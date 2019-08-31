More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga roundup: Messi-less Barcelona halted by Osasuna

By Joel SoriaAug 31, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
Barcelona’s draw and Real Betis’ win highlight Saturday’s La Liga action.

Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona

With Antoine Griezmann’s magic nowhere to be spotted, Barcelona felt every bit of Lionel Messi’s absence for a second time this season.

Messi has yet to feature for the defending champions this season. Without him, Barcelona are off to a their worst start since Pep Guardiola‘s treble-winning side 11 years ago, earning only four points throughout three matches.

Barcelona’s latest hiccup? A 2-2 draw against a persistent Osasuna.

Osasuna’s game-defining goal came in the late stages, following a penalty call on Gerard Pique. Roberto Morales’ brace concluded a triumphant draw for the home side, that despite being severely outpossessed, managed to create more chances than Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Although the numbers aren’t in their favor, there is a glaring break in the clouds for Barcelona: 16-year-old Ansu Fati, who became the club’s youngest player to score in La Liga. The highly-touted left winger was brought on in the second half, and proved to be pivotal in the Catalonian’s punctured frontline.

With or without Messi, Barcelona host Valencia next, while Osasuna hope to continue their positive run against Real Valladolid.

Real Betis 2-1 Leganes 

For the first time this season, Real Betis have won a game.

With back-to-back losses to start the new campaign, Los Verdiblancos were far from meeting the high expectations that had them bouncing back from a wobbly 2018/2019 season. The team’s transition following a plethora of departures didn’t help the cause.

That continues to be the case for Real Betis, but with players such as summer signing Nabil Fekir, who continues to become more influential with each passing day, things can be different for Rubi’s side this time around.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, who missed out on move to Liverpool last summer, scored the game-winner against Leganes. With Giovani Lo Celso in London with Tottenham, Fekir is seamlessly becoming the ideal replacement: scoring two goals in the first three games La Liga.

The Sevilla based side can benefit from it again with Getafe up next, while Leganes, who are dead last, can learn something from Betis’ perseverance ahead of their bout against Villareal.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Levante 2-0 Real Valladolid

Getafe 1-1 Alaves

PL Sunday Preview: Everton hosts Wolves; Tottenham visit Arsenal

By Joel SoriaAug 31, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
Saturday’s action was jam-packed, but two more fixtures are left to be settled in Matchweek 4 on Sunday.

Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Having lost to Aston Villa 2-0 in their last Premier League bout, Everton went into their midweek League Cup match against Lincoln City with one objective in mind: to resuscitate a dead attack. They did so, winning 4-2 with a pair of goals from attacking players such as Alex Iwobi and Richarlison. No more than ever, the Toffees, who have only scored a goal in three matches despite registering 34 shots, will hope to implement the same levels of productiveness at Goodison Park.

Wolves, however, are hungrier than ever for their first taste of three points this season. Despite having drawn the first three bouts of the season, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side proved to be too much for Torino in a two-leg series midweek, qualifying for the Europa League group stage for the first time in nearly 40 years. With the excitement that comes from a feat such as returning to European competition coupled with striker Raul Jimenez’s fine scoring form, there are zero doubts that Wolves have the upper hand on the majority of teams in the league when it comes to momentum. For now, that joy has yet to seep into Premier League play, but it could be just around the corner.

INJURIES: Everton —  OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: None | Wolves  — OUT: None; QUESTIONABLE: None

Arsenal v. Tottenham — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

After what was an abysmal loss to a lowly Newcastle, Spurs march into Emirates Stadium in this season’s first North London derby with their heads down. It was not anticipated for Mauricio Pochettino and Co. to be in a conundrum this early, but that’s reality for Tottenham. Only in their first match (against Aston Villa) did the North London side register more shots on target than their competition. If one digs deeper, the offensive woes are only surface problems for the side. Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are reportedly one foot out the door with moves lined up away from Tottenham. And if Spurs fail to find their groove on Sunday, a loss to rivals Arsenal will only make matters worse.

Arsenal come in with a fresh loss under their belts, too. A defeat at Anfield against a record-setting Liverpool, however, is a different story. In his second season at the helm, Unai Emery holds a better record after three games than during his first time around.

Conveniently, against Tottenham, in what is the fiercest match of a young season for Arsenal, Emery hopes to rely on Mesut Ozil for the first time this season.

“We need him,” Emery said ahead of Sunday’s North London Derby. “And [ we need] him first to be consistent in training, to be available in each match. For example last week he wasn’t ready to play 100% in Liverpool. This week he is getting better with each training [session] and I think physically he is now better. He is closer to helping us. We need him because he is a different player in our team. He can help us with his quality.”

