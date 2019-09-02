Van Dijk, Ronaldo, Messi finalists for FIFA player award

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will get a fresh start at AS Roma.

Mkhitaryan, 30, has agreed to a season-long loan move to Italy, as he will join Roma on deadline day in Europe.

Per reports, Roma have no option or obligation to buy Mkhitaryan from Arsenal at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He has a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2021 and has played in three of Arsenal’s four Premier League games so far, but Unai Emery obviously believes he isn’t needed this season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in Rome… ✈️👋 pic.twitter.com/APvE8igkMp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 2, 2019

The Armenian international arrived at Arsenal from Man United in January 2018 in an outrageous swap deal for Alexis Sanchez. That swap hasn’t worked out for either club, as Mkhitaryan scored six goals and added four assists in 25 Premier League appearances last season. Previously he’d won the League Cup and Europa League with Man United, but he just hasn’t taken to life in the PL and often drifts in and out of games. After starring for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Mkhitaryan couldn’t replicate that form in England.

With Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe arriving this summer, youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock breaking through, plus Mesut Ozil still around and returning to fitness, it was unlikely Mkhitaryan would have played much for the Gunners this season.

Roma have reshaped their squad this summer after failing to reach the UEFA Champions League and Mkhitaryan joins Chris Smalling as a loanee from the Premier League.

Paulo Fonseca’s side will be up there in the top four battle in Serie A and Mkhitaryan is likely to get plenty of minutes, at the very least in the UEFA Europa League, for Roma.

