Man United’s Paul Pogba injured

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
Paul Pogba didn’t put in his best display for Manchester United at Southampton on Saturday, and he’s now picked up an injury.

Pogba, 26, was seen limping out of St Mary’s Stadium and is said to have injured his ankle.

He played the full 90 minutes but didn’t look comfortable at all at the final whistle.

If the injury is serious he will not be available for France during the international break, and it may do him good to stay in Manchester for a few weeks after a tumultuous summer amid ongoing transfer speculation.

The French midfielder had a tough outing against Saints as United couldn’t break down the 10-man in the final 25 minutes and they had to settle for a draw after Daniel James put them in front.

Pogba’s passing was erratic throughout the game and Southampton pressed him high whenever he got the ball.

Once again Pogba’s focus will be questioned, as there are just a few days left in the European transfer window and he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Surely he won’t leave now, but he may not be playing for United in the coming weeks if his ankle injury is a serious one.

Newcastle splits spoils with Watford

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Newcastle United overcame a second minute concession to draw wasteful Watford 1-1 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Will Hughes had Watford ahead, but Fabian Schar leveled the score line and both squads had to be bailed out by goalkeepers.

Watford remains dead last with just one point through four matches, while Newcastle climbs out of the drop zone.

Four things

  1. Bruce’s men wobble early (again) — For as many redemption songs were sung about Steve Bruce following the sturdy defeat of Spurs, his team again came out of the gates as if they thought the darn things were locked. Terribly sloppy, they conceded after 90 seconds and were lucky not to be down 2 or 3 by the time they equalized. Credit Bruce for the tactical changes that swung the tide, but a poor start.
  2. Hughes rewarded again — The former Derby County prodigy has been the bright spot of Watford’s poor start to the season, and got his first goal of the season. Also of note: His wayward blonde beard. You do you, Will.
  3. Joelinton a menace — You can see why Newcastle was tempted to break the bank for big Brazilian striker Joelinton, who scored in the win over Spurs and works harder than your typical center forward. Magpies supporters would probably trade a little bit of industry for classier control and finish, but hopefully that will come to the hopeful star. Given Newcastle’s formation, Joelinton may end up being the most fouled player in the Premier League (if they are whistled).
  4. Almiron still struggling — There was more flair from Miguel Almiron, deployed in a more natural wide position, but he was again offside multiple times from a wide position, wasteful in dangerous attacking positions, and probably should’ve seen at least one yellow card for diving. Shades of his promising second half of 2018-19.

Man of the Match: Joelinton

Newcastle was down within 90 seconds of kickoff, Hughes played through with acres of space defy Martin Dubravka. 1-0.

Atsu found Miguel Almiron for a potential equalizer in the fourth minute, but the ex-Atlanta United man butchered his stomach settle and bounded it right to the keeper.

The Magpies very much grew into the game from that point, with Isaac Hayden particularly influential and dangerous. His 59th minute rip was parried out for a corner by Ben Foster.

Watford was content to counter in the final half hour, and Dubravka made a terrific intervention to deny Isaac Success but conceded a corner.

Yoshinori Muto was played through by Joelinton after a fine tackle by the forward, but the Japanese striker could not find his angle.

Chelsea collapse as Sheffield United grab draw

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
Chelsea let a 2-0 lead slip at home against Sheffield United on Saturday, as Frank Lampard‘s men coughed up goals at the start and end of the second half.

In control for large portions of the game, Tammy Abraham scored twice in the first half to put the Blues in a commanding position.

But Sheffield United scored through Callum Robinson early in the second half and his 89th minute cross was hooked into his own net by Kurt Zouma to grab an unlikely point for the Blades.

Chelsea have one win and five points from their first four games, as Sheffield United have the same points tally.

3 things we learned

1. Defensive issues continue for Chelsea: 2-0 up and cruising, Chelsea blew it once again. They failed to deal with crosses into the box and they’ve now conceded nine goals in their first four games. No matter how good your attack is, if you concede two goals a game you aren’t going to finish in the top four of the Premier League. Chelsea were pinned back and took their foot off the pedal once again in the second half, and it cost them dear.

2. Abraham delivers once again: Four goals in his last two games has seen Abraham become the main man at Chelsea. He could have had a hat trick and led the line really well. Chelsea looked lost when he came off the pitch and it was a head scratcher as to why Lampard subbed him off.

3. Sheffield United dominate in wide areas: Their overlapping center backs get a lot of praise and the Blades once again dominant out wide. Robinson finished off Stevens’ cross for the first and then whipped in a great delivery for the second. Chelsea’s wide players were pinned back for most of the game and Sheffield United made the most of it.

Man of the Match: Callum Robinson – Scored early in the second half and set up the equalizer. Should have scored in the first half, but was a constant threat for Sheffield United. What a display.

Chelsea dominated early on and scored with their first big chance.

Pulisic picked up the ball and played in Cesar Azpilicueta who crossed for Abraham who nodded down and Pulisic forced Henderson into a fumble which Abraham tucked away for the opener.

Mateo Kovacic went close to doubling Chelsea’s lead after a fluid move, with the Blues feeling their way into the game.

Overlapping center back Chris Basham then teed up Callum Robinson with a fine cross from the right but the forward nodded wide from close range when he should have scored. Chelsea mad them pay for that, as a defensive mix up played the ball to Abraham who finished with a low effort to make it 2-0.

Sheffield United pulled one back seconds into the second half, as Enda Stevens worked his way down the left and crossed for Robinson to finish.

Abraham was then denied a hat trick after a brilliant save from Henderson as the Sheffield United goalkeeper atoned for his earlier error.

Chelsea looked to be managing the game fairly well, but the Blades then equalized in dramatic fashion.

In the 89th minute Robinson sent over a cross which Kurt Zouma deflected into his own net under pressure as the traveling Blades fans went bonkers at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s Chelsea collapsed once again in the second half.

Man City batters Brighton, loses Laporte

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
Manchester City smashed Brighton and Hove Albion, but will be on pins and needles over an injury to one of its very best.

Sergio Aguero scored twice and David Silva had two assists in the 4-0 defeat of the Seagulls at the Etihad Stadium, but Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva also scored for City, who will enter the international break no lower than second on the table while boasting the league’s best goal differential (10).

Brighton dips 15th with four points and a minus-2 goal differential.

Three things 

  1. Laporte’s injury looms — City cruised to victory, but Laporte’s departure via stretcher threatens to overshadow the easy win. Perhaps no City player is more important to Pep Guardiola‘s system.
  2. David Silva’s class is permanent — Perhaps it would be easier to talk about Sergio Aguero still scoring goals for fun at age 31. But Silva is two years older and in his last season at the Etihad Stadium, and has two assists in each of his last two matches.
  3. The brilliant behind Mat Ryan angle of Sergio Aguero’s second goal begs you to imagine stopping it.

Man of the Match: Aguero — See above.

City needed 71 seconds to go ahead, with David Silva bursting toward the goal and cutting back for De Bruyne to zip into the goal.

Their momentum was flummoxed by the scary injury to Laporte, but Aguero settled the nerves before halftime.

He’d add a third off another David Silva feed, and Bernardo Silva scored mere moments after joining the match. The 78th minute sub scored a 79th minute goal to make it 4-0.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
It’s becoming clear that this is easily Jurgen Klopp‘s first choice XI, as the Liverpool manager again opts for a Fabinho-Henderson-Wiljnaldum midfield at Turf Moor against Burnley on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That means Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench as Liverpool bids to become the Premier League’s lone 4-0 squad.

Burnley sits 1-1-1 on the season and has earned just one point from its last five matches versus Liverpool.

LINEUPS

