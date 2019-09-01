Neymar set to stay with PSG, leaving mess at 2 big clubs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Neymar will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain, with L’Equipe reporting that the Brazilian star has told family that he’ll stay in Paris this season after a summer of transfer tumult nearly stretched into September.

In a sign of the times, AS reports that PSG has taken the extraordinary step of meeting with its ultras to ask patience and perhaps a measure of forgiveness on behalf of the player.

It’s going to be a long road back for Neymar, but he certainly has the quality to quickly find redemption amongst even the most bitter of supporters. And with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured, as strong return to the field is necessary.

A second report crediting (or blaming) a young Barcelona star for the lack of movement.

Ousmane Dembele refused a move in the opposition direction, according to Goal.com, preferring to stay and fight for his stardom at Barca. From Goal.com:

And while a fresh start in his native might have seemed a good idea from the outside, the 22-year-old has flat-out refused to move, with money seemingly not a factor as Dembele plots a long career with the Liga champions.

Barcelona has started the season with two draws and a win — guess which match the injured Lionel Messi started — and tension is high at the Camp Nou.

It’s not the right call to vilify Dembele here. Barcelona needs to take a long hard look at itself having loaned Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich in order to clear the wages for Neymar. If Dembele was never going to leave Barca, then Barca shouldn’t have cleared Coutinho’s plate from the table.

Now Dembele — not to mention Ivan Rakitic and others — stays and probably feels a bit aggrieved. That may not hurt Barca this season as Dembele fights to assert his quality, but may sting down the road.

