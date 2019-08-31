Wilder: Sheffield United “can enjoy a night out” after Chelsea draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can easily why Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is beloved by the Blades.

Keeping in mind that the early run of dramatic results helps that reputation, Wilder has a way with words and seems a mix of what Bournemouth fans love about Eddie Howe and Burnley fans enjoy from Sean Dyche.

Now if he can keep maneuvering results like Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea, well, look out. They may name a pub after him.

“We have celebrated, we have come to a historic football club and gone toe-to-toe with them,” Wilder said after coming back from 2-0 down, later adding that, “It’s a great result for us. Put it into perspective, three years ago we were bottom of League One and now we have come away from Chelsea with a result.”

He continued, and it got even better.

“It’s been a great start, we can enjoy a night out tonight. We are here to compete, we are not day trippers getting autographs and collecting shirts.”

Sheffield United sits eighth, having drawn Bournemouth and Chelsea with last gasp equalizers and beaten Crystal Palace.

😱 Scenes in the away end at Stamford Bridge Sheffield United fans going bonkers at Chelsea after a late equalizer ⚔️⚔️⚔️pic.twitter.com/BPZCsJR2z8 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 31, 2019

