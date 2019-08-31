Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic played his first full 90 minutes as a Chelsea player on Saturday, as he dug deep but Chelsea blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 20, now heads back to the USA to lead the USMNT on international duty, as the Stars and Stripes play Mexico at MetLife Stadium next Friday and then Uruguay in St. Louis.

Below we focus on how Pulisic fared in another workmanlike display on both flanks for the Blues.

5th minute: Struggling to get involved as plenty of Chelsea’s play is coming down the left flank.

19th minute: His first real involvement in the game leads to a goal. Pulisic surges forward, Azpilicueta crosses and Abraham heads towards goal. The USMNT midfielder then put off goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Abraham slammed home to put Chelsea 1-0 up.

25th minute: Has spent a lot of time working back defensively in the right back position.

29th minute: Leads a Chelsea attack after picking the ball up in his own half.

31st minute: Wriggles free from a challenge and is then fouled by Stevens to win a free kick right on the edge of the box. A growing influence on the game.

35th minute: Starts a Chelsea attack by drifting inside with the ball. Then plays a neat pass into Barkley, but the attack breaks down on the edge of the box. Seeing more of the ball as half time approaches.

37th minute: Turns in a central area and plays a nice ball to Abraham who tees up Mateo Kovacic, but the Croatian midfielder fires just wide of the far post.

46th minute: Stevens pushes down Pulisic’s flank and crosses for Robinson to score. Sheffield United pull one back, make it 2-1.

54th minute: Tracks back and shows some nifty footwork to get away from one tackle, before being brought down to win a free kick. Struggling to impact the game as Sheffield United push players on in wide areas.

57th minute: Cut inside from the right flank and plays a few passes, which ends in Barkley’s long-range shot being saved. Pulisic was waiting to tap home a rebound.

61st minute: Willian comes on for Barkley, with Pulisic switching from the right flank to the left and Mount playing in a central role.

64th minute: Doing plenty of defensive work, once again, as he hooks a long ball forward from left back and then blocks a pass.

68th minute: Pulisic cuts in from the left and plays a clever pass over to Azpilicueta. Tidy play which is appreciated by the home fans.

69th minute: Almost latches onto a loose ball in the box, but the offside flag went up against him. He has now switched to the right flank.

70th minute: Now finds himself tracking back in the right back position, but Stevens gets the better of him and sets up a Sheffield United attack as Kepa saves Norwood’s shot. Moments later snaps into a tackle to win a throw in.

74th minute: Gets the ball in the box from Willian but just as he looks to shoot, Freeman tackles superbly. Took a little too long on the ball.

81st minute: Makes a great run on the right side of the box but Kovacic’s ball to find him is short and cut out. Wasted opportunity.

93rd minute: Loses possession centrally and then goes down in the box, but penalty appeals waved away.

