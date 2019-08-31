West Ham too much for defender-troubled Norwich City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dominant West Ham United danced past defender-starved Norwich City, keeping Teemu Pukki off the board in a 2-0 win at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Sebastien Haller scored his third goal in two matches, and Andriy Yarmolenko also scored as West Ham out-attempted the visitors 18-8 and put eight of their shots on target.

Look out for the Irons if Manuel Pellegrini has finally instilled some consistency. Now in fifth, they have a very light schedule over the next 3 months with no back-to-back challenges until late November.

We’ve said it before and been proven silly, but this is another stretch of season which could see West Ham claim the power they so desperately crave in the Premier League.

Three things

Haller gets dirty to score again — The Irons’ French striker seems the real deal, and his contested finish of Arthur Masuaku‘s cross showed why West Ham believes he can be the force to propel it into the Top Six. Norwich’s depth woes — The Canaries have been beset by injuries at the back, and lost Christoph Zimmermann early in this one. Already a perceived weakness and with PL star Timm Klose out for a while with injury, Daniel Farke‘s Canaries have to hope to outscore teams. That simply won’t happen every week. The forgotten man delivers — Yarmolenko is a wonderful talent, but the 29-year-old missed plenty of time at Borussia Dortmund in 2017-18 and for West Ham last season. Now healthy (**knocks on wood**) the Ukrainian star can be a big part of West Ham’s hopes.

Man of the Match: Felipe Anderson — Holding onto the ex-Lazio playmaker may be an even better move than signing Haller.

Norwich’s back line has been troubled by injuries, so all big stops feel a victory. Christoph Zimmermann slid to block a dangerous looking effort from Felipe Anderson early in the match.

He couldn’t stop Haller, although to be fair few have looked capable of that this season. The Frenchman stretched to put Arthur Masuaku’s cross into the goal, another fine finish.

Zimmermann left the game after 36 minutes, and the Canaries were in a bad spot.

Yarmolenko made it a two-goal lead in the 56th minute when he volleyed a deflection into the goal.

