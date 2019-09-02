Van Dijk, Ronaldo, Messi finalists for FIFA player award

MILAN (AP) Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk has joined five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the three finalists for the FIFA best player award. United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women’s award.
The announcement of the final three in each category – including best coach and best goalkeeper – was made Monday at the San Siro. The winners will be announced in Milan on Sept. 23.
Luka Modric, who won the award last year after leading Croatia to the World Cup final, did not make the 10-man shortlist.
Van Dijk joined Ronaldo and Messi after helping Liverpool win the Champions League title in June.
Rapinoe is competing against World Cup-winning teammate Alex Morgan and England forward Lucy Bronze.
Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are the finalists to be named the FIFA Coach of the Year for the men’s game.
The trio of Premier League managers all had huge success last season, with Man City winning all four domestic trophies available, Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League and Tottenham finishing runners up in the UCL after a solid season against all the odds.
Guardiola is probably the favorite to take home this award, such was City’s dominance in England, but Klopp will push him all the way after delivering a sixth Champions League title for Liverpool.
Pochettino is the underdog here, but his achievements should not be underestimated, as Spurs’ arrival at their new stadium was delayed and he didn’t sign a single new player across a 12-month period.
All three have legitimate claims to win the award, which will be announced in Milan on Sept. 23 at FIFA’s Best awards.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will get a fresh start at AS Roma.
Mkhitaryan, 30, has agreed to a season-long loan move to Italy, as he will join Roma on deadline day in Europe.
Per reports, Roma have no option or obligation to buy Mkhitaryan from Arsenal at the end of the 2019-20 season.
He has a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2021 and has played in three of Arsenal’s four Premier League games so far, but Unai Emery obviously believes he isn’t needed this season.
The Armenian international arrived at Arsenal from Man United in January 2018 in an outrageous swap deal for Alexis Sanchez. That swap hasn’t worked out for either club, as Mkhitaryan scored six goals and added four assists in 25 Premier League appearances last season. Previously he’d won the League Cup and Europa League with Man United, but he just hasn’t taken to life in the PL and often drifts in and out of games. After starring for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Mkhitaryan couldn’t replicate that form in England.
With Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe arriving this summer, youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock breaking through, plus Mesut Ozil still around and returning to fitness, it was unlikely Mkhitaryan would have played much for the Gunners this season.
Roma have reshaped their squad this summer after failing to reach the UEFA Champions League and Mkhitaryan joins Chris Smalling as a loanee from the Premier League.
Paulo Fonseca’s side will be up there in the top four battle in Serie A and Mkhitaryan is likely to get plenty of minutes, at the very least in the UEFA Europa League, for Roma.
Romelu Lukaku has released a statement after he was subjected to racist abuse by so-called soccer fans at Cagliari.
Lukaku, 26, scored a penalty kick as Inter Milan won 2-1 on Sunday and remained top of the Serie A table.
Videos have emerged of fans directing monkey chants at Lukaku from behind the goal where he scored.
Cagliari fans previously hurled racist abuse at former Juventus striker Moise Kean, and following on from the racist abuse of Tammy Abraham, Paul Pogba and Kurt Zouma on social media, this horrendous situation continues.
As for Lukaku, the Belgium national team star had the following to say in a social media post on Monday as he bravely addressed the situation head on.
“Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse. I did yesterday too. Football is a game to be enjoyed be everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame. I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination.
“Social media platforms need to work better as well with football clubs because everyday you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of color. We’ve been saying it for years and still no action. Ladies and gentleman, it is 2019. Instead of going forward we’re going backwards and I think as players we need to unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone.”
Javier Hernandez completed his move to Sevilla on Monday, as Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer left West Ham in a $9.7 million deal.
Hernandez, 31, arrived in Spain on Sunday to complete his medical and the predatory forward has signed a three-year deal with Sevilla on transfer deadline day in Europe.
He will now play in the Europa League and Sevilla have made a fine start to the new La Liga season as Monchi has returned as sporting director and overseen a huge squad overhaul.
Hernandez revealed that his close friend and El Tri teammate Miguel Layun, who played for the La Liga club, helped him make the decision to join Sevilla.
“It’s a great opportunity. I’m very happy to be at this club,” Hernandez said as he was unveiled by Sevilla. “I spoke to Miguel Layun a lot. I have only heard positive things about Sevilla FC, when I came to visit I fell in love with the city and the club.”
At West Ham Hernandez never truly nailed down a starting spot but he continued to score goals with 17 in his 63 appearances (most of which came off the bench) in all competitions.
The Hammers have Haller, Albian Ajeti, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini as attacking options, so Hernandez’s departure makes sense.
He last played in Spain for Real Madrid during a loan move from Man United in 2014 and Hernandez will battle with Luuk do Jong and Ronny Ocampos for minutes up top.