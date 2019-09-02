USMNT forward Novakovich leaves Reading, moves to Serie B

Transfer Deadline Day has arrived across Europe, and plenty of deals are being wrapped up in Spain, Italy, France and elsewhere ahead of the summer window closing.

Plenty of Premier League clubs are moving players on to trim their squads after the first few weeks of the season.

Below we look at the top deals developing, as the clock ticks down we roundup the transactions.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain)

The Argentine striker is close to a loan move to PSG, as his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has been seen in discussions with Les Parisiens officials in the French capital. Sky in Italy are reporting that Icardi, 26, will actually sign a new deal at Inter Milan before heading to PSG. A lethal finisher, Icardi is a totally different option up top and will compliment Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani well. His character is often questioned but his goalscoring record speaks for itself with 124 goals in 219 appearances for Inter.

Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez (West Ham to Sevilla)

Hernandez, 31, has joined Sevilla on a three-year contract, as the La Liga side paid $9.6 million for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer. This is a great move for Chicharito, who never settled down at West Ham. Sevilla are in the Europa League and will pushing for Champions League qualification once again.

Matteo Darmian (Man United to Parma)

The Italian defender has finally left Man United. After four years at Old Trafford, Darmian returns to Italy for a transfer fee of $4.5 million. The 29-year-old arrived at United in the summer of 2015 and won the FA Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils. He made 92 appearances in all competitions for United and heads back to Italy to play for Parma, as he struggled to hold down a regular spot at United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal to AS Roma)

A season-long loan move for Mkhitaryan who is a bit-part player at Arsenal. After Ceballos’ arrival this summer, the writing was on the wall, and the emergence of several youngsters and Mesut Ozil hanging around also pushed him towards the Emirates exit door. A chance to regain his confidence after a rough few years.

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid to PSG) & Alphonse Areola (PSG to Real Madrid)

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is no longer the starter at Real and he is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. Navas, 32, still has plenty of good years ahead of him and performed well for Real when Thibaut Courtois was out injured last season. After five years and 11 trophies at Real, Navas is set to be the starter at PSG and has signed a four-year deal. Alphonse Areola, 26, moves in the opposite direction to challenge Courtois at Real Madrid. Areola arrives on a season-long loan deal.

Ryan Kent (Liverpool to Glasgow Rangers)

Liverpool want $8.4 million for the young midfielder who excelled on loan at Steven Gerrard‘s side last season. Kent, 22, has been a Liverpool player his entire career but just can’t break into Jurgen Klopp‘s first team. Now is the right time for him to move on a permanent basis and Gerrard will get the best out of him. Kent will be key in Rangers pushing Celtic all the way for the Scottish title.

Fernando Llorente (Free agent, Napoli)

He finally announced his move on deadline day, as the veteran striker was out of contract after being at Tottenham Hotspur. Napoli is a great landing spot for him, as he will continue to play in the UEFA Champions League and his experience off the bench in tight situations was crucial for Spurs last season. At 34, he continues to age like a fine wine…

Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth to Qarabag)

A shock move for out of favor Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, as he sealed a loan move to Azerbaijani champions Qarabag until January. Begovic, 32, has yet to play in the Premier League this season after losing his place in the Bournemouth lineup late last season. He will play in the Europa League for Qarabag.

Florin Andone (Brighton to Galatasaray)

His last act as a Brighton player, at least for this season, was getting a silly red card against Southampton. Andone has joined Galatasaray and the Romanian forward joins Falcao and several others in sealing late move to the Turkish giants. Andone, 26, scored for Brighton on the opening day in their win at Watford, but his tackle against Saints was a straight red card and cost his team dear. They have a few attacking options, but this is a bit of a strange move for the Seagulls.

Mario Lemina (Southampton to Galatasaray)

The Gabonese midfielder is leaving Saints for Turkey, with Galatasaray confirming they are in talks over a season-long loan move. The former Juventus midfielder has been frozen out by Southampton this summer after saying he wants to leave and although the Premier League side wanted a permanent deal, Lemina will initially leave on loan.

Wesley Hoedt (Southampton Royal Antwerp)

Another Saints player will be heading out on loan, as Dutch defender Hoedt is heading to Belgium. Antwerp will initially sign Hoedt on loan and have an option to buy him permanently. Hoedt, 25, is not part of Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s plans and after being signed as a replacement for Virgil Van Dijk he just hasn’t settled at Saints.

Marcus Edwards (Tottenham to Vitoria)

The Spurs youngster has left on a permanent deal and many at Tottenham will be disappointed by this. Edwards, 20, has been on the fringes of Spurs’ first team under Mauricio Pochettino but the winger failed to kick on after loan moves at Norwich and Excelsior. The England youth international will now play for Vitoria who are in the Europa League, and has signed a four-year deal.

