in the summer of 2014, Choupo-Moting has just 26 goals in 124 league games across Bundesliga, Premier League, and Ligue 1 play.

Thomas Tuchel described Choupo-Moting as “cover for Edinson Cavani” when he made the shocking move to PSG from then-relegated Stoke, but it’s not likely he ever envisioned the Cameroon international carrying the defending French champions in the absence of the entire star-studded attack. With Cavani down for three weeks, Mbappe sidelined a month, and Neymar’s return completely in doubt, there’s still work to be done, but there are promising signs from the unlikeliest of sources for Tuchel to carry them through tough times.

MLS preview: First v. Second in the East, a logjam in the West

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
A number of high-powered matchups dot the landscape as this weekend’s Major League Soccer action takes the field. Here’s all you need to know regarding the games to come on Saturday and Sunday.

Philadelphia Union v. Atlanta United — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

A first vs. second matchup in late August? Yes please. Some have tabbed it as “the biggest regular season game in Union history.” An exaggeration? Probably not. Philly sits just level with Atlanta on points, behind only on goal differential, meaning the club could gain full control of the Eastern Conference standings with a victory at home, where they are unbeaten all season long. Meanwhile, Atlanta United comes in having won seven straight games across all competition, so what gives?

But don’t take our word for it. “I’m not going to lie and say it’s the same as any other week because it’s not. The stakes are higher.” That’s Philly head coach Jim Curtin. Yeah, it’s a big game.

New England Revolution v. Toronto FC — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

A good ol’ playoff six-pointer. New England, with 38 points, sits uncomfortably in a playoff position, while Toronto FC sits just outside the cut line with 37 points, behind the Montreal Impact on goal differential. This game will reshape the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture should either side come away with all three points.

Both these teams struggled mightily in league play in the past, and both have enjoyed monumental turnarounds. New England has lost just once in its last 15 games, and captain Carles Gil has been a machine during that stretch, scoring five goals and assisting five more over their last eight. Meanwhile, Toronto has put its eight-match winless run in the rear-view mirror with four wins over its last eight, including five points over its last three games. Last time out saw Toronto top Montreal in comeback fashion, and now they search for just their third winning streak of the season. With two games in hand on the rest of the playoff race, can either side gain an advantage over the other?

Portland Timbers v. Real Salt Lake — Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake may be in second place in the West, but that position is far from safe. In fact, their playoff safety is far from guaranteed, with the gap between second and seventh just a stunning three points. Portland, meanwhile, remains one of the streakiest teams in MLS, and will be looking to turn around a two-game losing streak that followed a stretch of four wins in five. The most recent came to Seattle in a gut-punch Cascadia Cup loss, and dropped points at home are devastating no matter who they come against. This may be a second vs. eighth matchup, but with just six points of separation, there’s plenty on the line.

Seattle Sounders v. LA Galaxy — Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Cristian Pavon got his first LA Galaxy assist, then picked up his first LA Galaxy goal, and heading into his fifth league match, he could be looking for his first LA Galaxy goal streak as they visit Seattle. Still, the goalscoring headlines have stuck with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has a three-match brace streak to give him 22 goals on the season, just five behind Carlos Vela on record pace. As mentioned before, the Western Conference is a total logjam, and the third-placed Sounders sit just a point above the fourth-placed Galaxy. Both teams are just one game above the cut line, and every point matters.

Full MLS schedule

Saturday

New York Red Bulls v. Colorado Rapids — 7:00 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew v. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact v. D.C. United — 7:30 p.m. ET
New England Revolution v. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union v. Atlanta United — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. FC Cincinnati — 8:00 p.m. ET
Sporting KC v. Houston Dynamo — 8:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v. NYCFC — 10:00 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers v. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Orlando City SC — 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Seattle Sounders v. LA Galaxy — 6:30 p.m. ET
LAFC v. Minnesota United —10:30 p.m. ET

Solskjaer admits Man United “one down” in striker department

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
21-year-old Marcus Rashford. 17-year-old Mason Greenwood. That’s it.

