Transfers in Europe: Final deals done before deadline

A roundup of the final few transfers completed across Europe on Monday, including a few outgoing deals involving players belonging to Premier League clubs…

[ MORE: Transfer Deadline Day in Europe: Deals galore ]

Yannick Bolasie (Everton to Sporting CP)

Bolasie is headed out on loan for the third time in 12 months, following half-season spells at Aston Villa and Anderlecht last season. After arriving at Goodison Park for $30 million back in 2016, Bolasie has battled long-term injuries and a lack of fitness/form.

Mario Lemina (Southampton to Galatasaray)

This is just about all the needs to be said of Saints’ transfer activity over the last few years…

Southampton now have the following players out on loan: Wesley Hoedt

Mario Lemina

Guido Carrillo

Fraser Forster

Mohamed Elyounoussi Total cost of transfer fees, approx. = £75-80 million Add in their wages, that‘s a lot of cash for #SaintsFC to put down. Serious mistakes made. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 2, 2019

Kenedy (Chelsea to Getafe)

Speaking of players going out on multiple loan spells from their parent club, Kenedy has departed Stamford Bridge for the fourth time since joining the club in 2015. First, he went to Watford (one appearance); then it was Newcastle United (13 appearances); and again, to Newcastle United (23 appearance). It’s the first time the Brazilian has been loaned to a club outside the PL.

Andre Silva (AC Milan to Eintracht Frankfurt) & Ante Rebic (Frankfurt to Milan)

AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt have essentially swapped forwards for a period of one season. According to reports, neither loan agreement includes an option to buy. Silva scored 11 goals in 40 appearances while on loan to Sevilla last season. Rebic bagged 10 in 35 during Frankfurt’s magical 2018-19 season.

Jese Rodriguez (PSG to Sporting CP)

From Real Madrid, to Paris Saint-Germain, to Las Palmas, to Stoke City, to Real Betis, and now Sporting CP, Jese has been trying to right the wrongs of his career for a few years now. Now 26, he has made 20 or more league appearances just once in his career (2015-16 for Madrid).

Follow @AndyEdMLS