Inter Milan send Icardi to PSG on loan, with option to buy

By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
Mauro Icardi’s tumultuous tenure at Inter Milan has, at long last and in the best interest of all involved parties, come to an end. Inter announced on Monday that Icardi has been loaned to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the European transfer deadline.

Icardi will join PSG until the end of the season, at which point Ligue 1 giants have an option to make the deal permanent. The fee agreed between the clubs for a permanent transfer is reportedly $71 million. As part of the agreement between the three parties, Icardi signed a two-year contract extension with Inter that is set to run through the 2021-22 season.

The extension appears to have been a safety net for Inter, should the loan to PSG not work out and the option to buy not be executed. At that point, the 26-year-old Argentine would leave as a free agent in nine months.

During his time in Milan, Icardi has fallen out with just about anyone and everyone — from the fans, to teammates, to managers and club executives — involved with the club. On the other hand, he scored 124 goals in 219 games for the club.

Pogba out of France squad with injury; Guendouzi gets first call-up

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) An ankle injury is keeping Paul Pogba out of international duty with France, opening the door for Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi to win his first cap.

Pogba was limping after playing 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday in the English Premier League.

France says he is out of the squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Albania on Saturday, and Andorra on Sept. 10.

United says “it remains unclear how serious his injury may be” ahead of an assessment. United next plays Leicester on Sept. 14.

France has called up the 20-year-old Guendouzi to replace Pogba. He’s started all of Arsenal’s four league games, and set up a goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

France is level on nine points at the top of qualifying Group H with Turkey and Iceland.

USMNT forward Novakovich leaves Reading, moves to Serie B

By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
American forward Andrija Novakovich has signed with Serie B side Frosinone, bringing to an end his five years on the books at EFL Championship side Reading.

The 22-year-old, who has made three appearances for the U.S. men’s national team, had previously been loaned out to Telstar (Dutch second division) where he scored 22 goals in 38 games two seasons ago, and Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie) where he bagged 11 goals in 30 games last season.

Novakovich’s contract with Reading was set to expire next summer, thus the club elected to cash in (for a presumably small transfer fee) now. The player, meanwhile, can begin the next chapter of his career now, rather than waiting a further 12 months and enduring another loan move.

Frosinone spent last season in Serie A before being relegated back to the second division after one season. They finished 19th, 13 points out of 17th.

Various reports had previously linked Novakovich to clubs in Germany and the Netherlands throughout the summer.

Novakovich spent all of the preseason as a member of Reading’s first team and gave a good account of himself, by all reports. He made his first appearance for the club in four years just last month, but had since fallen away from the first-team squad.=

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
Matchweek 4 of the Premier League produced so many wonderful individual displays, and it was so tough to select just 20 players.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

There are plenty of players who have staked their claim to remain in our top 20 early in the season, as stars from Man City, Leicester City and Liverpool dominate our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 4
2. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Even
3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 11
5. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – Down 2
6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
8. Sebastien Haller (West Ham) – Up 3
9. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
10. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) – New entry
11. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – Down 1
12. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
13. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
14. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
15. David Silva (Man City) – New entry
16. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry
17. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – New entry
18. Lucas Digne (Everton) – Even
19. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) – New entry
20. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) – New entry

The 2 Robbies podcast: Who impressed, struggled in Week 4?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Matchweek 4 of the Premier League season highlighted by Arsenal’s thrilling comeback against Tottenham in the North London Derby (0:25) and more dominant performances from Liverpool (12:00) and Manchester City (18:45).

Plus, discussion on a couple of disappointing results – Manchester United at Southampton (24:00) and Chelsea at home to Sheffield United (28:55) before handing out our underappreciated performances of the week (34:55).

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

