Premier League trio finalists for FIFA Coach of the Year

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are the finalists to be named the FIFA Coach of the Year for the men’s game.

The trio of Premier League managers all had huge success last season, with Man City winning all four domestic trophies available, Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League and Tottenham finishing runners up in the UCL after a solid season against all the odds.

Guardiola is probably the favorite to take home this award, such was City’s dominance in England, but Klopp will push him all the way after delivering a sixth Champions League title for Liverpool.

Pochettino is the underdog here, but his achievements should not be underestimated, as Spurs’ arrival at their new stadium was delayed and he didn’t sign a single new player across a 12-month period.

All three have legitimate claims to win the award, which will be announced in Milan on Sept. 23 at FIFA’s Best awards.