INJURIES: Arsenal —  OUT: Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin), Kieran Tierney (groin); QUESTIONABLE: None | Tottenham  — OUT: Tanguy Ndombele (thigh), Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Juan Foyth (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Eric Dier (hip)

Lozano scores first Serie A goal in Napoli’s painful loss to Juventus

By Joel SoriaAug 31, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s Napoli spell is off to the dreamiest of starts.

Making his debut at halftime, it took the 24-year-old Mexico international only 22 minutes to record his first Serie A goal.

Less than a week removed from sealing his record-breaking move to the Italian club from PSV Eindhoven, the winger’s effectiveness proved to match his pricing point, managing to slip past Matthijs De Ligt and Alex Sandro before pushing in the ball into the back of the net.

Down 3-0 in the 62nd minute, Lozano inspired a late rally from Carlo Ancelloti’s side, putting the visiting side only a goal away from Juventus, who scored two in the first half and one in the second from Cristiano Ronaldo’s first of the season. Napoli newcomer Giovanni Di Lorenzo thickened the plot, scoring a leveling goal shortly after.

Napoli’s hopes of walking out Allianz Stadium with a vital point, however, ended just short of the final whistle when the reliable Kalidou Koulibaly turned on his strengths, converting an own goal that broke the deadlock and proved to be Juventus’ game-winner.

What was a gut-wrenching loss for the Gli Azzurri against the title favorites also proved to feature plenty of silver linings, including Di Lorenzo and Konstantinos Manolas, who both scored two games into their Napoli careers.

As the minutes-per-goal ratio will tell, though, neither are quite as impressive as Lozano.

Klopp on win over Burnley: ‘It’s our most deserved win of the season’

By Joel SoriaAug 31, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
With the 3-0 drubbing of Burnley at Turf Moor, Liverpool achieved a club-record 13th straight victory.

The record-setting soccer from Jurgen Klopp and Co. has his side two points clear of second-place Manchester City after starting the season in perfect fashion. Over the span of time, whether it was against Arsenal, Norwich, or Southampton, a convincing style of play has been demonstrated from Liverpool. To the German manager, out of the bunch, Saturday’s walloping of Burnley was their best yet. From the BBC:

“Formation wise, the boys were disciplined like hell. The last line was incredible, I don’t know how many headed challenges we made.

“The players pretty much played the perfect game,” he added. “I really liked the game and it was really deserved. It’s our most deserved win of the season – the boys played a sensational game.”

Less than a month into the new campaign – which has a staggering amount of proverbial weight resting on Liverpool’s shoulders – the Champions League defending champions may have yet to reach peak form. And if there’s any doubt along the way, Klopp made it known where the bar rests – a performance filled with tons of controlled possession, proactive passing and key showings from those in the attacking-three

Converting five minutes before coming off, Roberto Firmino became the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League. The 27-year-old was one of two Liverpool players to score against Burnley.

The other, Sadio Mane, finished with poise in the first half. When he came off late in the second half, however, the Senegalese let out a frustrated reaction, directed towards teammate Mohamed Salah and his manager.

“Everybody is happy,” Klopp told the BBC. “He is an emotional guy. Would he do it exactly like this again, probably not. I like this. He is completely fine and everything is good and we completely like each other.”

Liverpool’s victory over Burnley was a complete spectacle, and their best performance yet.

Bundesliga wrap: Davies scores in Bayern rout; BVB upset in Berlin

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
Bayern Munich put up a six-star performance to climb above faltering Borussia Dortmund, and both are looking up at RB Leipzig following three matches each in the young Bundesliga season.

Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Not as planned.

That’s an understatement for Borussia Dortmund after newly-promoted Union Berlin used a pair of Marius Bulter goals to pick up a massive home win.

Bulter’s first goal was quickly answered by Paco Alcacer, but he added a second after halftime and Union put it to bed in the 75th minute. Dortmund drops from first to fifth.

Schalke 3-0 Hertha Berlin

Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny scored his first Bundesliga goal after Hertha conceded a pair of own goals on either side of halftime.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie again went 90 minutes for Schalke, again covering the most ground of any player on his squad (12.32 km).

Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz

Niko Kovac’s men have now posted a pair of resounding wins following an Opening Day draw, and Saturday was an onslaught.

Highlighted by a late goal for Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies, Bayern waxed Mainz behind goals from Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman, and Robert Lewandowski in addition to the ex-Vancouver scorer.

Both of Davies’ Bundesliga goals have come against Mainz.

Elsewhere

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 RB Leipzig — Friday
Freiburg 1-2 Koln
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg 1-1 Paderborn
Werder Bremen v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — Noon ET Sunday