Those are all the true strikers on the Manchester United first team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no choice but to admit the club is thin in the frontman department, ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Southampton at St. Mary’s. “We are one down, to be fair, but we just didn’t find the right one,” the Red Devils manager said in his pre-match press conference. “We didn’t find the answer that we wanted.”

Solskjaer is completely, unequivocally right. And yet, his words are also utterly baffling.

Manchester United did the unthinkable this summer – they sold two valuable attacking players without identifying a replacement. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez were both offloaded to Inter Milan, the latter of which on a loan deal that did not include an option to buy.

Both players offloaded seemed on their way out. Lukaku had struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford with 28 goals in 66 Premier League games, and leaking valuable team training data proved an unmistakeable last straw. Sanchez flopped mightily since arriving from Arsenal, and his stumbles were compounded exponentially by gargantuan wages that turned the club’s structure upside down and unsettled others like David De Gea, making it monumentally more difficult to sign important players to necessary contract extensions. There’s no debating the players were on the chopping block, and rightfully so, in a vacuum.

But soccer is not played in a vacuum. Sanchez showed his worth this summer at the Copa America, proving his immense talent need only be unlocked. Lukaku scored in his Inter debut, and his massive $74 million price tag proves there is plenty to value in the towering Belgian’s game. While they’re clearly not the best of options at Old Trafford, they’re certainly better than…well…nothing.

The purge, somehow, was not followed by a corresponding move for replacements – no reinforcements arrived. This isn’t about reinvesting money – Manchester United has more cash than nearly any club on the face of the Earth. This is about plain old addition and subtraction. You subtract two struggling but capable members of the squad and add zero, and the numbers don’t lie.

“We are creating but of course you are always looking for someone to improve us and we were looking,” Solskjaer said. “It’s about taking the chances. We have created enough in the first three games to have nine points so we have to be more clinical, we have to work on the last pass, the last finish, but we have created enough chances to win – and maybe score penalties.”

You know whose job it is to finish chances? A striker! Blimey, what a revelation!

There are options should Manchester United find itself breaking glass in case of emergency. Anthony Martial can play up front, but is best out on the left wing. Jesse Lingard is the same on the opposite. But the other attacking options in Juan Mata, Daniel James, and Andreas Pereira are all incapable of that fill-in role, and that leaves the boss man criminally undermanned.

Whether the blame falls on Ed Woodward, Solskjaer, or a combination of both is irrelevant. The club simply failed to balance a simple numbers game, and the excuses are starting to flow. Solskjaer attempted to write this off by claiming good enough players didn’t magically appear at his door, as if they should be lining to play Europa League football at the Theater of Dreams.

Yet again, Manchester United finds itself felled by another self-inflicted wound, a worrying trend at Old Trafford of late. This season, if the goals don’t flow, the Manchester United heirarchy may once again be a

Report: Icardi ghosts Monaco, demands return to Inter squad

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
The Mauro Icardi situation at Inter Milan has taken another step towards the absurd, as the player has reportedly rejected a transfer to French side Monaco, instead looking to force his way back into the Inter squad for the coming season.

The Italian club has been looking to sell Icardi all summer after their nasty public falling out last season. However, few clubs have been willing to put forth any serious interest until Monaco stepped forward recently hoping for a loan deal, according to reports in Italy.

However, according to both Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport and independent journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Icardi has ghosted Monaco, failing to return any of the club’s attempts to reach out to negotiate a deal. With the Ligue 1 transfer deadline approaching on Monday, Icardio’s actions – or lack thereof – has left the French side with little choice but to pursue other options, instead looking to bring on RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Icardi’s refusal to negotiate an end to this saga has left Inter furious, but there’s yet another twist to the story. According to the two reports, the club received an email last night from Icardi’s legal team demanding not just to be admitted back into the Inter first-team, but also upwards of over a $1.5 million in compensation for his forced time away. Icardi was stripped of his captaincy near the end of last season, suspended by the club for February and March before returning in April to finish out the season.

