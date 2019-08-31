10-man Saints frustrate Man United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton held on to draw 1-1 against Manchester United at St Mary’s, as they dug deep after going down to 10 men.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]



Daniel James gave United the lead but Jannik Vestergaard equalized and United have now failed to win any of their last eight away games in all competitions.

Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men had Kevin Danso sent off with 20 minutes to go but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s United couldn’t break them down and had to settle for a point.

Saints have four points for the season, while United have five points as they head into the international break.

3 things we learned

1. United’s lack of control alarming: The way United failed to grab this game by the scruff of the neck sums up where they are at right now. After scoring early to take the lead, they sat back and Paul Pogba‘s sloppy passing epitomized their disjointed approach. Defensively they were solid enough, but Marcus Rashford didn’t get into the game at all and there is still no real identity to this young United side.

2. Saints’ high press tough to handle: Early on in both halves Southampton forced United back and their intense high-pressing couldn’t be matched. Hasenhuttl’s side look fit after a full preseason under his tutelage and even though they didn’t keep the ball well when they won it back, they got in the faces of United and it worked a treat.

3. Daniel James a menace: Three goals in his first four Premier League games is a great return for the Welsh 21-year-old. Aside from his goals, James’ pace causes so many issues and had he been a little more composed in the second half he could have scored a winner. What a bargain buy he is.

Man of the Match: Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Superb one-on-one defending against Boufal, and a threat going forward. Another superb display from United’s new right back, who looked confident after his first-ever England call up.

Saints started well as Sofiane Boufal flashed a shot inches wide, but Man United took the lead against the run of play.

James was found on the edge of the box by Scott McTominay and then cut inside and smashed a shot into the far top corner to make it 1-0.

United were rampant for the rest of the first half as James forced Angus Gunn into a smart save, Wan-Bissaka flashed an effort over and Rashford was growing into the game.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



In the second half Saints improved and Boufal set up Che Adams but he smashed over from a great position.

Saints did level as Danny Ings‘ header was saved by David De Gea but Kevin Danso then whipped in a superb cross that Vestergaard nodded home to send the home fans wild.

United were then handed a lifeline as Danso was shown a second yellow card for a cynical challenge on McTominay and Saints played the final 15 minutes with 10 men.

James shanked two efforts off target as United pushed for a winner, with Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and Ashley Young going close.

Saints held on to frustrate United as Solskjaer’s side continue to look disjointed.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports