Premier League Preview: Burnley v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Liverpool can set a club record with victory over Burnley as the two sides meet at Turf Moor on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Reds are gunning for 13 straight top-flight wins, something never been achieved before in the club’s history. Liverpool currently stands as the last remaining 100% league record in any of the top six tiers of English football.

The last time Liverpool failed to record victory in top flight action was back in early March, a 0-0 draw with nearby rivals Everton at Goodison Park. Their last loss in Premier League play was all the way back in early January, a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City that famously featured a Liverpool goal ruled out by goal-line technology by the tiniest of margins, setting the stage for Man City’s ruthless run to the title.

The Reds are mostly healthy, with just Naby Keita and Alisson sidelined due to injury. The former is still recovering from a hip flexor strain and will reportedly not be fit until after the international break, while Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper is still on the mend with a calf problem that Klopp would not commit to a timetable, only saying Friday during his pre-match press conference that it is a “proper injury” and “it will take some time.”

Burnley will be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson, whose calf injury is less serious than initially feared but still troublesome enough to hold him out this weekend. Robbie Brady and Steven Defour are also likely missing from action for the Clarets. The start to the season has been a mixed bag for Burnley, who sit on one each of a win, loss, and draw in that order. A 1-1 result against a solid Wolves side last time out will prove promising, despite the match featuring two points dropped as the opponents scored deep into stoppage time to share the spoils.

However, an embarrassing loss to Sunderland in League Cup last time out will leave manager Sean Dyche looking for a reaction, with yet another defeat in league play turning what has been a fairly solid start to the season somewhat spoiled, while a shocking result against an in-form Liverpool side would provide a valuable spark. History is not on their side, having picked up just four of a possible 30 points all-time against Liverpool in Premier League play.

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley – OUT: Robbie Brady (rib), Steven Defour (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gundmusson (calf).

Liverpool – OUT: Naby Keita (hip flexor), Alisson (calf).

What they’re saying

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork on playing the best teams: “It’s a good challenge and a good test. When you’re young and growing up you want to be playing against these sort of teams; you dream of playing for the Liverpools and Manchester Uniteds. It’s good to play them and say ‘I’m good enough to do this at this level.’ It’s good to test yourself against the best players in the world and there’s nothing better than the current European champions. You can’t look past that. We know it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on previous confrontation with Sean Dyche: “Probably everybody will write that it didn’t look like Sean Dyche and I were best friends after the last game. It was an intense game, Joe Gomez got injured, we had a couple of discussions. But both coaching staff, myself and Joe are just proper competitors, so we don’t hide our emotions obviously. That can happen. But from my point of view, it was always completely respectful because I respect them and I respect Sean a lot, what he is doing there, to keep a team like Burnley really always on that level of motivation, determination and desire and all that stuff. It’s so difficult and they are doing that.”

Projected lineups:

Burnley: Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Lennon; Wood, Barnes.

Liverpool: Adrian; Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Prediction:

While Sean Dyche won’t face the same dilemma Arsenal botched last time Liverpool took the field in pushing full-backs further up the pitch, this is still a difficult game for Burnley in a slightly different sense. Sure, Liverpool doesn’t look as defensively hardened as they did last campaign, but this is still one of the best back lines in the European game, and Burnley’s attacking options aren’t up for the task. Unless Ashley Barnes can channel his good form to next-level heights, Burnley will fall 1-0 to a good Liverpool attack that will work hard to find a way through and hold firm once going in front.

Report: Icardi ghosts Monaco, demands return to Inter squad

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
The Mauro Icardi situation at Inter Milan has taken another step towards the absurd, as the player has reportedly rejected a transfer to French side Monaco, instead looking to force his way back into the Inter squad for the coming season.

The Italian club has been looking to sell Icardi all summer after their nasty public falling out last season. However, few clubs have been willing to put forth any serious interest until Monaco stepped forward recently hoping for a loan deal, according to reports in Italy.

However, according to both Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport and independent journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Icardi has ghosted Monaco, failing to return any of the club’s attempts to reach out to negotiate a deal. With the Ligue 1 transfer deadline approaching on Monday, Icardio’s actions – or lack thereof – has left the French side with little choice but to pursue other options, instead looking to bring on RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Icardi’s refusal to negotiate an end to this saga has left Inter furious, but there’s yet another twist to the story. According to the two reports, the club received an email last night from Icardi’s legal team demanding not just to be admitted back into the Inter first-team, but also upwards of over a $1.5 million in compensation for his forced time away. Icardi was stripped of his captaincy near the end of last season, suspended by the club for February and March before returning in April to finish out the season.

Even if the club were to welcome Icardi back with open arms – a difficult proposition at this point in time – he would have serious competition for his place. Inter clearly planned on moving on from the Argentine this summer, as evident by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Fellow Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is also in fabulous form, breaking in to the Inter first-team during Icardi’s initial absence last season and continuing that form through the summer where he scored a pair of goals in the Copa America.

