More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP Photo/Jon Super

Pochettino: Spurs exit rumors are “stupid”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reports that Mauricio Pochettino would leave Tottenham Hotspur regardless of how Spurs fared in this weekend’s North London Derby were greatly exaggerated, according to the man himself.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ visit to Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Pochettino lashed out at the rumors as “stupid” and said he’s not going anywhere despite a somewhat tumultuous summer and 1-1-1 start to the PL season.

[ MORE: UEL group stage draw ]

“I am not going to walk away after the north London derby,” he said. “I will be here on Monday and Tuesday.”

But what about Wednesday, Poch (Tongue planted firmly in cheek)?

It seems a bit ridiculous considering there isn’t an open big job in sight, but we’re here to give you the news from around the Premier League.

Wouldn’t want you to miss out just in case we’re wrong.

How will Champions League, Europa fixtures affect Top Six contenders?

Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The challenges of both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League are differing and many, most having to do with schedule congestion.

Congestion hurts everyone, but it’s not an equal offender. It definitely gives teams outside of European competition a better chance at scoring an upset, but it’s interesting how acutely it can affect the big boys against each other.

[ MORE: UEL group stage draw ]

The quality of opponent, difference in rest, and miles covered can make it hard to say there’s any edge at all, but we’ll give it a go.

The people who draw the groups and fixtures did no favors for Manchester United, while Arsenal will be enjoying its slate.

Consider:

— Of Manchester United‘s six UEL group stage fixtures, three butt up against Top Six fixtures. The good news is that all of the PL challenges come before European dates. United can hope that it will not need the final match of group play and that Man City will need theirs, with both coming after the Manchester Derby. Looking at the groups, it seems more likely that both clubs will have sealed their fates in the knockout rounds.

— Speaking of Man City, the PL champions have four Premier League matches in close proximity to UCL bouts. Some of this is good, though, as the Oct. 5 visit from Wolves comes with a day’s more rest than their opponents, who will be coming back from Turkey and a huge match with Besiktas.

— Wolves will also get the short end of the stick on Dec. 12, when they host Spurs three days after hosting Besiktas. Tottenham will have one more day’s rest, but will be returning from Bayern Munich.

— Liverpool‘s a funny one. The European champions visit Chelsea five days after going to Napoli. The Blues will have been home to Valencia. The Reds also have their third UCL match day, at Genk, shoehorned between a trip to Manchester United and visit from Spurs. Adding insult to injury, the second Genk date comes four days before City visits Anfield.

— Arsenal is counting its blessings. Only one of its conflicts is with a UEL opponent, meaning the Gunners will face the same depth challenges on the same rest as Wolves and Manchester United. The difference is Matchday 6 of the UEL, which will come on one less day’s rest than UCL competitor Man City. But it’s at home, and City will have been in Croatia at midweek.

— Spurs host Liverpool on Oct. 27, five days after a visit from Red Star. Liverpool will have been in Belgium at midweek, so slight advantage to Spurs. Tottenham’s final group stage match at Bayern may matter big time; Fortunately their weekend match will have an added day’s rest compared to hosts Wolves.

— Finally, Chelsea. It’s not pretty at the start. Matchday 1 of the UCL, a visit from Valencia, comes sandwiched between Wolves away and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will also visit Man City and Valencia in a four-day span (11/23-27).

Bayern grooms former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as future CEO

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Bundesliga

Lewandowski extends Bayern contract Fans of Dortmund, Burnley share UEFA’s annual diversity award Third team appeals loss to Hamburg over refugee player’s identity

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich is grooming former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn to be its future chairman and CEO.

The German champions said Friday that Kahn has been appointed to the executive board on a five-year contract starting in January. He won’t take over as chairman and CEO until Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s contract expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness – who is also leaving the club soon – said the club picked Kahn for his mix of sports and business expertise.

Since retiring in 2008, the eight-time Bundesliga champion has studied for an MBA and started his own business, as well as working as a TV commentator.

“With an eye on the future, we are convinced that Oliver Kahn is the perfect solution,” Hoeness said in a statement. “Oliver Kahn knows football, he knows business, and he carries the DNA of FC Bayern. We are convinced that Oliver Kahn is the right man to lead FC Bayern into the future.”

Kahn joined Bayern from Karlsruher SC in 1994 and spent 14 years at the club, winning the Champions League in 2001. He made 86 appearances for Germany, winning the European Championship in 1996 and finishing runner-up at the World Cup in 2002.

Kahn was named the world’s Best Goalkeeper three times, European Goalkeeper of the Year four times and German Footballer of the Year twice.

“I am deeply connected with the club and it has decisively shaped my life,” said Kahn, adding it was “a great honor” to be appointed.

During his time as Bayern chairman, Rummenigge has been a key powerbroker in European soccer, heading the European Club Association from 2008-17.

Bayern announced on Thursday that Hoeness will not stand for re-election as president in November. Former Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer is lined up as his successor.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
2 Comments

Matchweek 4 is almost here as teams look to head into the international break on a high.

Arsenal host Tottenham in a massive north London derby, while Man United, Man City and Liverpool all have tricky tests.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Southampton 1-2 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Everton 1-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-2 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

UEFA announces cap on away ticket prices for UCL, UEL

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

UEFA has announced a cap on tickets for away fans in both the Champions League and Europa League.

An emergency panel says that traveling supporters can not be charged any higher than approximately $50 for UEL fixtures and $79 for UCL matches.

[ MORE: UEL group stage draw ]

The prices represent “the level of the lowest category ticket price of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals respectively.”

The move comes after a public plea from the supporters’ trusts of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool, who had loads of problems getting tickets at last year’s finals.

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin said:

“Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip.”