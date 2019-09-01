Sounders hold off Galaxy in seven-goal thriller (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scoring a goal for Napoli against Juventus in a seven-goal thriller, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s Serie A debut lived up to the hype.

In England, despite Wolves’ slow league start, Raul Jimenez continues to rack up his goal count. His combined Premier League and Europa League qualifying goal count now stands at eight goals throughout 10 appearances.

Elsewhere, Chichairto, who didn’t feature for West Ham on Saturday, is on the verge of signing with Sevilla. If the reported $10 million transfer follows through, he will become the fifth active Mexican in La Liga, and the third to play for the Spanish club.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — It’s the Lozano signature special: scoring in debuts. Like in his debuts for Pachuca and PSV Eindhoven, Chucky opened his Napoli account in his first appearance. On Saturday, the 24-year-old scored 23 minutes after coming on at halftime; however, Gli Azzurri would go on and lose 4-3 in the final seconds following a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Wolves’ miserable Premier League start continues, falling 3-2 to Everton. Jimenez, who played all 90 minutes, scored his second of a young season.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, West Ham — With a return to La Liga expected to be announced on Monday, Chicharito was inactive this weekend for West Ham. Recognizing that the 31-year-old was on his way out, Manuel Pellegrini cited that an injury was the root of his absence.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — La Liga is three weeks in and Hector Herrera has yet to make his La Liga debut. It’s not the start the 29-year-old expected, surely.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — Los Verdiblancos’ captain started and played 90 minutes in Betis’ 2-1 win against Leganes. The Jalisco native recorded 81 touches, four key passes and one shot on target.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old didn’t dress for Saturday’s bout.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Throughout 76 minutes, Araujo recorded five interceptions and two clearances in Celta’s 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez started and played 56 minutes for PSV on Sunday in their 3-1 win over RKC Waalwijk. In the 51st minute, the midfielder was shown a yellow card.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Like Lozano and Jimenez, Alvarez, too, is flourishing in Europe. Midweek, Alvarez scored his first goal for the Dutch side in their Champions League qualifying victory over APOEL. On Sunday, the 21-year-old started and played all 90 minutes in Ajax’s 4-1 walloping of Sparta Rotterdam.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Deployed as a right back, Corona continues to excel in Sergio Conceicao’s scheme. On Sunday, in Porto’s 4-1 win against Vitoria, he assisted Moussa Marega, who opened the scoreline.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — All is well for Govea in Belgium. The midfielder started and played 90 minutes in Zulte Waregem’s 2-0 victory against Royal Antwerp.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa — On Friday, Moreno started and played all 90 minutes in Al Gharafa’s 0-0 draw.

Juan Gerardo Ramirez Alosno, Roda JC — The 21-year-old fullback was left on the bench in Roda’s 1-0 loss.

Carlos Fierro, San Jose Earthquakes – Matias Almeyda has yet to hand the 25-year-old his first start. On Saturday, Fierro played the final nine minutes of San Jose’s convincing 3-0 win over Orlando City.

Carlos Vela, LAFC – LAFC take on Minnesota United on Sunday.

Jonathan Dos Santos, LA Galaxy – Dos Santos has been as reliable as they get. On Sunday, the midfielder started and played 90 minutes in Galaxy’s 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Uriel Antuna, LA Galaxy – A favorite of Tata Martino, Antuna scored a goal against the Sounders. It will play to his advantage as he and the rest of his national team prepare for Mexico’s upcoming friendlies against the USMNT and Argentina, respectively.

Follow @SoriaJoelFutbol