USWNT stars named as finalists for top FIFA award

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Lucy Bronze have been named as the three finalists for the FIFA best female player of the year award.

USWNT duo Rapinoe and Morgan were influential in their 2019 World Cup victory, while Bronze was a stud for England this summer and won the UEFA women’s player of the year award last week.

Rapinoe, 34, is likely to win the award as the Reign FC star caused headlines on and off the pitch this summer.

Her clutch goals and leadership were crucial to Jill Ellis’ side winning the 2019 World Cup, but off the field her criticism of political leaders and strong opinions on the Equal Pay battle has led to widespread praise.

Morgan scored five goals in the USWNT’s opening game of the tournament against Thailand and the Orlando City striker scored the game-winner in the semifinal against England. Her hold-up play and selfless work up top was just as impressive as her goals throughout the World Cup, as she also grabbed three assists.

As for Bronze, she won the Silver Ball as the second best player at the World Cup this summer and her marauding displays from right back had Lionesses head coach Phil Neville calling her the best player on the planet on several occasions. The Lyon defender is certainly the best player on the planet not from the USA.

