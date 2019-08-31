Vardy leads Leicester past Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as Jamie Vardy inspired a comfortable Foxes win.

Vardy scored in each half and set up Youri Tielemans for the other goal, as Callum Wilson had pulled Bournemouth level.

The win pushed Brendan Rodgers‘ side into the top four, while Bournemouth have now lost back-to-back games and conceded three in each.

3 things we learned

1. Vardy still has it – He may be 32 years old, but Vardy is rolling back the years. His first goal was vintage Vardy and just seems to be using his pace in much smarter areas. With three goals and an assist to his name already this season, Vardy is on track for a fifth-straight season of hitting double figures.

2. Bournemouth’s defensive issues concerning: They have now conceded six goals in their last two games and Bournemouth just can’t work things out defensively. Eddie Howe‘s side are the great entertainers, but they have to improve at the back if they’re going to challenge for a top 10 finish.

3. Leicester set for serious top six push: After four games of the season they are unbeaten and Leicester could have easily secured four wins. They have eight points on the board and look the team that is most likely to break into the top six. Brendan Rodgers’ side are young, hungry and ready to kick on. Soyuncu has been superb in replacing Maguire and the Foxes will be worrying the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Could a top four finish be on the cards? Why not.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy – Two goals and an assist proves he still produces, but he sets the tone for this entire team with his tireless running up top. Wonderful display from the veteran forward.

Vardy put Bournemouth’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale under pressure early and blocked a clearance and that was a sign of things to come.

Leicester’s main man put them 1-0 up after a long ball over the top from Ben Chilwell found him and he lobbed Ramsdale to put the Foxes ahead in style.

But Bournemouth levelled moments later as Fraser played in Wilson and he dinked home beautifully to make it 1-1.

Marc Albrighton smashed off target and Maddison sent a header just wide as Leicester looked to go back in front in an end-to-end game. Caglar Soyuncu then fired just wide after a surging run forwards as the Foxes pinned Bournemouth back.

Vardy set up Tielemans to make it 2-1 as the Leicester forward worked his way into the box and crossed for the Belgium midfielder who scuffed an effort into the far corner.

Maddison flashed an effort wide as Leicester pushed hard to seal all three points, and VAR was used to rule out a red card after a late challenge from Youri Tielemans.

Adam Smith was found in the box but his shot was blocked well as Bournemouth battled to get back into the game late on.

Wilson went down in the box under a challenge but no penalty was given and the striker was instead booked for simulation.

Vardy then wrapped up all three points.

Bournemouth were caught in possession in the box as Maddison won it back and Tielemans found Vardy who swept home his second and Leicester’s third.

Game. Set. Match.

Both teams had chances late on, but Leicester had done more than enough to grab all three points and head into the international break on a high.

