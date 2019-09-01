WATCH: Spurs take shock derby lead through Eriksen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richarlison scored a pair of goals as Everton overcame a pair of Wolves equalizers in a 3-2 win at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi scored Everton’s other goal in a game which saw three goals in the first 12 minutes. Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez scored for Wolves, who fall to 3D-1L on the season.

Everton climbs into fifth, with seven points.

Four things we learned

1. Inspired Richarlison special — Make it three goals in four days for the Brazilian, who netted in a midweek win over Lincoln City. Scoring against Wolves is a bit more difficult, and Richarlison did it in style. His second, a powerful well-timed header, shows the elite caliber of his attributes. He now has five goals in two Augusts with the Toffees.

2. Everton breached, but pleased — Yes, the Toffees can allow goals at home. Multiple! But credit to Marco Silva‘s men for twice rebounding from equalizers in quick fire fashion. Now the Toffees can enter the break with a look at the Top Six spot they crave, albeit far from the 12 of 12 points they envisioned from a straight-forward start to the season.

3. Brave Raul’s status in question for USMNT — Mexican star striker Raul Jimenez put it all on the line in scoring Wolves’ equalizer, taking a boot to the face after heading his second half goal. The 28-year-old has eight goals in 10 matches this season.

4. Defending stars struggle — Willy Boly might’ve had an assist, but he was bad at the back and took a silly stoppage time yellow card to earn a red and suspension; Lucas Digne has been electric for Everton but had a day to forget, turned by Traore on Wolves’ first goal and lucky to escape punishment for his wayward clearing attempt that ended Jimenez’s day… on a play that resulted in a goal anyway.

Man of the Match: Richarlison — On his day, there are few if any better big wingers in the world.

Richarlison’s goal came inside of five minutes, as Rui Patricio panicked after Conor Coady waved him near and then passed it inside the six.

The ball came free to the Brazilian, who bounded a shot into the top of the goal.

The didn’t last long, with Adama Traore turning Lucas Digne and sending the ball through the six for a Saiss tap-in.

Sigurdssson and Iwobi restored the hosts’ lead in the 12th minute, the Icelandic playmaker hitting a pinpoint cross and the Nigerian goal scorer rising to plant an ideal header in the back of the net.

Moise Kean worked his way into the dialogue and nearly won a penalty were it not for an immaculately-timed tackle from Ryan Bennett.

Jimenez tied the game but lost his place in it when he headed a Willy Boly flick home just before the boot of Lucas Digne smashed him in the face.

Boly went from joy to anguish within moments, as Richarlison climbed over his French marker to restore Everton’s advantage.

Richarlison forced an incredible save out of Rui Patricio moments later, and the Portuguese backstop did well to slap a Yerry Mina header away in the 87th minute.

