Transfer Deadline Day in Europe: Deals galore

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT
Transfer Deadline Day has arrived across Europe, and plenty of deals are being wrapped up in Spain, Italy, France and elsewhere ahead of the summer window closing.

Plenty of Premier League clubs are moving players on to trim their squads after the first few weeks of the season.

Below we look at the top deals developing, as the clock ticks down we roundup the transactions.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain)
The Argentine striker is close to a loan move to PSG, as his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has been seen in discussions with Les Parisiens officials in the French capital. Sky in Italy are reporting that Icardi, 26, will actually sign a new deal at Inter Milan before heading to PSG. A lethal finisher, Icardi is a totally different option up top and will compliment Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani well. His character is often questioned but his goalscoring record speaks for itself with 124 goals in 219 appearances for Inter.

Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez (West Ham to Sevilla)
Hernandez, 31, has joined Sevilla on a three-year contract, as the La Liga side paid $9.6 million for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer. This is a great move for Chicharito, who never settled down at West Ham. Sevilla are in the Europa League and will pushing for Champions League qualification once again.

Matteo Darmian (Man United to Parma)
The Italian defender has finally left Man United. After four years at Old Trafford, Darmian returns to Italy for a transfer fee of $4.5 million. The 29-year-old arrived at United in the summer of 2015 and won the FA Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils. He made 92 appearances in all competitions for United and heads back to Italy to play for Parma, as he struggled to hold down a regular spot at United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal to AS Roma)
A season-long loan move for Mkhitaryan who is a bit-part player at Arsenal. After Ceballos’ arrival this summer, the writing was on the wall, and the emergence of several youngsters and Mesut Ozil hanging around also pushed him towards the Emirates exit door. A chance to regain his confidence after a rough few years.

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid to PSG) & Alphonse Areola (PSG to Real Madrid)
The Costa Rican goalkeeper is no longer the starter at Real and he is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. Navas, 32, still has plenty of good years ahead of him and performed well for Real when Thibaut Courtois was out injured last season. After five years and 11 trophies at Real, Navas is set to be the starter at PSG and has signed a four-year deal. Alphonse Areola, 26, moves in the opposite direction to challenge Courtois at Real Madrid. Areola arrives on a season-long loan deal.

Ryan Kent (Liverpool to Glasgow Rangers)
Liverpool want $8.4 million for the young midfielder who excelled on loan at Steven Gerrard‘s side last season. Kent, 22, has been a Liverpool player his entire career but just can’t break into Jurgen Klopp‘s first team. Now is the right time for him to move on a permanent basis and Gerrard will get the best out of him. Kent will be key in Rangers pushing Celtic all the way for the Scottish title.

Fernando Llorente (Free agent, Napoli)
He finally announced his move on deadline day, as the veteran striker was out of contract after being at Tottenham Hotspur. Napoli is a great landing spot for him, as he will continue to play in the UEFA Champions League and his experience off the bench in tight situations was crucial for Spurs last season. At 34, he continues to age like a fine wine…

Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth to Qarabag)
A shock move for out of favor Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, as he sealed a loan move to Azerbaijani champions Qarabag until January. Begovic, 32, has yet to play in the Premier League this season after losing his place in the Bournemouth lineup late last season. He will play in the Europa League for Qarabag.

Florin Andone (Brighton to Galatasaray)
His last act as a Brighton player, at least for this season, was getting a silly red card against Southampton. Andone has joined Galatasaray and the Romanian forward joins Falcao and several others in sealing late move to the Turkish giants. Andone, 26, scored for Brighton on the opening day in their win at Watford, but his tackle against Saints was a straight red card and cost his team dear. They have a few attacking options, but this is a bit of a strange move for the Seagulls.

Mario Lemina (Southampton to Galatasaray)
The Gabonese midfielder is leaving Saints for Turkey, with Galatasaray confirming they are in talks over a season-long loan move. The former Juventus midfielder has been frozen out by Southampton this summer after saying he wants to leave and although the Premier League side wanted a permanent deal, Lemina will initially leave on loan.

