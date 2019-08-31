More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Klopp on win over Burnley: ‘It’s our most deserved win of the season’

By Joel SoriaAug 31, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
With the 3-0 drubbing of Burnley at Turf Moor, Liverpool achieved a club-record 13th straight victory.

The record-setting soccer from Jurgen Klopp and Co. has his side two points clear of second-place Manchester City after starting the season in perfect fashion. Over the span of time, whether it was against Arsenal, Norwich, or Southampton, a convincing style of play has been demonstrated from Liverpool. To the German manager, out of the bunch, Saturday’s walloping of Burnley was their best yet. From the BBC:

“Formation wise, the boys were disciplined like hell. The last line was incredible, I don’t know how many headed challenges we made.

“The players pretty much played the perfect game,” he added. “I really liked the game and it was really deserved. It’s our most deserved win of the season – the boys played a sensational game.”

Less than a month into the new campaign – which has a staggering amount of proverbial weight resting on Liverpool’s shoulders – the Champions League defending champions may have yet to reach peak form. And if there’s any doubt along the way, Klopp made it known where the bar rests – a performance filled with tons of controlled possession, proactive passing and key showings from those in the attacking-three

Converting five minutes before coming off, Roberto Firmino became the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League. The 27-year-old was one of two Liverpool players to score against Burnley.

The other, Sadio Mane, finished with poise in the first half. When he came off late in the second half, however, the Senegalese let out a frustrated reaction, directed towards teammate Mohamed Salah and his manager.

“Everybody is happy,” Klopp told the BBC. “He is an emotional guy. Would he do it exactly like this again, probably not. I like this. He is completely fine and everything is good and we completely like each other.”

Liverpool’s victory over Burnley was a complete spectacle, and their best yet.

Bundesliga wrap: Davies scores in Bayern rout; BVB upset in Berlin

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
Bayern Munich put up a six-star performance to climb above faltering Borussia Dortmund, and both are looking up at RB Leipzig following three matches each in the young Bundesliga season.

Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Not as planned.

That’s an understatement for Borussia Dortmund after newly-promoted Union Berlin used a pair of Marius Bulter goals to pick up a massive home win.

Bulter’s first goal was quickly answered by Paco Alcacer, but he added a second after halftime and Union put it to bed in the 75th minute. Dortmund drops from first to fifth.

Schalke 3-0 Hertha Berlin

Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny scored his first Bundesliga goal after Hertha conceded a pair of own goals on either side of halftime.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie again went 90 minutes for Schalke, again covering the most ground of any player on his squad (12.32 km).

Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz

Niko Kovac’s men have now posted a pair of resounding wins following an Opening Day draw, and Saturday was an onslaught.

Highlighted by a late goal for Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies, Bayern waxed Mainz behind goals from Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman, and Robert Lewandowski in addition to the ex-Vancouver scorer.

Both of Davies’ Bundesliga goals have come against Mainz.

Elsewhere

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 RB Leipzig — Friday
Freiburg 1-2 Koln
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg 1-1 Paderborn
Werder Bremen v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — Noon ET Sunday

Bruce talks struggles of Almiron at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT
Miguel Almiron has been very poor for Newcastle United this season.

His manager knows this, but Steve Bruce isn’t yet worried after the Paraguayan struggled mightily again and Newcastle drew Watford 1-1 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

“Well look, he’s a delight work with day in and day out,” Bruce said. “Hopefully when he gets one, he’ll get off and running because the two big chances fell to him today, but his work-rate and his appetite and his energy, and he’s a good footballer, the kid.”

Almiron flubbed a trap in a point-blank scoring position early in the draw, and made more buzz for his play-acting than his production.

He is working hard and chipping in defensively, but that’s not supposed to be the focus of Almiron’s game.Over four matches, the 25-year-old ex-Atlanta United star isn’t just failing the eye test, he has some of the worst stats on the team.

Bruce just wants a bit of luck for his embattled big money signing.

From The Chronicle:

“As I said, he might need just one to come off his backside and get up and running, and we sincerely hope so,” Almiron said. “But we had two big opportunities and didn’t quite take them.”

The jump from MLS to Premier League was always going to be difficult, but this isn’t quite that; Remember: Almiron was very good last season even if he failed to find the score sheet.

