Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Matchweek 4 is almost here in the Premier League, as it is the final week before the first international break of the season arrives.

A massive north London derby headlines the action, while plenty of big boys face tricky tests as they aim to stay on track heading into mid-September.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday

9 a.m. ET: Everton v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

