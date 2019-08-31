Lozano scores first Serie A goal in Napoli’s painful loss to Juventus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s Napoli spell is off to the dreamiest of starts.

Making his debut at halftime, it took the 24-year-old Mexico international only 22 minutes to record his first Serie A goal.

The comeback is on … Chucky Lozano opens his account in Serie A to cut the deficit to one goal! pic.twitter.com/tGvAeHN3IZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2019

Less than a week removed from sealing his record-breaking move to the Italian club from PSV Eindhoven, the winger’s effectiveness proved to match his pricing point, managing to slip past Matthijs De Ligt and Alex Sandro before pushing in the ball into the back of the net.

Down 3-0 in the 62nd minute, Lozano inspired a late rally from Carlo Ancelloti’s side, putting the visiting side only a goal away from Juventus, who scored two in the first half and one in the second from Cristiano Ronaldo’s first of the season. Napoli newcomer Giovanni Di Lorenzo thickened the plot, scoring a leveling goal shortly after.

Napoli’s hopes of walking out Allianz Stadium with a vital point, however, ended just short of the final whistle when the reliable Kalidou Koulibaly turned on his strengths, converting an own goal that broke the deadlock and proved to be Juventus’ game-winner.

What was a gut-wrenching loss for the Gli Azzurri against the title favorites also proved to feature plenty of silver linings, including Di Lorenzo and Konstantinos Manolas, who both scored two games into their Napoli careers.

As the minutes-per-goal ratio will tell, though, neither are quite as impressive as Lozano.

