Getty Images

La Liga Roundup: Bale scores brace, salvages draw for Real Madrid

By Joel SoriaSep 1, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT
Gareth Bale and Joao Felix headline Sunday’s La Liga action.

Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid

Just a couple of months ago, Zinedine Zidane made it clear it’d be “best for everyone” for Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid amid a reported lucrative move to China. On Sunday, Spain’s most dramatized transfer saga this summer didn’t matter, as the Welshman showcased glimpses of former glory with his two-goal performance against Villarreal, securing a vital point for Los Merengues. 

Bale opened his account with the final touch of the first half, slotting in a delicate pass from Dani Carvajal into the net. His second goal, though, rolled back the years. Inside the box, with the ball tightly tucked on his preferred left foot, the Welshman’s perfectly-placed ball was impossible for Andres Fernandez to save.

The night wasn’t perfect for Bale, however.

Right before the final whistle, the 30-year-old was sent off after seeing his second yellow card of the night.

Of course, Bale coming to rescue wouldn’t be a talking point unless the hosts had done their fair share of work, which they did. In the 74th minute, Moi Gomez had all but sealed the game for El Submarino Amarillo. 12 minutes in, Gerard Moreno tallied his third of the season in just as many games.

Without Bale, Real Madrid host Levante next, while Villarreal look to secure their first win of the season against the league’s bottom-dwellers, Leganes.

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eibar 

Joao Felix did open his La Liga account, but Atletico’s big moment came in the final stages of the match, when Thomas Party’s determined run into the box resulted in a last-second, game-winning goal for the home side.

Diego Simeone’s side are now La Liga’s clear-cut leaders, winning three straight games to start the season.

Eibar started off strong, finishing two of the three chances they created in the first half. But as the clocked ticked, the visitors lost their effectiveness, despite it being a quiet night for Los Colchoneros in terms of generating a plethora of looks at goal.

Like Felix and Partey, Vitolo contributed his second goal of the season, leveling the score in the 52nd minute. Renan Lodi and Diego Costa assisted on Sunday.

The league leaders will look to continue their applaudable run of form as they travel to San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad, following the conclusion of the international break. Eibar, on the other hand, host an equally-struggling Espanyol.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia 2-0 RCD Mallorca

Espanyol 0-3 Granada

Opposing fans show unusual solidarity as Rome derby ends 1-1

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT
ROME (AP) A 1-1 draw in the Rome derby was an appropriate result amid unusual solidarity between normally warring supporters of Lazio and Roma on Sunday following the shooting death of a high-profile fan.

Both ends of the Stadio Olimpico paid tribute to Fabrizio “Diabolik” Piscitelli, the former Lazio “ultras” chief who was shot dead at point-blank range in an unsolved murder last month.

Roma went ahead with a first-half penalty from Aleksandar Kolarov, and Luis Alberto equalized for Lazio after the break.

Despite stifling humidity, the match was highly entertaining and featured six shots off the woodwork – four by Lazio (Lucas Leiva, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa and Marco Parolo) and two by Roma (both by Nicolo Zaniolo).

Roma’s penalty was due to new and stricter handball rules.

Edin Dzeko saw Sergej Milinkovic-Savic raise his arm and struck the extended limb to earn the spot kick converted by Kolarov, the former Lazio fullback.

Luis Alberto’s goal came with a blistering shot through a crowded area.

The result will likely leave both sides frustrated.

Lazio, last season’s Italian Cup champion, will rue missed chances after hitting the goal frame so many times, while Roma has now drawn twice in its opening two matches under new coach Paulo Fonseca.

Roma has undergone a complete overhaul following a turbulent offseason that included the resignation of former captain Francesco Totti from his management position and the departure of Daniele De Rossi to Boca Juniors.

Police were on high alert for fan tensions following Piscitelli’s murder and the subsequent controversy over a public funeral. But there were no immediate reports of clashes or serious violence.

Many Lazio fans wore shirts that said “Diablo” to honor Piscitelli’s nickname, “Diabolik.”

Lazio supporters held aloft a huge banner featuring an image of Piscitelli before kickoff and Roma fans responded with smaller banners that read, “Rest in peace, Fabrizio” and “Fly high! Ciao Diablo.”

The “curva nord” – northern end – where Lazio’s hard-core fans sit stood silently during the first half in protest at the club’s decision not to express condolences over the death of Piscitelli, who had a long criminal record.

Lazio’s players were told not to celebrate below the “curva nord” to respect the fans’ protest and Luis Alberto kept his distance despite scoring at that end.

West Ham’s Chicharito arrives in Spain ahead of Sevilla move

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaSep 1, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Well now we know that Manuel Pellegrini has a sly side.

Kidding aside, the West Ham boss waved goodbye to one of his strikers, as Mexican star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was captured arriving at Sevilla’s San Pablo Airport on Sunday. He is expected to be introduced formally by the club on Monday, just in time before the European transfer window deadline.

Hernandez, 31, was left out of the lineup on Saturday due to injury, Pellegrini said, but was also preparing for a return to La Liga. In 2014, on loan from Manchester United, Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer played an entire season at Real Madrid, scoring nine goals in 33 appearances throughout all competitions.

Chicharito then moved on to the Bundesliga, where he became a wrecking force for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 39 goals in 76 appearances.

Since then, however, a lack of consistency has plagued the Guadalajara native. In Week 2, against Brighton, Hernandez scored, giving him 17 West Ham goals for his career that started back in 2017.

With Wissam Ben Yedder now at Monaco, and Dutchman Luuk De Jong as the only sign of competition, Chicharito will have his chances under manager Julen Lopetegui to regain the form that once made him an international household name.

If the transfer is completed, Chicharito will become the third Mexican to play for Sevilla, joining the likes of Gerardo Torrado and Miguel Layun.

 

Pochettino looks forward after uneasy summer: “Past is the past”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino admits he’s been masking negative emotions after his summer at Tottenham Hotspur.

He hasn’t done a particularly good job masking them, admittedly, but his words following Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal show just how rough things are around the North London side.

Pochettino seems ready to pin Spurs’ wobbly start, which includes draws to Man City and Arsenal and a home loss to Newcastle United, on drama with the transfer window, namely whether Christian Eriksen will wind up at Spurs following Monday’s European deadline.

Safe to say he’s not feeling it, and that buzz about him quitting regardless of result might’ve been wrong but founded in something real.

Pochettino did strike optimistic notes for the future, saying that Eriksen is unlikely to leave on Sunday.

“We have massive quality and from tomorrow [when the transfer window shuts] we will all be on the same page. With Christian Eriksen we have to wait but it shows it was the right decision to play him. He showed a great performance and helped the team to get a point here. … I am optimistic and happy to work with the squad and try to fight for big things for the club.

Harry Kane scored a penalty in the draw, and had a shout — we believe it to be a poor one — for another in the second half.

He sees the result as fair.

“If a few final balls would have been better, we would have created more. It is a shame we couldn’t kill it off,” he said. “But it is the Premier League and if you don’t kill teams off they come back at you.”

Spurs’ upcoming schedule is more forgiving, but comes with the added pressure of UEFA Champions League congestion.