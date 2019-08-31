Man City batters Brighton, loses Laporte

Manchester City smashed Brighton and Hove Albion, but will be on pins and needles over an injury to one of its very best.
Sergio Aguero scored twice and David Silva had two assists in the 4-0 defeat of the Seagulls at the Etihad Stadium, but Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off the pitch.
Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva also scored for City, who will enter the international break no lower than second on the table while boasting the league’s best goal differential (10).
Brighton dips 15th with four points and a minus-2 goal differential.
Three things
- Laporte’s injury looms — City cruised to victory, but Laporte’s departure via stretcher threatens to overshadow the easy win. Perhaps no City player is more important to Pep Guardiola‘s system.
- David Silva’s class is permanent — Perhaps it would be easier to talk about Sergio Aguero still scoring goals for fun at age 31. But Silva is two years older and in his last season at the Etihad Stadium, and has two assists in each of his last two matches.
- The brilliant behind Mat Ryan angle of Sergio Aguero’s second goal begs you to imagine stopping it.
Man of the Match: Aguero — See above.
City needed 71 seconds to go ahead, with David Silva bursting toward the goal and cutting back for De Bruyne to zip into the goal.
Their momentum was flummoxed by the scary injury to Laporte, but Aguero settled the nerves before halftime.
He’d add a third off another David Silva feed, and Bernardo Silva scored mere moments after joining the match. The 78th minute sub scored a 79th minute goal to make it 4-0.