Wesley Hoedt (Southampton Royal Antwerp)
Another Saints player will be heading out on loan, as Dutch defender Hoedt is heading to Belgium. Antwerp will initially sign Hoedt on loan and have an option to buy him permanently. Hoedt, 25, is not part of Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s plans and after being signed as a replacement for Virgil Van Dijk he just hasn’t settled at Saints.

Marcus Edwards (Tottenham to Vitoria)
The Spurs youngster has left on a permanent deal and many at Tottenham will be disappointed by this. Edwards, 20, has been on the fringes of Spurs’ first team under Mauricio Pochettino but the winger failed to kick on after loan moves at Norwich and Excelsior. The England youth international will now play for Vitoria who are in the Europa League, and has signed a four-year deal.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Who impressed, struggled in Week 4?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Matchweek 4 of the Premier League season highlighted by Arsenal’s thrilling comeback against Tottenham in the North London Derby (0:25) and more dominant performances from Liverpool (12:00) and Manchester City (18:45).

Plus, discussion on a couple of disappointing results – Manchester United at Southampton (24:00) and Chelsea at home to Sheffield United (28:55) before handing out our underappreciated performances of the week (34:55).

USWNT stars named as finalists for top FIFA award

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Lucy Bronze have been named as the three finalists for the FIFA best female player of the year award.

USWNT duo Rapinoe and Morgan were influential in their 2019 World Cup victory, while Bronze was a stud for England this summer and won the UEFA women’s player of the year award last week.

Rapinoe, 34, is likely to win the award as the Reign FC star caused headlines on and off the pitch this summer.

Her clutch goals and leadership were crucial to Jill Ellis’ side winning the 2019 World Cup, but off the field her criticism of political leaders and strong opinions on the Equal Pay battle has led to widespread praise.

Morgan scored five goals in the USWNT’s opening game of the tournament against Thailand and the Orlando City striker scored the game-winner in the semifinal against England. Her hold-up play and selfless work up top was just as impressive as her goals throughout the World Cup, as she also grabbed three assists.

As for Bronze, she won the Silver Ball as the second best player at the World Cup this summer and her marauding displays from right back had Lionesses head coach Phil Neville calling her the best player on the planet on several occasions. The Lyon defender is certainly the best player on the planet not from the USA.

Premier League trio finalists for FIFA Coach of the Year

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are the finalists to be named the FIFA Coach of the Year for the men’s game.

The trio of Premier League managers all had huge success last season, with Man City winning all four domestic trophies available, Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League and Tottenham finishing runners up in the UCL after a solid season against all the odds.

Guardiola is probably the favorite to take home this award, such was City’s dominance in England, but Klopp will push him all the way after delivering a sixth Champions League title for Liverpool.

Pochettino is the underdog here, but his achievements should not be underestimated, as Spurs’ arrival at their new stadium was delayed and he didn’t sign a single new player across a 12-month period.

All three have legitimate claims to win the award, which will be announced in Milan on Sept. 23 at FIFA’s Best awards.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan moves to Roma

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will get a fresh start at AS Roma.

Mkhitaryan, 30, has agreed to a season-long loan move to Italy, as he will join Roma on deadline day in Europe.

Per reports, Roma have an option to buy Mkhitaryan from Arsenal at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He has a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2021 and has played in three of Arsenal’s four Premier League games so far, but Unai Emery obviously believes he isn’t needed this season.

The Armenian international arrived at Arsenal from Man United in January 2018 in an outrageous swap deal for Alexis Sanchez. That swap hasn’t worked out for either club, as Mkhitaryan scored six goals and added four assists in 25 Premier League appearances last season. Previously he’d won the League Cup and Europa League with Man United, but he just hasn’t taken to life in the PL and often drifts in and out of games. After starring for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Mkhitaryan couldn’t replicate that form in England.

With Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe arriving this summer, youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock breaking through, plus Mesut Ozil still around and returning to fitness, it was unlikely Mkhitaryan would have played much for the Gunners this season.

Roma have reshaped their squad this summer after failing to reach the UEFA Champions League and Mkhitaryan joins Chris Smalling as a loanee from the Premier League.

Paulo Fonseca’s side will be up there in the top four battle in Serie A and Mkhitaryan is likely to get plenty of minutes, at the very least in the UEFA Europa League, for Roma.