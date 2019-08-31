Bundesliga wrap: Davies scores in Bayern rout; BVB upset in Berlin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich put up a six-star performance to climb above faltering Borussia Dortmund, and both are looking up at RB Leipzig following three matches each in the young Bundesliga season.

Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Not as planned.

That’s an understatement for Borussia Dortmund after newly-promoted Union Berlin used a pair of Marius Bulter goals to pick up a massive home win.

Bulter’s first goal was quickly answered by Paco Alcacer, but he added a second after halftime and Union put it to bed in the 75th minute. Dortmund drops from first to fifth.

Schalke 3-0 Hertha Berlin

Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny scored his first Bundesliga goal after Hertha conceded a pair of own goals on either side of halftime.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie again went 90 minutes for Schalke, again covering the most ground of any player on his squad (12.32 km).

Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz

Niko Kovac’s men have now posted a pair of resounding wins following an Opening Day draw, and Saturday was an onslaught.

Highlighted by a late goal for Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies, Bayern waxed Mainz behind goals from Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman, and Robert Lewandowski in addition to the ex-Vancouver scorer.

Both of Davies’ Bundesliga goals have come against Mainz.

Elsewhere

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 RB Leipzig — Friday

Freiburg 1-2 Koln

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg 1-1 Paderborn

Werder Bremen v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — Noon ET Sunday

