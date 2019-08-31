Man City batters Brighton, loses Laporte

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea let a 2-0 lead slip at home against Sheffield United on Saturday, as Frank Lampard‘s men coughed up goals at the start and end of the second half.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]



In control for large portions of the game, Tammy Abraham scored twice in the first half to put the Blues in a commanding position.

But Sheffield United scored through Callum Robinson early in the second half and his 89th minute cross was hooked into his own net by Kurt Zouma to grab an unlikely point for the Blades.

Chelsea have one win and five points from their first four games, as Sheffield United have the same points tally.

3 things we learned

1. Defensive issues continue for Chelsea: 2-0 up and cruising, Chelsea blew it once again. They failed to deal with crosses into the box and they’ve now conceded nine goals in their first four games. No matter how good your attack is, if you concede two goals a game you aren’t going to finish in the top four of the Premier League. Chelsea were pinned back and took their foot off the pedal once again in the second half, and it cost them dear.

2. Abraham delivers once again: Four goals in his last two games has seen Abraham become the main man at Chelsea. He could have had a hat trick and led the line really well. Chelsea looked lost when he came off the pitch and it was a head scratcher as to why Lampard subbed him off.

3. Sheffield United dominate in wide areas: Their overlapping center backs get a lot of praise and the Blades once again dominant out wide. Robinson finished off Stevens’ cross for the first and then whipped in a great delivery for the second. Chelsea’s wide players were pinned back for most of the game and Sheffield United made the most of it.

Man of the Match: Callum Robinson – Scored early in the second half and set up the equalizer. Should have scored in the first half, but was a constant threat for Sheffield United. What a display.

Chelsea dominated early on and scored with their first big chance.

Pulisic picked up the ball and played in Cesar Azpilicueta who crossed for Abraham who nodded down and Pulisic forced Henderson into a fumble which Abraham tucked away for the opener.

Mateo Kovacic went close to doubling Chelsea’s lead after a fluid move, with the Blues feeling their way into the game.

Overlapping center back Chris Basham then teed up Callum Robinson with a fine cross from the right but the forward nodded wide from close range when he should have scored. Chelsea mad them pay for that, as a defensive mix up played the ball to Abraham who finished with a low effort to make it 2-0.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



Sheffield United pulled one back seconds into the second half, as Enda Stevens worked his way down the left and crossed for Robinson to finish.

Abraham was then denied a hat trick after a brilliant save from Henderson as the Sheffield United goalkeeper atoned for his earlier error.

Chelsea looked to be managing the game fairly well, but the Blades then equalized in dramatic fashion.

In the 89th minute Robinson sent over a cross which Kurt Zouma deflected into his own net under pressure as the traveling Blades fans went bonkers at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s Chelsea collapsed once again in the second half.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports