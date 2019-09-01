More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Everton shoots past Wolves in thriller

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT
Richarlison scored a pair of goals as Everton overcame a pair of Wolves equalizers in a 3-2 win at Goodison Park on Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Alex Iwobi scored Everton’s other goal in a game which saw three goals in the first 12 minutes. Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez scored for Wolves, who fall to 3D-1L on the season.

Everton climbs into fifth, with seven points.

Four things we learned

1. Inspired Richarlison special — Make it three goals in four days for the Brazilian, who netted in a midweek win over Lincoln City. Scoring against Wolves is a bit more difficult, and Richarlison did it in style. His second, a powerful well-timed header, shows the elite caliber of his attributes. He now has five goals in two Augusts with the Toffees.

2. Everton breached, but pleased — Yes, the Toffees can allow goals at home. Multiple! But credit to Marco Silva‘s men for twice rebounding from equalizers in quick fire fashion. Now the Toffees can enter the break with a look at the Top Six spot they crave, albeit far from the 12 of 12 points they envisioned from a straight-forward start to the season.

3. Brave Raul’s status in question for USMNT — Mexican star striker Raul Jimenez put it all on the line in scoring Wolves’ equalizer, taking a boot to the face after heading his second half goal. The 28-year-old has eight goals in 10 matches this season.

4. Defending stars struggle — Willy Boly might’ve had an assist, but he was bad at the back and took a silly stoppage time yellow card to earn a red and suspension; Lucas Digne has been electric for Everton but had a day to forget, turned by Traore on Wolves’ first goal and lucky to escape punishment for his wayward clearing attempt that ended Jimenez’s day… on a play that resulted in a goal anyway.

Man of the Match: Richarlison — On his day, there are few if any better big wingers in the world.

Richarlison’s goal came inside of five minutes, as Rui Patricio panicked after Conor Coady waved him near and then passed it inside the six.

The ball came free to the Brazilian, who bounded a shot into the top of the goal.

The didn’t last long, with Adama Traore turning Lucas Digne and sending the ball through the six for a Saiss tap-in.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Sigurdssson and Iwobi restored the hosts’ lead in the 12th minute, the Icelandic playmaker hitting a pinpoint cross and the Nigerian goal scorer rising to plant an ideal header in the back of the net.

Moise Kean worked his way into the dialogue and nearly won a penalty were it not for an immaculately-timed tackle from Ryan Bennett.

Jimenez tied the game but lost his place in it when he headed a Willy Boly flick home just before the boot of Lucas Digne smashed him in the face.

Boly went from joy to anguish within moments, as Richarlison climbed over his French marker to restore Everton’s advantage.

Richarlison forced an incredible save out of Rui Patricio moments later, and the Portuguese backstop did well to slap a Yerry Mina header away in the 87th minute.

WATCH: Spurs take shock derby lead through Eriksen

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Christian Eriksen has rewarded Mauricio Pochettino for a start one day before the transfer window closes in Europe, smashing a rebound goal to put Tottenham Hotspur ahead early in the North London Derby.

[ STREAM: Arsenal-Spurs LIVE ]

Long-linked with a move away from London, Eriksen has been one of Spurs’ better performers when called upon this season.

He got a rare start on Sunday, and delivered the goods inside of 10 minutes.

Harry Kane won a header, Heung-Min Son cooked David Luiz, and Eriksen did the rest.

Really, David, WYD?

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Spurs in season’s first North London Derby

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur look to take their early season frustrations out on each other as the Premier League hosts its first North London Derby of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

In other words, the tone and tenor of two major English clubs is about to reach the international break on very different terms.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Christian Eriksen starts and Jan Vertonghen is back in the XI for Spurs, with both Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, and Danny Rose staying for what will make for a powerful back line.

Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette all start for Arsenal, so we should be in for a beauty.

LINEUPS

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

WATCH: Werder Bremen’s Sargent opens season account in Bundesliga

Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
Here’s a way to earn another start.

American striker Josh Sargent restored Werder Bremen’s early lead on Sunday, getting his first goal of the Bundesliga season at the Weser Stadium.

[ MORE: Neymar to stay at PSG ]

And what a goal it was, made even more joyous by Sargent’s clever adaptation following a tricky first touch. He juggles around the keeper before finishing and, oh, yes.

Sargent, 19, scored twice in 10 Bundesliga appearances last season, only twice playing more than 30 minutes in a match.

Sunday marked his first start of this season, and the goal has a good chance to go down the match winner after Stephan Lichtsteiner saw red for visiting Augsburg soon after Sargent’s clever finish.

He’ll join the USMNT camp next, having scored twice in seven caps for the full national team.

Neymar set to stay with PSG, leaving mess at 2 big clubs

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT
Neymar will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain, with L’Equipe reporting that the Brazilian star has told family that he’ll stay in Paris this season after a summer of transfer tumult nearly stretched into September.

[ MORE: Celtic wins at Rangers ]

In a sign of the times, AS reports that PSG has taken the extraordinary step of meeting with its ultras to ask patience and perhaps a measure of forgiveness on behalf of the player.

It’s going to be a long road back for Neymar, but he certainly has the quality to quickly find redemption amongst even the most bitter of supporters. And with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured, as strong return to the field is necessary.

A second report crediting (or blaming) a young Barcelona star for the lack of movement.

Ousmane Dembele refused a move in the opposition direction, according to Goal.com, preferring to stay and fight for his stardom at Barca. From Goal.com:

And while a fresh start in his native France might have seemed a good idea from the outside, the 22-year-old has flat-out refused to move, with money seemingly not a factor as Dembele plots a long career with the Liga champions.

Barcelona has started the season with two draws and a win — guess which match the injured Lionel Messi started — and tension is high at the Camp Nou.

It’s not the right call to vilify Dembele here. Barcelona needs to take a long hard look at itself having loaned Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich in order to clear the wages for Neymar. If Dembele was never going to leave Barca, then Barca shouldn’t have cleared Coutinho’s plate from the table.

Now Dembele — not to mention Ivan Rakitic and others — stays and probably feels a bit aggrieved. That may not hurt Barca this season as Dembele fights to assert his quality, but may sting down the road.