Inter Milan send Icardi to PSG on loan, with option to buy

Mauro Icardi’s tumultuous tenure at Inter Milan has, at long last and in the best interest of all involved parties, come to an end. Inter announced on Monday that Icardi has been loaned to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the European transfer deadline.

Icardi will join PSG until the end of the season, at which point Ligue 1 giants have an option to make the deal permanent. The fee agreed between the clubs for a permanent transfer is reportedly $71 million. As part of the agreement between the three parties, Icardi signed a two-year contract extension with Inter that is set to run through the 2021-22 season.

The extension appears to have been a safety net for Inter, should the loan to PSG not work out and the option to buy not be executed. At that point, the 26-year-old Argentine would leave as a free agent in nine months.

During his time in Milan, Icardi has fallen out with just about anyone and everyone — from the fans, to teammates, to managers and club executives — involved with the club. On the other hand, he scored 124 goals in 219 games for the club.

