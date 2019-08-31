Klopp on win over Burnley: ‘It’s our most deserved win of the season’

With the 3-0 drubbing of Burnley at Turf Moor, Liverpool achieved a club-record 13th straight victory.

The record-setting soccer from Jurgen Klopp and Co. has his side two points clear of second-place Manchester City after starting the season in perfect fashion. Over the span of time, whether it was against Arsenal, Norwich, or Southampton, a convincing style of play has been demonstrated from Liverpool. To the German manager, out of the bunch, Saturday’s walloping of Burnley was their best yet. From the BBC:

“Formation wise, the boys were disciplined like hell. The last line was incredible, I don’t know how many headed challenges we made. “The players pretty much played the perfect game,” he added. “I really liked the game and it was really deserved. It’s our most deserved win of the season – the boys played a sensational game.”

Less than a month into the new campaign – which has a staggering amount of proverbial weight resting on Liverpool’s shoulders – the Champions League defending champions may have yet to reach peak form. And if there’s any doubt along the way, Klopp made it known where the bar rests – a performance filled with tons of controlled possession, proactive passing and key showings from those in the attacking-three

Converting five minutes before coming off, Roberto Firmino became the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League. The 27-year-old was one of two Liverpool players to score against Burnley.

The other, Sadio Mane, finished with poise in the first half. When he came off late in the second half, however, the Senegalese let out a frustrated reaction, directed towards teammate Mohamed Salah and his manager.

“Everybody is happy,” Klopp told the BBC. “He is an emotional guy. Would he do it exactly like this again, probably not. I like this. He is completely fine and everything is good and we completely like each other.”

Liverpool’s victory over Burnley was a complete spectacle, and their best yet.

