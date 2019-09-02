More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Americans Abroad: Weekend roundup

By Joel SoriaSep 2, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
After a slow start to the season, Josh Sargent made quite the statement, scoring his first goal of the season in brilliant fashion against Augsburg on Sunday.

 [MORE: Sargent opens season account in Bundesliga]

Over at Stamford Bridge, Christian Pulisic continues to earn valuable minutes, despite Chelsea failing to pick up three points in consecutive matches.

In Mexico, Ventura Alvarado, captain of Liga MX side Necaxa, registered his second goal of the season.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic started and played all 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — The fullback remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a groin injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Robinson started and went all 90 minutes for the Latics in their 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old was sidelined with a hamstring injury this weekend. There’s no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tigers captain was back on the park and featured all 90 minutes in Hull’s 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender, dealing with an injury, didn’t feature for QPR over the weekend in their 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Tim Ream, Fulham — The USMNT call-up started and played all 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw at Cardiff City.

Eredivisie

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — Wright reintroduced himself to field after last week’s inactivity. The 21-year-old played the last 39 minutes in VVV-Venlo’s 1-0 loss to Den Haag on Saturday.

Sergino Dest, Ajax — One of the few new faces in Greg Berhalter’s list, Dest played 65 minutes in Ajax’s 4-1 at Sparta Rotterdam.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — The U-23 MNT fullback dressed but didn’t play in Emmen’s 3-1 loss to Zwolle.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Out with a muscular injury, Weah didn’t feature for Lille over the weekend and will also miss out on the USMNT’s pair of friendlies.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — On Sunday, the Washington D.C. native came featured for 76 minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 defeat to Nice.

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie, Schalke — A staple player for club and country, McKennie registered 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 victory over Hertha Berlin before reporting with the men’s national team.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf Steffen and Morales started and went all 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Morales, for a consecutive week, was one of Fortuna’s few bright spots, assisting the team’s only goal.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  The 19-year-old opened his season account in spectacular fashion, getting around defenders and the opposing goalkeeper before tapping it in.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach After not starting the first game of the season, Johnson has made his way into Mönchengladbach’s starting lineup two weeks in a row. On Friday, he started and played 74 minutes in his side’s 3-1 loss to red-hot RP Leipzig.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt The fullback did appear on the 18, but was not called upon in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams didn’t feature for Leipzig as he continues to recover from “acute groin issues.”

Honorable Mentions:

Ian Harkes, Dundee United – Harkes had an unusual, yet positive shift with Dundee United over the weekend. In the 25th minute, the midfielder took the field. One minute into the second half, Harkes scored in what turned out to be a 6-2 victory for United over rivals Dundee.

Ventura Alvarado, Necaxa – In Mexico, Alvarado continues to make the case that he might be ready for a USMNT return. The 27-year-old captain, scored his second goal of the season in Necaxa’s 3-2 victory over Tijuana.

Terrence Boyd, Hallescher – Boyd’s move to Germany’s third-tier is paying dividends. For a second straight week, the striker scored for Hallescher – this time in a 4-0 victory over Sonnenhof.

Sounders hold off Galaxy in seven-goal thriller (video)

By Joel SoriaSep 1, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less):  The seven-goal spectacle between the Seattle Sounders and the LA Galaxy was just as enthralling as the neck-and-neck playoff race both team’s are in. In fact, the game pretty much had it all: a brace, a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and, of course, a late game-winning goal. Galaxy never had the lead, having to play from behind and tying it up in three different occasions. Ibrahimovic scored his 23rd of the season, while Uriel Antuna and Jørgen Skjelvik pitched in one each. The true difference maker featured on the home side, however. Cristian Roldan, registering only his second brace in his career, inspired the Sounders’ crucial victory that has them two points clear (46) of third-place San Jose Earthquakes (44) with six regular season games remaining. Nothing is set in stone yet, but at the very minimum, Seattle can feel like they’re one foot in the playoffs. The Galaxy, however, will play a lead role in this season’s Decision Day, if they continue their recent ways.

Three moments that mattered

45′ — Ruidiaz breaks deadlock — The Peruvian with some early foreshadowing of what was to come.

66′ — Zlatan uplifts Galaxy’s hopes — Ibrahimovic now has 23 goals in the same number of appearances this season.

89′ — Roldan earns Seattle three, precious points — With a playoff race as tight as the Western Conference’s, Roldan’s  two-goal performance couldn’t come at a better time.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Cristian Roldan

Goalscorers: Ruidiaz (45′), Roldan (55′), Ibrahimovic (66′), Antuna (75′), Morris (77′), Skjelvik (81′), Roldan (89′)

Mexicans abroad: Weekend Roundup

By Joel SoriaSep 1, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
Scoring a goal for Napoli against Juventus in a seven-goal thriller, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s Serie A debut lived up to the hype.

In England, despite Wolves’ slow league start, Raul Jimenez continues to rack up his goal count. His combined Premier League and Europa League qualifying goal count now stands at eight goals throughout 10 appearances.

