Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Matchweek 4 is almost here in the Premier League, as it is the final week before the first international break of the season arrives.

A massive north London derby headlines the action, while plenty of big boys face tricky tests as they aim to stay on track heading into mid-September.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Liverpool  – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Everton v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Bayern grooms former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as future CEO

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich is grooming former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn to be its future chairman and CEO.

The German champions said Friday that Kahn has been appointed to the executive board on a five-year contract starting in January. He won’t take over as chairman and CEO until Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s contract expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness – who is also leaving the club soon – said the club picked Kahn for his mix of sports and business expertise.

Since retiring in 2008, the eight-time Bundesliga champion has studied for an MBA and started his own business, as well as working as a TV commentator.

“With an eye on the future, we are convinced that Oliver Kahn is the perfect solution,” Hoeness said in a statement. “Oliver Kahn knows football, he knows business, and he carries the DNA of FC Bayern. We are convinced that Oliver Kahn is the right man to lead FC Bayern into the future.”

Kahn joined Bayern from Karlsruher SC in 1994 and spent 14 years at the club, winning the Champions League in 2001. He made 86 appearances for Germany, winning the European Championship in 1996 and finishing runner-up at the World Cup in 2002.

Kahn was named the world’s Best Goalkeeper three times, European Goalkeeper of the Year four times and German Footballer of the Year twice.

“I am deeply connected with the club and it has decisively shaped my life,” said Kahn, adding it was “a great honor” to be appointed.

During his time as Bayern chairman, Rummenigge has been a key powerbroker in European soccer, heading the European Club Association from 2008-17.

Bayern announced on Thursday that Hoeness will not stand for re-election as president in November. Former Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer is lined up as his successor.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Matchweek 4 is almost here as teams look to head into the international break on a high.

Arsenal host Tottenham in a massive north London derby, while Man United, Man City and Liverpool all have tricky tests.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Southampton 1-2 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Everton 1-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-2 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

UEFA announces cap on away ticket prices for UCL, UEL

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
UEFA has announced a cap on tickets for away fans in both the Champions League and Europa League.

An emergency panel says that traveling supporters can not be charged any higher than approximately $50 for UEL fixtures and $79 for UCL matches.

[ MORE: UEL group stage draw ]

The prices represent “the level of the lowest category ticket price of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals respectively.”

The move comes after a public plea from the supporters’ trusts of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool, who had loads of problems getting tickets at last year’s finals.

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin said:

“Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip.”

Premier League Preview: Chelsea v. Sheffield United

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Chelsea’s attack will have to beat one of the top young goalkeepers in the game when the Blues visit Dean Henderson and Sheffield United at 10 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Henderson, 21, is on loan from Manchester United and has been a force for the Blades dating back to last season, sealing a second loan stint due to David De Gea‘s star status at Old Trafford.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks Henderson has the goods to be the future No. 1 for England, and says there’s a comparison to be made between Henderson and two fellow stars of last season’s Championship who will be on the field for Chelsea on Saturday. From the Yorkshire Post:

“Two of their outstanding young players had experience of the Championship last year. In that play-off final game, one went up in Tammy Abraham – who was really good for Villa and had a fantastic season – and Mason Mount. From a team point of view the result was disappointing for Frank (Lampard) and Mason, but he had an outstanding season and was definitely the standout player in the Championship for me.”

It’s interesting to note that all three players were loanees from big clubs, the cyclical effect of Premier League power blooding their prospects for promotional hopefuls.

Chelsea will need Christian Pulisic, Willian, and Mount to deliver the goods from the wing position, with Pedro out. They’ll have to be better helpers in defense, too, with N’Golo Kante injured and set to be absent for upcoming French duty as well.

The Blues have yet to really deliver this season. Aside from a decent performance in the UEFA Super Cup, Chelsea lost 4-0 to Manchester United before drawing Leicester and just outlasting newly-promoted Norwich City.

It’s a step up in class for Sheffield United, though, as Wilder’s men have drawn Bournemouth, beaten Crystal Palace, and lost to Leicester City.

Injuries/suspensions

Chelsea — OUT: N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger, Pedro

Sheffield United — OUT: None.

What they’re saying

Chelsea’s Lampard on England call-ups: “We are delighted for Mason [Mount] and Ross [Barkley], and hopefully it is a matter of time for Tammy [Abraham]. It is only the start for Mason but I’m fully confident that he will keep his feet on the ground and keep working hard.”

Sheffield United defender John Egan on Henderson“If you look at the England goalkeepers, Deano is right up there. It’s not a case of ‘if’, for me it’s a case of ‘when’ for Deano. He’s got a really bright future ahead of him and, so long as he keeps his head down and keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll get there.”

Projected lineups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Emerson, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Barkley, Kovacic; Mount, Abraham, Pulisic.

Sheffield United: Henderson; Eagen, Basham, O’Connell; Sheffield, Norwood, Freeman, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Prediction: This is a big, big ask for the Blades, who come down to earth a bit when the Blues post a 3-0 behind Christian Pulisic’s first PL goal.