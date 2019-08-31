West Ham issue update on Javier Hernandez’s future

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mexico star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez could be leaving West Ham United in the final days of the European transfer window.

Hernandez, 31, was left out of the Hammers’ 18-man squad for their 2-0 win against Norwich City on Saturday and he’s been linked with a $9.7 million transfer to Sevilla in La Liga.

Various reports suggest that he has handed in a transfer request to force through the move ahead of the transfer window shutting in the other European leagues on Monday, Sept. 2.

Speaking to reporters after the game, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini said Chicharito was injured and admitted he could leave in the next few days.

“Javier was not in the squad because he is coming back from an injury,” Hernandez said. “In 48 hours more the window will be closed. If he stays he will be an important player for us.”

Hernandez scored on his only start this season for the Hammers, but with Sebastian Haller grabbing three Premier League goals and his style of play better suited for West Ham, the writing is on the wall for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer.

If he stays at West Ham he will be a bit-part player this season, and at Sevilla he would play regularly and also feature in the Europa League.

He’s scored 16 goals over the past two and a bit seasons at West Ham, but has failed to nail down a regular starting spot and after his blistering spell at Bayer Leverkusen his return to England hasn’t gone as expected.

The Hammers have Haller, Albian Ajeti, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini as attacking options, so if Hernandez leaves they will be just fine.

This move will work out well for everyone.

