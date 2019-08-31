More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Solskjaer bemoans finishing: “We should have won”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left disappointed as his Manchester United side let a lead slip and failed to unlock 10-man Southampton on Saturday.

United drew 1-1 at St Mary’s, as they’ve now failed to win any of their last eight away games in all competitions and they’ve won just one of their last nine Premier League games dating back to the end of last season.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer rued their missed opportunities and not having a clinical edge.

“We should have won today, we had the game where we wanted it, we were careless in our finishing and our last pass,” Solskajer said. “We built the pressure, we got round them, created good openings but the clinical edge wasn’t there. We know we should have won this game, again.”

United have sold Romelu Lukaku this summer and let Alexis Sanchez leave on loan, and with Anthony Martial out injured, they looked lackluster in attack.

Daniel James is a threat out wide but Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata had off days and they only had 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to call on off the bench.

United’s lack of attacking options in reserve falls in line with Solskjaer saying they are “one striker short” after letting Sanchez leave.

Generally, they played okay at Southampton with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again putting in solid defensive displays.

But United aren’t making the most of the chances they are creating and that will come back to bite them if one of their forwards doesn’t stand tall.

Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic played his first full 90 minutes as a Chelsea player on Saturday, as he dug deep but Chelsea blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 20, now heads back to the USA to lead the USMNT on international duty, as the Stars and Stripes play Mexico at MetLife Stadium next Friday and then Uruguay in St. Louis.

Below we focus on how Pulisic fared in another workmanlike display on both flanks for the Blues.

5th minute: Struggling to get involved as plenty of Chelsea’s play is coming down the left flank.

19th minute: His first real involvement in the game leads to a goal. Pulisic surges forward, Azpilicueta crosses and Abraham heads towards goal. The USMNT midfielder then put off goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Abraham slammed home to put Chelsea 1-0 up.

25th minute: Has spent a lot of time working back defensively in the right back position.

29th minute: Leads a Chelsea attack after picking the ball up in his own half.

31st minute: Wriggles free from a challenge and is then fouled by Stevens to win a free kick right on the edge of the box. A growing influence on the game.

35th minute: Starts a Chelsea attack by drifting inside with the ball. Then plays a neat pass into Barkley, but the attack breaks down on the edge of the box. Seeing more of the ball as half time approaches.

37th minute: Turns in a central area and plays a nice ball to Abraham who tees up Mateo Kovacic, but the Croatian midfielder fires just wide of the far post.

46th minute: Stevens pushes down Pulisic’s flank and crosses for Robinson to score. Sheffield United pull one back, make it 2-1.

54th minute: Tracks back and shows some nifty footwork to get away from one tackle, before being brought down to win a free kick. Struggling to impact the game as Sheffield United push players on in wide areas.

57th minute: Cut inside from the right flank and plays a few passes, which ends in Barkley’s long-range shot being saved. Pulisic was waiting to tap home a rebound.

61st minute: Willian comes on for Barkley, with Pulisic switching from the right flank to the left and Mount playing in a central role.

64th minute: Doing plenty of defensive work, once again, as he hooks a long ball forward from left back and then blocks a pass.

68th minute: Pulisic cuts in from the left and plays a clever pass over to Azpilicueta. Tidy play which is appreciated by the home fans.

69th minute: Almost latches onto a loose ball in the box, but the offside flag went up against him. He has now switched to the right flank.

70th minute: Now finds himself tracking back in the right back position, but Stevens gets the better of him and sets up a Sheffield United attack as Kepa saves Norwood’s shot. Moments later snaps into a tackle to win a throw in.

74th minute: Gets the ball in the box from Willian but just as he looks to shoot, Freeman tackles superbly. Took a little too long on the ball.

81st minute: Makes a great run on the right side of the box but Kovacic’s ball to find him is short and cut out. Wasted opportunity.

93rd minute: Loses possession centrally and then goes down in the box, but penalty appeals waved away.

Newcastle splits spoils with Watford

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Newcastle United overcame a second minute concession to draw wasteful Watford 1-1 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Will Hughes had Watford ahead, but Fabian Schar leveled the score line and both squads had to be bailed out by goalkeepers.

Watford remains dead last with just one point through four matches, while Newcastle climbs out of the drop zone.

Four things

  1. Bruce’s men wobble early (again) — For as many redemption songs were sung about Steve Bruce following the sturdy defeat of Spurs, his team again came out of the gates as if they thought the darn things were locked. Terribly sloppy, they conceded after 90 seconds and were lucky not to be down 2 or 3 by the time they equalized. Credit Bruce for the tactical changes that swung the tide, but a poor start.
  2. Hughes rewarded again — The former Derby County prodigy has been the bright spot of Watford’s poor start to the season, and got his first goal of the season. Also of note: His wayward blonde beard. You do you, Will.
  3. Joelinton a menace — You can see why Newcastle was tempted to break the bank for big Brazilian striker Joelinton, who scored in the win over Spurs and works harder than your typical center forward. Magpies supporters would probably trade a little bit of industry for classier control and finish, but hopefully that will come to the hopeful star. Given Newcastle’s formation, Joelinton may end up being the most fouled player in the Premier League (if they are whistled).
  4. Almiron still struggling — There was more flair from Miguel Almiron, deployed in a more natural wide position, but he was again offside multiple times from a wide position, wasteful in dangerous attacking positions, and probably should’ve seen at least one yellow card for diving. Shades of his promising second half of 2018-19.