Chiellini tears ACL, de Ligt next man up

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 30, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Juventus confirmed on Friday that captain and veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery, leaving his status for the rest of the season in serious doubt.

The injury took place in training earlier in the day, and the club did not give any official timeline for the 35-year-old’s recovery. ACL tears usually take 6-8 months for a full recovery to match fitness, although his advanced age could contribute to a potentially longer recovery time.

Chiellini’s injury is a stunning one, given that the stalwort defender has not missed significant time in his entire 12-year Juventus career. He joined in 2005 from Fiorentina, appearing in 17 games his first season in Turin has he broke into the squad, and he has not looked back, registering at least 21 league appearances in every single season since, although he has tapered off a bit, failing to reach 30 league appearances in any of the last five campaigns.

The 35-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes in Juve’s Serie A season opener last weekend against Parma, starting at center-back alongside fellow veteran Leonardo Bonucci. 20-year-old Matthijs de Ligt, whom Juventus signed this summer for a whopping $97 million, was on the bench and is likely the next man up to take Chiellini’s place, meaning he will play a significant role in his first season with the Italian giants.

While serious injuries such as ACL tears do strike any and all demographic of athlete, Juventus was smart to bring in de Ligt as long-term cover for Chiellini as they rely on both he and the 32-year-old Bonucci in the starting lineup, with older players more at risk for injury. Behind de Ligt, the cover at center-back is extremely thin at Juventus. 21-year-old Merih Demiral made the matchday squad and rode the bench alongside de Ligt for Juve’s season opener, while 25-year-old Daniele Rugani is rumored to be headed out of the club after making just 15 appearances last season, although that could now change after Chiellini’s serious injury.

There could be some growing pains for de Ligt as he is thrust into the spotlight, but the Dutch kid is as experienced as they come for someone so young, having captained Ajax to the Champions League semifinals last season and seeing time with the senior international squad as well, already the owner of 15 international caps.

Basel forward Van Wolfswinkel has successful brain surgery

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) Basel forward Ricky Van Wolfswinkel is to leave the hospital after successful brain surgery to treat an aneurysm.

The club says the operation was performed Tuesday and the Dutchman has been cleared to leave.

Van Wolfswinkel’s aneurysm was discovered by chance during scans after he sustained a concussion in a Champions League qualifying game this month. His injury occurred late in a 2-1 home loss to LASK Linz on Aug. 7.

The 30-year-old former Norwich and Sporting Lisbon player has said he expected to be out of action for at least six months.

How will Champions League, Europa fixtures affect Top Six contenders?

Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
The challenges of both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League are differing and many, most having to do with schedule congestion.

Congestion hurts everyone, but it’s not an equal offender. It definitely gives teams outside of European competition a better chance at scoring an upset, but it’s interesting how acutely it can affect the big boys against each other.

The quality of opponent, difference in rest, and miles covered can make it hard to say there’s any edge at all, but we’ll give it a go.

The people who draw the groups and fixtures did no favors for Manchester United, while Arsenal will be enjoying its slate.

Consider:

— Of Manchester United‘s six UEL group stage fixtures, three butt up against Top Six fixtures. The good news is that all of the PL challenges come before European dates. United can hope that it will not need the final match of group play and that Man City will need theirs, with both coming after the Manchester Derby. Looking at the groups, it seems more likely that both clubs will have sealed their fates in the knockout rounds.

— Speaking of Man City, the PL champions have four Premier League matches in close proximity to UCL bouts. Some of this is good, though, as the Oct. 5 visit from Wolves comes with a day’s more rest than their opponents, who will be coming back from Turkey and a huge match with Besiktas.

— Wolves will also get the short end of the stick on Dec. 12, when they host Spurs three days after hosting Besiktas. Tottenham will have one more day’s rest, but will be returning from Bayern Munich.

— Liverpool‘s a funny one. The European champions visit Chelsea five days after going to Napoli. The Blues will have been home to Valencia. The Reds also have their third UCL match day, at Genk, shoehorned between a trip to Manchester United and visit from Spurs. Adding insult to injury, the second Genk date comes four days before City visits Anfield.

— Arsenal is counting its blessings. Only one of its conflicts is with a UEL opponent, meaning the Gunners will face the same depth challenges on the same rest as Wolves and Manchester United. The difference is Matchday 6 of the UEL, which will come on one less day’s rest than UCL competitor Man City. But it’s at home, and City will have been in Croatia at midweek.

— Spurs host Liverpool on Oct. 27, five days after a visit from Red Star. Liverpool will have been in Belgium at midweek, so slight advantage to Spurs. Tottenham’s final group stage match at Bayern may matter big time; Fortunately their weekend match will have an added day’s rest compared to hosts Wolves.

— Finally, Chelsea. It’s not pretty at the start. Matchday 1 of the UCL, a visit from Valencia, comes sandwiched between Wolves away and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will also visit Man City and Valencia in a four-day span (11/23-27).