Elsewhere, Chichairto, who didn’t feature for West Ham on Saturday, is on the verge of signing with Sevilla. If the reported $10 million transfer follows through, he will become the fifth active Mexican in La Liga, and the third to play for the Spanish club.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — It’s the Lozano signature special: scoring in debuts. Like in his debuts for Pachuca and PSV Eindhoven, Chucky opened his Napoli account in his first appearance. On Saturday, the 24-year-old scored 23 minutes after coming on at halftime; however, Gli Azzurri would go on and lose 4-3 in the final seconds following a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Wolves’ miserable Premier League start continues, falling 3-2 to Everton. Jimenez, who played all 90 minutes, scored his second of a young season.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, West Ham — With a return to La Liga expected to be announced on MondayChicharito was inactive this weekend for West Ham. Recognizing that the 31-year-old was on his way out, Manuel Pellegrini cited that an injury was the root of his absence.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — La Liga is three weeks in and Hector Herrera has yet to make his La Liga debut. It’s not the start the 29-year-old expected, surely.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — Los Verdiblancos’ captain started and played 90 minutes in Betis’ 2-1 win against Leganes. The Jalisco native recorded 81 touches, four key passes and one shot on target.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old didn’t dress for Saturday’s bout.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Throughout 76 minutes, Araujo recorded five interceptions and two clearances in Celta’s 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez started and played 56 minutes for PSV on Sunday in their 3-1 win over RKC Waalwijk. In the 51st minute, the midfielder was shown a yellow card. 

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Like Lozano and Jimenez, Alvarez, too, is flourishing in Europe. Midweek, Alvarez scored his first goal for the Dutch side in their Champions League qualifying victory over APOEL. On Sunday, the 21-year-old started and played all 90 minutes in Ajax’s 4-1 walloping of Sparta Rotterdam. 

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Deployed as a right back, Corona continues to excel in Sergio Conceicao’s scheme. On Sunday, in Porto’s 4-1 win against Vitoria, he assisted Moussa Marega, who opened the scoreline.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — All is well for Govea in Belgium. The midfielder started and played 90 minutes in Zulte Waregem’s 2-0 victory against Royal Antwerp.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   On Friday, Moreno started and played all 90 minutes in Al Gharafa’s 0-0 draw.

Juan Gerardo Ramirez Alosno, Roda JC — The 21-year-old fullback was left on the bench in Roda’s 1-0 loss.

Carlos Fierro, San Jose Earthquakes – Matias Almeyda has yet to hand the 25-year-old his first start. On Saturday, Fierro played the final nine minutes of San Jose’s convincing 3-0 win over Orlando City.

Carlos Vela, LAFC – LAFC take on Minnesota United on Sunday.

Jonathan Dos Santos, LA Galaxy – Dos Santos has been as reliable as they get. On Sunday, the midfielder started and played 90 minutes in Galaxy’s 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Uriel Antuna, LA Galaxy – A favorite of Tata Martino, Antuna scored a goal against the Sounders. It will play to his advantage as he and the rest of his national team prepare for Mexico’s upcoming friendlies against the USMNT and Argentina, respectively.

La Liga Roundup: Bale scores brace, salvages draw for Real Madrid

By Joel SoriaSep 1, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT
Gareth Bale and Joao Felix headline Sunday’s La Liga action.

[ MORE: Atletico's Felix scores first La Liga goal ]

Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid

Just a couple of months ago, Zinedine Zidane made it clear it’d be “best for everyone” for Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid amid a reported lucrative move to China. On Sunday, Spain’s most dramatized transfer saga this summer didn’t matter, as the Welshman showcased glimpses of former glory with his two-goal performance against Villarreal, securing a vital point for Los Merengues. 

Bale opened his account with the final touch of the first half, slotting in a delicate pass from Dani Carvajal into the net. His second goal, though, rolled back the years. Inside the box, with the ball tightly tucked on his preferred left foot, the Welshman’s perfectly-placed ball was impossible for Andres Fernandez to save.

The night wasn’t perfect for Bale, however.

Right before the final whistle, the 30-year-old was sent off after seeing his second yellow card of the night.

Of course, Bale coming to rescue wouldn’t be a talking point unless the hosts had done their fair share of work, which they did. In the 74th minute, Moi Gomez had all but sealed the game for El Submarino Amarillo. 12 minutes in, Gerard Moreno tallied his third of the season in just as many games.

Without Bale, Real Madrid host Levante next, while Villarreal look to secure their first win of the season against the league’s bottom-dwellers, Leganes.

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eibar 

Joao Felix did open his La Liga account, but Atletico’s big moment came in the final stages of the match, when Thomas Party’s determined run into the box resulted in a last-second, game-winning goal for the home side.

Diego Simeone’s side are now La Liga’s clear-cut leaders, winning three straight games to start the season.

Eibar started off strong, finishing two of the three chances they created in the first half. But as the clocked ticked, the visitors lost their effectiveness, despite it being a quiet night for Los Colchoneros in terms of generating a plethora of looks at goal.

Like Felix and Partey, Vitolo contributed his second goal of the season, leveling the score in the 52nd minute. Renan Lodi and Diego Costa assisted on Sunday.

The league leaders will look to continue their applaudable run of form as they travel to San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad, following the conclusion of the international break. Eibar, on the other hand, host an equally-struggling Espanyol.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia 2-0 RCD Mallorca

Espanyol 0-3 Granada

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix scores first La Liga goal

By Joel SoriaSep 1, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
It took longer than expected, but Joao Felix is now a La Liga goalscorer.

[ FOLLOW: PST's La Liga coverage ]

The 19-year-old Portuguese phenom galvanized Atletico’s 3-2 win over Eibar, scoring the first of his team’s three unanswered goals after going down 2-0 early in the first half. Felix’s goal – a simple tap-in inside the six-yard box – came in the 27th minute, goals from Vitolo and Thomas Partey followed in the final 45 minutes of Sunday’s bout.

Over the summer, Felix, known for his agility, intelligence and scoring abilities, secured a move to Los Colchneros after they met Benfica’s $143 million buyout clause, making him the most expensive Portuguese player ever, and the fourth most expensive in the history of the sport.

Assuming that the secondary striker knows how the industry works, however, the pressure for him to continue on the same path is on.