Even if the club were to welcome Icardi back with open arms – a difficult proposition at this point in time – he would have serious competition for his place. Inter clearly planned on moving on from the Argentine this summer, as evident by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Fellow Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is also in fabulous form, breaking in to the Inter first-team during Icardi’s initial absence last season and continuing that form through the summer where he scored a pair of goals in the Copa America.

Premier League Preview: Burnley v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Liverpool can set a club record with victory over Burnley as the two sides meet at Turf Moor on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Reds are gunning for 13 straight top-flight wins, something never been achieved before in the club’s history. Liverpool currently stands as the last remaining 100% league record in any of the top six tiers of English football.

The last time Liverpool failed to record victory in top flight action was back in early March, a 0-0 draw with nearby rivals Everton at Goodison Park. Their last loss in Premier League play was all the way back in early January, a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City that famously featured a Liverpool goal ruled out by goal-line technology by the tiniest of margins, setting the stage for Man City’s ruthless run to the title.

The Reds are mostly healthy, with just Naby Keita and Alisson sidelined due to injury. The former is still recovering from a hip flexor strain and will reportedly not be fit until after the international break, while Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper is still on the mend with a calf problem that Klopp would not commit to a timetable, only saying Friday during his pre-match press conference that it is a “proper injury” and “it will take some time.”

Burnley will be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson, whose calf injury is less serious than initially feared but still troublesome enough to hold him out this weekend. Robbie Brady and Steven Defour are also likely missing from action for the Clarets. The start to the season has been a mixed bag for Burnley, who sit on one each of a win, loss, and draw in that order. A 1-1 result against a solid Wolves side last time out will prove promising, despite the match featuring two points dropped as the opponents scored deep into stoppage time to share the spoils.

However, an embarrassing loss to Sunderland in League Cup last time out will leave manager Sean Dyche looking for a reaction, with yet another defeat in league play turning what has been a fairly solid start to the season somewhat spoiled, while a shocking result against an in-form Liverpool side would provide a valuable spark. History is not on their side, having picked up just four of a possible 30 points all-time against Liverpool in Premier League play.

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley – OUT: Robbie Brady (rib), Steven Defour (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gundmusson (calf).

Liverpool – OUT: Naby Keita (hip flexor), Alisson (calf).

What they’re saying

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork on playing the best teams: “It’s a good challenge and a good test. When you’re young and growing up you want to be playing against these sort of teams; you dream of playing for the Liverpools and Manchester Uniteds. It’s good to play them and say ‘I’m good enough to do this at this level.’ It’s good to test yourself against the best players in the world and there’s nothing better than the current European champions. You can’t look past that. We know it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on previous confrontation with Sean Dyche: “Probably everybody will write that it didn’t look like Sean Dyche and I were best friends after the last game. It was an intense game, Joe Gomez got injured, we had a couple of discussions. But both coaching staff, myself and Joe are just proper competitors, so we don’t hide our emotions obviously. That can happen. But from my point of view, it was always completely respectful because I respect them and I respect Sean a lot, what he is doing there, to keep a team like Burnley really always on that level of motivation, determination and desire and all that stuff. It’s so difficult and they are doing that.”

Projected lineups:

Burnley: Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Lennon; Wood, Barnes.

Liverpool: Adrian; Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Prediction:

While Sean Dyche won’t face the same dilemma Arsenal botched last time Liverpool took the field in pushing full-backs further up the pitch, this is still a difficult game for Burnley in a slightly different sense. Sure, Liverpool doesn’t look as defensively hardened as they did last campaign, but this is still one of the best back lines in the European game, and Burnley’s attacking options aren’t up for the task. Unless Ashley Barnes can channel his good form to next-level heights, Burnley will fall 1-0 to a good Liverpool attack that will work hard to find a way through and hold firm once going in front.