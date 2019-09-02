More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USMNT forward Novakovich leaves Reading, moves to Serie B

By Andy EdwardsSep 2, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
American forward Andrija Novakovich has signed with Serie B side Frosinone, bringing to an end his five years on the books at EFL Championship side Reading.

The 22-year-old, who has made three appearances for the U.S. men’s national team, had previously been loaned out to Telstar (Dutch second division) where he scored 22 goals in 38 games two seasons ago, and Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie) where he bagged 11 goals in 30 games last season.

Novakovich’s contract with Reading was set to expire next summer, thus the club elected to cash in (for a presumably small transfer fee) now. The player, meanwhile, can begin the next chapter of his career now, rather than waiting a further 12 months and enduring another loan move.

Frosinone spent last season in Serie A before being relegated back to the second division after one season. They finished 19th, 13 points out of 17th.

Various reports had previously linked Novakovich to clubs in Germany and the Netherlands throughout the summer.

Novakovich spent all of the preseason as a member of Reading’s first team and gave a good account of himself, by all reports. He made his first appearance for the club in four years just last month, but had since fallen away from the first-team squad.=

Pogba out of France squad with injury; Guendouzi gets first call-up

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) An ankle injury is keeping Paul Pogba out of international duty with France, opening the door for Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi to win his first cap.

Pogba was limping after playing 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday in the English Premier League.

France says he is out of the squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Albania on Saturday, and Andorra on Sept. 10.

United says “it remains unclear how serious his injury may be” ahead of an assessment. United next plays Leicester on Sept. 14.

France has called up the 20-year-old Guendouzi to replace Pogba. He’s started all of Arsenal’s four league games, and set up a goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

France is level on nine points at the top of qualifying Group H with Turkey and Iceland.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
Matchweek 4 of the Premier League produced so many wonderful individual displays, and it was so tough to select just 20 players.

There are plenty of players who have staked their claim to remain in our top 20 early in the season, as stars from Man City, Leicester City and Liverpool dominate our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 4
2. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Even
3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 11
5. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – Down 2
6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
8. Sebastien Haller (West Ham) – Up 3
9. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
10. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) – New entry
11. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – Down 1
12. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
13. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
14. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
15. David Silva (Man City) – New entry
16. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry
17. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – New entry
18. Lucas Digne (Everton) – Even
19. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) – New entry
20. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) – New entry

The 2 Robbies podcast: Who impressed, struggled in Week 4?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Matchweek 4 of the Premier League season highlighted by Arsenal’s thrilling comeback against Tottenham in the North London Derby (0:25) and more dominant performances from Liverpool (12:00) and Manchester City (18:45).

Plus, discussion on a couple of disappointing results – Manchester United at Southampton (24:00) and Chelsea at home to Sheffield United (28:55) before handing out our underappreciated performances of the week (34:55).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Transfer Deadline Day in Europe: Deals galore

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT
Transfer Deadline Day has arrived across Europe, and plenty of deals are being wrapped up in Spain, Italy, France and elsewhere ahead of the summer window closing.

Plenty of Premier League clubs are moving players on to trim their squads after the first few weeks of the season.

Below we look at the top deals developing, as the clock ticks down we roundup the transactions.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain)
The Argentine striker is close to a loan move to PSG, as his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has been seen in discussions with Les Parisiens officials in the French capital. Sky in Italy are reporting that Icardi, 26, will actually sign a new deal at Inter Milan before heading to PSG. A lethal finisher, Icardi is a totally different option up top and will compliment Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani well. His character is often questioned but his goalscoring record speaks for itself with 124 goals in 219 appearances for Inter.

Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez (West Ham to Sevilla)
Hernandez, 31, has joined Sevilla on a three-year contract, as the La Liga side paid $9.6 million for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer. This is a great move for Chicharito, who never settled down at West Ham. Sevilla are in the Europa League and will pushing for Champions League qualification once again.

Matteo Darmian (Man United to Parma)
The Italian defender has finally left Man United. After four years at Old Trafford, Darmian returns to Italy for a transfer fee of $4.5 million. The 29-year-old arrived at United in the summer of 2015 and won the FA Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils. He made 92 appearances in all competitions for United and heads back to Italy to play for Parma, as he struggled to hold down a regular spot at United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal to AS Roma)
A season-long loan move for Mkhitaryan who is a bit-part player at Arsenal. After Ceballos’ arrival this summer, the writing was on the wall, and the emergence of several youngsters and Mesut Ozil hanging around also pushed him towards the Emirates exit door. A chance to regain his confidence after a rough few years.

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid to PSG) & Alphonse Areola (PSG to Real Madrid)
The Costa Rican goalkeeper is no longer the starter at Real and he is heading to Paris Saint-Germain. Navas, 32, still has plenty of good years ahead of him and performed well for Real when Thibaut Courtois was out injured last season. After five years and 11 trophies at Real, Navas is set to be the starter at PSG and has signed a four-year deal. Alphonse Areola, 26, moves in the opposite direction to challenge Courtois at Real Madrid. Areola arrives on a season-long loan deal.

Ryan Kent (Liverpool to Glasgow Rangers)
Liverpool want $8.4 million for the young midfielder who excelled on loan at Steven Gerrard‘s side last season. Kent, 22, has been a Liverpool player his entire career but just can’t break into Jurgen Klopp‘s first team. Now is the right time for him to move on a permanent basis and Gerrard will get the best out of him. Kent will be key in Rangers pushing Celtic all the way for the Scottish title.

Fernando Llorente (Free agent, Napoli)
He finally announced his move on deadline day, as the veteran striker was out of contract after being at Tottenham Hotspur. Napoli is a great landing spot for him, as he will continue to play in the UEFA Champions League and his experience off the bench in tight situations was crucial for Spurs last season. At 34, he continues to age like a fine wine…

Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth to Qarabag)
A shock move for out of favor Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, as he sealed a loan move to Azerbaijani champions Qarabag until January. Begovic, 32, has yet to play in the Premier League this season after losing his place in the Bournemouth lineup late last season. He will play in the Europa League for Qarabag.

Florin Andone (Brighton to Galatasaray)
His last act as a Brighton player, at least for this season, was getting a silly red card against Southampton. Andone has joined Galatasaray and the Romanian forward joins Falcao and several others in sealing late move to the Turkish giants. Andone, 26, scored for Brighton on the opening day in their win at Watford, but his tackle against Saints was a straight red card and cost his team dear. They have a few attacking options, but this is a bit of a strange move for the Seagulls.

Mario Lemina (Southampton to Galatasaray)
The Gabonese midfielder is leaving Saints for Turkey, with Galatasaray confirming they are in talks over a season-long loan move. The former Juventus midfielder has been frozen out by Southampton this summer after saying he wants to leave and although the Premier League side wanted a permanent deal, Lemina will initially leave on loan.

Wesley Hoedt (Southampton Royal Antwerp)
Another Saints player will be heading out on loan, as Dutch defender Hoedt is heading to Belgium. Antwerp will initially sign Hoedt on loan and have an option to buy him permanently. Hoedt, 25, is not part of Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s plans and after being signed as a replacement for Virgil Van Dijk he just hasn’t settled at Saints.

Marcus Edwards (Tottenham to Vitoria)
The Spurs youngster has left on a permanent deal and many at Tottenham will be disappointed by this. Edwards, 20, has been on the fringes of Spurs’ first team under Mauricio Pochettino but the winger failed to kick on after loan moves at Norwich and Excelsior. The England youth international will now play for Vitoria who are in the Europa League, and has signed a four-year deal.