Eduoard the difference as Celtic wins Old Firm Derby

Celtic toppled Rangers 1-0 in the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday at the Ibrox Stadium, Neil Lennon out-foxing Steven Gerrard via Odsonne Eduoard.
In a match with as many fouls as shot attempts, the man Celtic supporters call “French Eddy” make the difference with a goal and a stoppage time assist of Jonny Hayes.
[ MORE: Bruce on Almiron’s struggles ]
Rangers’ Jordan Jones was sent off for a reckless sliding foul in the sixth minute of stoppage.
It was Rangers’ first loss of the season, leaving Gerrard’s men three points back of perfect Celtic after four match days.
And for Celtic boss Lennon, it was somehow… vindication? The dominant side of Scottish football clearly had a thorn stuck in its foot despite its consistent run of titles, probably due to a shortened Champions League campaign and the perceived uninspiring hire of Lennon to replace Brendan Rodgers:
“Myself, the board, the players have all been written off so early. But we don’t believe the noise. We don’t believe the hype. We’ve come here and performed an outstanding masterclass of how to play in a derby at Ibrox.”
The 21-year-old Eduoard scored his fifth goal in seven Old Firm Derbies to go with two assists. All of those matches were wins for the Bhoys. It’s safe to say he’s taken the mantle of rival star from Moussa Dembele, now of Lyon.
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was very good in the second half, giving his men a chance after the hosts’ early second half surge relented and saw Celtic on the front foot.
Gerrard lost a derby at the Ibrox for the first time, entering the day 2-2 with wins at home and losses at Celtic Park.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur look to take their early season frustrations out on each other as the Premier League hosts its first North London Derby of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
In other words, the tone and tenor of two major English clubs is about to reach the international break on very different terms.
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
Christian Eriksen starts and Jan Vertonghen is back in the XI for Spurs, with both Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, and Danny Rose staying for what will make for a powerful back line.
Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette all start for Arsenal, so we should be in for a beauty.
LINEUPS
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Here’s a way to earn another start.
American striker Josh Sargent restored Werder Bremen’s early lead on Sunday, getting his first goal of the Bundesliga season at the Weser Stadium.
[ MORE: Neymar to stay at PSG ]
And what a goal it was, made even more joyous by Sargent’s clever adaptation following a tricky first touch. He juggles around the keeper before finishing and, oh, yes.
Sargent, 19, scored twice in 10 Bundesliga appearances last season, only twice playing more than 30 minutes in a match.
Sunday marked his first start of this season, and the goal has a good chance to go down the match winner after Stephan Lichtsteiner saw red for visiting Augsburg soon after Sargent’s clever finish.
He’ll join the USMNT camp next, having scored twice in seven caps for the full national team.
Neymar will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain, with L’Equipe reporting that the Brazilian star has told family that he’ll stay in Paris this season after a summer of transfer tumult nearly stretched into September.
[ MORE: Celtic wins at Rangers ]
In a sign of the times, AS reports that PSG has taken the extraordinary step of meeting with its ultras to ask patience and perhaps a measure of forgiveness on behalf of the player.
It’s going to be a long road back for Neymar, but he certainly has the quality to quickly find redemption amongst even the most bitter of supporters. And with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured, as strong return to the field is necessary.
A second report crediting (or blaming) a young Barcelona star for the lack of movement.
Ousmane Dembele refused a move in the opposition direction, according to Goal.com, preferring to stay and fight for his stardom at Barca. From Goal.com:
And while a fresh start in his native France might have seemed a good idea from the outside, the 22-year-old has flat-out refused to move, with money seemingly not a factor as Dembele plots a long career with the Liga champions.
Barcelona has started the season with two draws and a win — guess which match the injured Lionel Messi started — and tension is high at the Camp Nou.
It’s not the right call to vilify Dembele here. Barcelona needs to take a long hard look at itself having loaned Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich in order to clear the wages for Neymar. If Dembele was never going to leave Barca, then Barca shouldn’t have cleared Coutinho’s plate from the table.
Now Dembele — not to mention Ivan Rakitic and others — stays and probably feels a bit aggrieved. That may not hurt Barca this season as Dembele fights to assert his quality, but may sting down the road.
Two teams with the ambition to match their talent go toe-to-toe at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
Everton can rise as high as seventh with a win, while Wolves can reach sixth after drawing their first three matches.
Marco Silva has opted for his best attacking three, with Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi getting league starts alongside Richarlison.
And Wolves will put Patrick Cutrone and Raul Jimenez up top in a salacious move which promises goals.
LINEUPS
Everton
Wolves