Transfers in Europe: Final deals done before deadline

A roundup of the final few transfers completed across Europe on Monday, including a few outgoing deals involving players belonging to Premier League clubs…
Yannick Bolasie (Everton to Sporting CP)
Bolasie is headed out on loan for the third time in 12 months, following half-season spells at Aston Villa and Anderlecht last season. After arriving at Goodison Park for $30 million back in 2016, Bolasie has battled long-term injuries and a lack of fitness/form.
Mario Lemina (Southampton to Galatasaray)
This is just about all the needs to be said of Saints’ transfer activity over the last few years…
Kenedy (Chelsea to Getafe)
Speaking of players going out on multiple loan spells from their parent club, Kenedy has departed Stamford Bridge for the fourth time since joining the club in 2015. First, he went to Watford (one appearance); then it was Newcastle United (13 appearances); and again, to Newcastle United (23 appearance). It’s the first time the Brazilian has been loaned to a club outside the PL.
Andre Silva (AC Milan to Eintracht Frankfurt) & Ante Rebic (Frankfurt to Milan)
AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt have essentially swapped forwards for a period of one season. According to reports, neither loan agreement includes an option to buy. Silva scored 11 goals in 40 appearances while on loan to Sevilla last season. Rebic bagged 10 in 35 during Frankfurt’s magical 2018-19 season.
Jese Rodriguez (PSG to Sporting CP)
From Real Madrid, to Paris Saint-Germain, to Las Palmas, to Stoke City, to Real Betis, and now Sporting CP, Jese has been trying to right the wrongs of his career for a few years now. Now 26, he has made 20 or more league appearances just once in his career (2015-16 for Madrid).
BERLIN (AP) Two security stewards working for Dynamo Dresden have “seriously damaged” the club by displaying Nazi imagery during a game against St. Pauli, the German team said Monday.
The Saxony-based club, which plays in the second division, has also apologized for a multitude of offensive banners held by fans during Saturday’s game. The incidents occurred a day before a far-right party almost tripled its support in local elections.
News agency dpa reported that police have filed charges against the stewards on suspicion of using unconstitutional symbols.
The stewards initially were released from duty after refusing to follow an order from the head of their security firm to remove a Germany flag from an escape route. They then removed their work attire, revealing T-shirts bearing a skull commemorating an SS division, with the words “Third division for security of the German people” written underneath.
“We are stunned because both these people have seriously damaged our club,” Dynamo managing director Michael Born said in a statement on Monday. “These stewards will never be used directly or indirectly for events of Dynamo Dresden. We’re also considering further legal steps.”
Born said the club could not accept the messages shown on banners “because they are inhumane, against our principles and fan charter, and they trample on the values of our sporting community.”
Born said he personally apologized to St. Pauli president Oke Gottlich after the game for the banners.
The German soccer federation is investigating. Dynamo could be fined between$20,000-$165,000 for the offensive banners.
It’s not the first instance of trouble in games between Dresden and St. Pauli, a politically left-leaning club based in Hamburg. Last December, Born condemned incidents around their game “because they are inhumane and trample on our sporting values.”
Jadon Sancho revealed that incidents of racism in soccer have made him question why he plays the game, and he is quite certain that other players have experienced similar emotions which Sancho believes could lead to many falling out of love with the sport.
Romelu Lukaku was the latest footballer to be subjected to racist abuse on Sunday. The incident occurred during Inter Milan’s visit to Cagliari. All three of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham received racist abuse on social media in recent weeks.
It has to stop, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger says. Not only does it hurt the individuals being targeted, but it’s likely to have serious consequences for the sport — quotes from the Guardian:
“It just has to stop. No player wants to play football and have abuse like that. It puts the confidence down in players and the love of the sport will go very soon if it doesn’t stop.
“It is hard to see things like this, because it feels like, ‘Why should we play football?'”
Why should players continue to subject themselves to racist abuse when, after just a couple years at the highest level of the sport, they no longer need to play in the same way they did before they were financially secure? Once a player has made $50 million from his first big contract, why shouldn’t he choose to live his life quietly and out of the public eye, if the alternative is to remain in the public eye and receive hate and abuse?
Mauro Icardi’s tumultuous tenure at Inter Milan has, at long last and in the best interest of all involved parties, come to an end. Inter announced on Monday that Icardi has been loaned to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the European transfer deadline.
Icardi will join PSG until the end of the season, at which point Ligue 1 giants have an option to make the deal permanent. The fee agreed between the clubs for a permanent transfer is reportedly $71 million. As part of the agreement between the three parties, Icardi signed a two-year contract extension with Inter that is set to run through the 2021-22 season.
The extension appears to have been a safety net for Inter, should the loan to PSG not work out and the option to buy not be executed. At that point, the 26-year-old Argentine would leave as a free agent in nine months.
During his time in Milan, Icardi has fallen out with just about anyone and everyone — from the fans, to teammates, to managers and club executives — involved with the club. On the other hand, he scored 124 goals in 219 games for the club.
PARIS (AP) An ankle injury is keeping Paul Pogba out of international duty with France, opening the door for Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi to win his first cap.
Pogba was limping after playing 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday in the English Premier League.
France says he is out of the squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Albania on Saturday, and Andorra on Sept. 10.
United says “it remains unclear how serious his injury may be” ahead of an assessment. United next plays Leicester on Sept. 14.
France has called up the 20-year-old Guendouzi to replace Pogba. He’s started all of Arsenal’s four league games, and set up a goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.
France is level on nine points at the top of qualifying Group H with Turkey and Iceland.