Man of the Match: Joelinton

Newcastle was down within 90 seconds of kickoff, Hughes played through with acres of space defy Martin Dubravka. 1-0.

Atsu found Miguel Almiron for a potential equalizer in the fourth minute, but the ex-Atlanta United man butchered his stomach settle and bounded it right to the keeper.

The Magpies very much grew into the game from that point, with Isaac Hayden particularly influential and dangerous. His 59th minute rip was parried out for a corner by Ben Foster.

Watford was content to counter in the final half hour, and Dubravka made a terrific intervention to deny Isaac Success but conceded a corner.

Yoshinori Muto was played through by Joelinton after a fine tackle by the forward, but the Japanese striker could not find his angle.

Chelsea collapse as Sheffield United grab draw

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
Chelsea let a 2-0 lead slip at home against Sheffield United on Saturday, as Frank Lampard‘s men coughed up goals at the start and end of the second half.

In control for large portions of the game, Tammy Abraham scored twice in the first half to put the Blues in a commanding position.

But Sheffield United scored through Callum Robinson early in the second half and his 89th minute cross was hooked into his own net by Kurt Zouma to grab an unlikely point for the Blades.

Chelsea have one win and five points from their first four games, as Sheffield United have the same points tally.

3 things we learned

1. Defensive issues continue for Chelsea: 2-0 up and cruising, Chelsea blew it once again. They failed to deal with crosses into the box and they’ve now conceded nine goals in their first four games. No matter how good your attack is, if you concede two goals a game you aren’t going to finish in the top four of the Premier League. Chelsea were pinned back and took their foot off the pedal once again in the second half, and it cost them dear.

2. Abraham delivers once again: Four goals in his last two games has seen Abraham become the main man at Chelsea. He could have had a hat trick and led the line really well. Chelsea looked lost when he came off the pitch and it was a head scratcher as to why Lampard subbed him off.

3. Sheffield United dominate in wide areas: Their overlapping center backs get a lot of praise and the Blades once again dominant out wide. Robinson finished off Stevens’ cross for the first and then whipped in a great delivery for the second. Chelsea’s wide players were pinned back for most of the game and Sheffield United made the most of it.

Man of the Match: Callum Robinson – Scored early in the second half and set up the equalizer. Should have scored in the first half, but was a constant threat for Sheffield United. What a display.

Chelsea dominated early on and scored with their first big chance.

Pulisic picked up the ball and played in Cesar Azpilicueta who crossed for Abraham who nodded down and Pulisic forced Henderson into a fumble which Abraham tucked away for the opener.

Mateo Kovacic went close to doubling Chelsea’s lead after a fluid move, with the Blues feeling their way into the game.

Overlapping center back Chris Basham then teed up Callum Robinson with a fine cross from the right but the forward nodded wide from close range when he should have scored. Chelsea mad them pay for that, as a defensive mix up played the ball to Abraham who finished with a low effort to make it 2-0.

Sheffield United pulled one back seconds into the second half, as Enda Stevens worked his way down the left and crossed for Robinson to finish.

Abraham was then denied a hat trick after a brilliant save from Henderson as the Sheffield United goalkeeper atoned for his earlier error.

Chelsea looked to be managing the game fairly well, but the Blades then equalized in dramatic fashion.

In the 89th minute Robinson sent over a cross which Kurt Zouma deflected into his own net under pressure as the traveling Blades fans went bonkers at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s Chelsea collapsed once again in the second half.

Man City batters Brighton, loses Laporte

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
Manchester City smashed Brighton and Hove Albion, but will be on pins and needles over an injury to one of its very best.

Sergio Aguero scored twice and David Silva had two assists in the 4-0 defeat of the Seagulls at the Etihad Stadium, but Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva also scored for City, who will enter the international break no lower than second on the table while boasting the league’s best goal differential (10).

Brighton dips 15th with four points and a minus-2 goal differential.

Three things 

  1. Laporte’s injury looms — City cruised to victory, but Laporte’s departure via stretcher threatens to overshadow the easy win. Perhaps no City player is more important to Pep Guardiola‘s system.
  2. David Silva’s class is permanent — Perhaps it would be easier to talk about Sergio Aguero still scoring goals for fun at age 31. But Silva is two years older and in his last season at the Etihad Stadium, and has two assists in each of his last two matches.
  3. The brilliant behind Mat Ryan angle of Sergio Aguero’s second goal begs you to imagine stopping it.

Man of the Match: Aguero — See above.

City needed 71 seconds to go ahead, with David Silva bursting toward the goal and cutting back for De Bruyne to zip into the goal.

Their momentum was flummoxed by the scary injury to Laporte, but Aguero settled the nerves before halftime.

He’d add a third off another David Silva feed, and Bernardo Silva scored mere moments after joining the match. The 78th minute sub scored a 79th minute goal to make it 4-0.