Premier League Preview: Southampton v. Man Utd

The Premier League kicks into high gear for the last matchday before the international break, headlined and closed out by another highly-anticipated North London Derby.

Along with Arsenal-Tottenham, there are plenty of other games to keep an eye on this week. Here are this week’s top Premier League storylines.

North London Derby

Arsenal v. Tottenham, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Excitement and expectation will grow all weekend heading into the first Arsenal-Tottenham matchup of the young season. The Gunners come off a 3-0 defeat that was at times indicitave of that scoreline and at times now. However, this week could see the introduction of Alexandre Lacazette playing alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, which would delight Arsenal’s fans, even though defensively there are still major questions about new signing David Luiz. Mesut Ozil may even feature as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham has had an up and down start to the season, seeming to lack in creativity until Christian Eriksen enters the fray. But a 1-0 loss to Newcastle last week showed manager Mauricio Pochettino there was much to work on. Of course, prior form is always out the window in a match like this one.

Can Man United Bounce Back?

Southampton v. Manchester United, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

It’s been two weeks of missed penalty kick drama and a shocking 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace that Man United has had to navigate recently. Now, leaving the friendly confines of Old Trafford may be the best medicine for this side in turmoil. Many veterans have either left or are on their way out the door, and the young squad still appears to be finding its form. Man United then has a good opportunity against a struggling Southampton.

66% – Aaron Wan-Bissaka has won 66% of his 411 duels in the Premier League since the start of 2018-19; a better ratio than any full back to have been involved in 200+ duels in the competition in this time. Solid. pic.twitter.com/eBO2SXP82T — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2019

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side won over Brighton and Hove Albion in a battle between two south coast clubs, but Southampton was overmatched against not only Liverpool earlier this season, but Burnley too. Southampton is going to need Danny Ings to show the form that made him a Liverpool player in the first place if Southampton wants to come away with at least a point on Saturday.

Jumpstarting Everton’s Offense

Everton v. Wolves, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN

One of the most perplexing storylines to follow this year has been the play – or lack thereof – in attacking areas by Everton. After signing Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi – the latter on transfer deadline day – to add to a strong attacking corps on paper, it seemed Everton could possibly take a step forward this season. It’s still early, of course, but the Toffees have recorded just one Premier League goal through three games this season. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Richarlison are all still waiting to make a big impact this season. Perhaps it can come against one of the best of the rest in Wolves.

Raul Jimenez appears to be the center forward Everton wishes it had, strong, powerful, but also expertly technical on the ball. Most importantly, he’s finishing consistently now, both in the league and abroad. As Wolves looks to put space between the mid-tier clubs and break into the top six, this match at Everton could prove a huge result for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side.