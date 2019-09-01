Arsenal erases 2-goal deficit in thrilling derby

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s late goal helped Arsenal complete a two-goal comeback in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the first North London Derby of the season.
[ MORE:
Three Four things we learned ]
Sunday’s match at the Emirates Stadium had a bit of everything: reckless tackles, creative playmaking, tremendous saves, and smashed finishes.
Alexandre Lacazette also scored for Arsenal, whose assists came from Nicolas Pepe and Matteo Guendouzi.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen had Spurs goals, with Tottenham heading into the international break with five points. That’s ninth in the Premier League, two behind fifth place Arsenal.
Three big stats (and three things we learned)
-
- Thirteen — Both goalkeepers were very, very good despite the three goals conceded, and Bernd Leno registered seven saves in defeat. Several of the saves, maybe more than half, were of the show-stopping variety.
- Sixty-seven — The amount of minutes Arsenal had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, and Alexandre Lacazette on the bench before the scorer subbed out of the match for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
- Ten — Spurs’ star striker is now the all-time leading scorer in NLD history after his first half penalty gave him 10 goals against the Gunners, and he just missed a second with a rocket off the post near the hour mark.
10 – No player has scored more goals in games between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions than Harry Kane (joint-most with Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith). Occasion.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019
Man of the Match: Leno.
Aubameyang and Sead Kolasinac teamed up to give Nicolas Pepe the first chance of the match, the Ivorian curling wide from 18 yards.
Eriksen rewarded Mauricio Pochettino when he raced to the back post to pop a rebound into the gaping frame. Harry Kane won a header at midfield and Heung-Min Son did well to produce the play past a sleepy David Luiz. Erik Lamela hit the shot that wound up on Eriksen’s path via Bernd Leno’s save.
Kolasniac then fell down before he could hit a quality cross in the 13th minutes. Nerves were plenty.
Leno then made an insane save on Son’s 18th minute rip to keep the deficit to one.
Son earned a penalty off an insane challenge by Granit Xhaka in the 38th minute, sending Kane to the spot. That’s almost always meant a goal, and it did again.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Hugo Lloris made a pair of fine saves that were overshadowed by Lacazette breaking through the Spurs back line.
He was aided by a sensational bit of creativity from Nicolas Pepe, whose outside of the boot masterpiece allowed Lacazette to blast past Lloris.
Both sides had their chances in a more even second half, and Kane smashed the post in the 59th minute.
Arsenal got its equalizer when Matteo Guendouzi, who put in a spirited shift, sent a swirling cross into the mixer for Aubameyang to redirect past Lloris.