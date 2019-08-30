More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Europa League group stage draw complete

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 8:01 AM EDT
The Europa League group stage draw has given tougher tasks for Arsenal and Wolves than Manchester United.

Manchester United will be traveling, with trips to Kazakhstan (Astana) and Serbia (Partizan Belgrade) joining a jaunt to the Netherlands to face AZ Alkmaar.

Last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, will have a tricky group which includes Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bundesliga side lost a lot of firepower in the offseason but nonetheless can win through multiple styles of play. Standard Liege is also a challenge, while Vitoria is far from a Pot 4. Gooners will like their travel schedule, however.

Wolves return to Europe stays tough, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s tough defeat of Torino is met by visitis to Besiktas, Braga, and Slovan Bratislava. But why did UEFA pair a Portuguese side up with another Portuguese side (We see you, Torino).

Outside of the Premier League:

— As Celtic and Rangers prepare for an Old Firm Derby this weekend, they’ll know that they could hardly have asked for more difficult quests for the UEL glory.

— Americans: Timmy Chandler of Eintracht Frankfurt (Group F), Matt Polster of Rangers (Group G), Romain Gall of Malmo (Group C), Chris Gloster of PSV Eindhoven (Group G).

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL Nicosia, Qarabag, F91 Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets Razgrad, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberg

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava,

Group L: Manchester UnitedAstana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar

Top PL storylines: Matchweek 4

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT
The Premier League kicks into high gear for the last matchday before the international break, headlined and closed out by another highly-anticipated North London Derby.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ] 

Along with Arsenal-Tottenham, there are plenty of other games to keep an eye on this week. Here are this week’s top Premier League storylines.

North London Derby

  • Arsenal v. Tottenham, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Excitement and expectation will grow all weekend heading into the first Arsenal-Tottenham matchup of the young season. The Gunners come off a 3-0 defeat that was at times indicitave of that scoreline and at times now. However, this week could see the introduction of Alexandre Lacazette playing alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, which would delight Arsenal’s fans, even though defensively there are still major questions about new signing David Luiz. Mesut Ozil may even feature as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham has had an up and down start to the season, seeming to lack in creativity until Christian Eriksen enters the fray. But a 1-0 loss to Newcastle last week showed manager Mauricio Pochettino there was much to work on. Of course, prior form is always out the window in a match like this one.

Can Man United Bounce Back? 

  • Southampton v. Manchester United, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

It’s been two weeks of missed penalty kick drama and a shocking 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace that Man United has had to navigate recently. Now, leaving the friendly confines of Old Trafford may be the best medicine for this side in turmoil. Many veterans have either left or are on their way out the door, and the young squad still appears to be finding its form. Man United then has a good opportunity against a struggling Southampton.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side won over Brighton and Hove Albion in a battle between two south coast clubs, but Southampton was overmatched against not only Liverpool earlier this season, but Burnley too. Southampton is going to need Danny Ings to show the form that made him a Liverpool player in the first place if Southampton wants to come away with at least a point on Saturday.

Jumpstarting Everton’s Offense

  • Everton v. Wolves, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN

One of the most perplexing storylines to follow this year has been the play – or lack thereof – in attacking areas by Everton. After signing Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi – the latter on transfer deadline day – to add to a strong attacking corps on paper, it seemed Everton could possibly take a step forward this season. It’s still early, of course, but the Toffees have recorded just one Premier League goal through three games this season. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Richarlison are all still waiting to make a big impact this season. Perhaps it can come against one of the best of the rest in Wolves.

Raul Jimenez appears to be the center forward Everton wishes it had, strong, powerful, but also expertly technical on the ball. Most importantly, he’s finishing consistently now, both in the league and abroad. As Wolves looks to put space between the mid-tier clubs and break into the top six, this match at Everton could prove a huge result for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side.

Rematch: Boca to meet River in Copa Libertadores

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT
The best rivalry in all of South American soccer will be coming to the Copa Libertadores for the second-straight year.

After last year’s drama on and off the field in the Copa Libertadores final, River Plate’s aggregate win over Cerro Porteno of Paraguay ensured there would be another Superclasico, this time in the Copa Libertadores semifinals. River Plate tied Cerro Porteno, 1-1, on Thursday evening in Paraguay, advancing to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate. Boca Juniors advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 aggregate win over LDU Quito of Ecuador.

It’s the first time both teams will be playing each other in an official match since last December’s Copa Libertadores final.

Last year’s Copa Libertadores final, which was being used by the Argentine football authorities to prove that they could host a future Copa America or World Cup, was a spectacular disaster, at least regarding security.

The first leg had to be delayed 24 hours due to torrential rain, and then ended up being a wild, 2-2 affair at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera Stadium. The second leg was initially postponed one day, then two after Boca Juniors’ bus was attacked by River Plate fans on its way to the stadium, injuring some players and making the game a complete farce. Somehow a CONMEBOL doctor decided the players were good enough to play, even though one suffered temporary optical damage.

Eventually, CONMEBOL came to the conclusion that the game couldn’t be forfeited, but also couldn’t be played in Buenos Aires. A decision was made to move the game to Madrid, where security was in place, there were no issues, and the game finished with River Plate winning after extra time. Even prior to the final, CONMEBOL had announced that it was getting rid of the traditional two-legged finals in place of one in a neutral setting.

All of that is the backdrop to the next Superclasico this year. Suddenly, it’s yet another two-legged affair to take place in Buenos Aires, though perhaps Argentina’s security apparatus can take this opportunity to learn from last year’s mistakes. The first leg is scheduled for October 1 at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental, before returning to La Bombonera on October 22 for the second leg.

Could Arsenal finally start Pepe, Auba, Lacazette?

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Arsenal fans could finally see the forward trio they’ve been waiting for.

With Alexandre Lacazette almost recovered from an ankle injury, he could start up top in a front three including fellow Frenchmen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new signing Nicolas Pepe. It’s just in time, as Arsenal faces Tottenham in the first edition of the North London derby this season.

“I think they can start together and they can play also during the match as all three, it depends how we decide our gameplan,” Emery said. “But I am very optimistic for that situation, but not also those three players, also Nelson, Mkhitaryan, Willock, Ozil. We need to be able to make the best decisions, but above all, to have different possibilities with the players.”

Arsenal fans have been waiting with baited breath to see the speed, skill, and technique of Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe playing together. It obviously gives Arsenal an issue defensively, because the trio aren’t exactly known for their defending. But if Arsenal can move forward on the break, and if Emery can find the overall balance of the squad, it could bring tremendous results.

Going up against Tottenham at the Emirates is also a special occasion. The players have added motivation to succeed and should be ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd. It will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry Lacazette and Aubameyang have built early on with Pepe, and if they score, what their celebration will be.

Former Spain coach Luis Enrique announces death of daughter

Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says his 9-year-old daughter has died after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer.

Luis Enrique posted a message on Twitter on Thursday saying “our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon.” He also thanked supporters for “all of the love received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.”

The 49-year-old coach left his job with Spain’s national team in June because of his daughter’s illness. He initially stepped away temporarily and delegated his duties to then assistant coach Robert Moreno, but eventually resigned to focus solely on his family.

Luis Enrique ended his message by saying Xana “will be the star that guides our family.”