And while Rafa Benitez is clearly going to bring more to a player’s tactical development than Steve Bruce, the new boss has been moving Almiron around and trying to find something to get him firing on more cylinders. It’s coming, but it sure hasn’t been easy to watch the journey.

We’re on minute 1,123 and counting with no goals and no assists.

Liverpool all class in dispatch of Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
Liverpool doesn’t need help to score goals, so Burnley’s decision to give them the ball in dangerous place didn’t help matters in a 3-0 win for the Premier League leaders on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Roberto Firmino had a goal and an assist, Sadio Mane scored, to join a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross that turned into a Chris Wood own goal.

The Reds enter the international break as the PL’s lone perfect team, finally collecting a clean sheet in the process. They’ve won 13-straight league games and are unbeaten in 21.

Burnley isn’t usually as easy to beat as this, and Sean Dyche will have a word for his men after a loss that was far too straight-forward for the Reds.

Three things

  1. The high press kills even when it’s not pressing hard — Burnley’s awful giveaways gave the Reds chance after chance, and Firmino’s cool feed of Mane for an even cooler finish was birthed by the Liverpool attack’s positioning high up the pitch. Yeah, Firmino is a center forward and will normally be in a position in any formation, but the goal is simply our example of a phenomenon which could’ve seen the Reds up several after 45 minutes
  2. Firmino the straw that stirs the drink — Mohamed Salah is the irreplaceable part of the Liverpool trident and Sadio Mane perhaps the fan’s favorite, but its Brazilian center forward is a special part of the club’s force. Firmino became the first Brazilian player to score 50 Premier League goals when he belted a shot through a Burnley defender’s legs to make it 3-0 in the 81st. Goal, assist, win.
  3. Fabinho is a special wrecker — When the Brazilian arrived from Monaco, there were some worries about his yellow card record. Fabinho has proven to be far more than a hatchet man, and looks even calmer now that Klopp has made him a mainstay in the XI.

Man of the Match: Fabinho

Both sides had chances in the first five minutes, with Chris Wood unable to convert for Burnley and keeper Nick Pope touching Mohamed Salah’s smash off the post at the other end.

Lively Salah thought he had Pope beaten when Jordan Henderson picked out the Egyptian with a gorgeous ball from the right, but the ball popped just wide of the far post.

Liverpool fooled Pope when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s accidental goal took a big turn off Chris Wood’s back and looped over the keeper. The expert crosser watched his would be cross fly over a flailing Pope to nestle into the top corner.

Mane made it 2-0 when Ben Mee gave the ball away to Roberto Firmino, who spotted the Senegalese star for a super cool finish.

Farke says VAR failed Norwich City, Zimmermann

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke‘s team already had a defender fitness problem when Christoph Zimmermann was forced out of an eventual 2-0 to West Ham United on Saturday.

And the boss is wondering what exactly VAR was doing when Zimmermann was hurt by a sliding Sebastien Haller challenge and, in Farke’s mind, hampered in trying to stop Haller’s goal minutes later.

“I’m a friend of VAR, but on this day it didn’t work”

While his below comments are entirely accurate — Haller was the scorer of the goal in question, not celebrating atop the scorer — it’s easy to see why Farke is angry as another center back goes for scans.

“This is a game where VAR didn’t work,” Farke said. “There was a nasty tackle against my center back and it wasn’t even given as a free kick. Then a few mins later my center back wasn’t able to spring back and block the cross (on Haller’s goal). My center back is now in hospital. My feeling was this made the difference.

“The only thing I say is that my center back is in hospital and the other player is on the shoulders of the West Ham goalscorer.”

Criticizing every instance of VAR is going to get tiring, and no one wants VAR to be able to call fouls and award yellows — let’s not take that away from the field — but is there a larger point here?

It may not take so long for VAR to get used to the Premier League, remember that the on-field refs are going to have growing pains: Worried about the flow of the game, let alone their own ego after review, it seems we’re in for more fits and starts.

Also don’t forget that this was a comfortable win for West Ham United, who put 8 of its 18 shots on target, and Farke’s required to talk about something after the game. “We were outclassed today” isn’t less fun as a line of reasoning.