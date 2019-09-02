More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku responds to racist abuse at Cagliari

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku has released a statement after he was subjected to racist abuse by so-called soccer fans at Cagliari.

Lukaku, 26, scored a penalty kick as Inter Milan won 2-1 on Sunday and remained top of the Serie A table.

Videos have emerged of fans directing monkey chants at Lukaku from behind the goal where he scored.

Cagliari fans previously hurled racist abuse at former Juventus striker Moise Kean, and following on from the racist abuse of Tammy Abraham, Paul Pogba and Kurt Zouma on social media, this horrendous situation continues.

As for Lukaku, the Belgium national team star had the following to say in a social media post on Monday as he bravely addressed the situation head on.

“Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse. I did yesterday too. Football is a game to be enjoyed be everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame. I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination.

“Social media platforms need to work better as well with football clubs because everyday you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of color. We’ve been saying it for years and still no action. Ladies and gentleman, it is 2019. Instead of going forward we’re going backwards and I think as players we need to unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone.”

Javier Hernandez seals Sevilla transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2019, 8:39 AM EDT
Javier Hernandez completed his move to Sevilla on Monday, as Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer left West Ham in a $9.7 million deal.

Hernandez, 31, arrived in Spain on Sunday to complete his medical and the predatory forward has signed a three-year deal with Sevilla on transfer deadline day in Europe.

He will now play in the Europa League and Sevilla have made a fine start to the new La Liga season as Monchi has returned as sporting director and overseen a huge squad overhaul.

Hernandez revealed that his close friend and El Tri teammate Miguel Layun, who played for the La Liga club, helped him make the decision to join Sevilla.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m very happy to be at this club,” Hernandez said as he was unveiled by Sevilla. “I spoke to Miguel Layun a lot. I have only heard positive things about Sevilla FC, when I came to visit I fell in love with the city and the club.”

At West Ham Hernandez never truly nailed down a starting spot but he continued to score goals with 17 in his 63 appearances (most of which came off the bench) in all competitions.

The Hammers have Haller, Albian Ajeti, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini as attacking options, so Hernandez’s departure makes sense.

He last played in Spain for Real Madrid during a loan move from Man United in 2014 and Hernandez will battle with Luuk do Jong and Ronny Ocampos for minutes up top.

Some players taking advantage of new handball rules

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 7:52 AM EDT
MILAN (AP) Some players appear to be taking advantage of newly implemented handball rules to deliberately win penalties.

The new rules state that it is automatically a penalty if the ball touches a player’s hand or arm when it is above their shoulder, regardless of intent.

That is how Roma forward Edin Dzeko won the first-half penalty in the Rome derby on Sunday.

Rather than shooting at goal, Dzeko appeared to see Sergej Milinkovic-Savic raise his arm and instead struck the extended limb to earn the spot kick which was then converted by Aleksandar Kolarov.

“We have to get used to this new rule,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said. “I think it was looked for and it was found.

“We mustn’t keep our arms up because otherwise footballers with really good aim will look for the arm in the area and, as a consequence, with these rules, a penalty will be given.”

Luis Alberto equalized for Lazio after the break and the match ended 1-1.

The rules were supposed to provide greater clarity for those playing or watching the game but they continue to cause controversy.

Last week, Fiorentina was awarded an early penalty when the ball was deflected by a knee on to the underside of Piotr Zielinski’s arm, which was slightly raised.

However, Napoli went on to win 4-3.

DEFENSIVE FRAILTIES

Juventus has had the best defense in Serie A in each of the past eight seasons.

Its famed BBC defense of Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini have helped it win the title in each of those years.

Despite the retirement of Barzagli, Juventus was expected to remain solid at the back especially after it made Matthijs de Ligt the most expensive defender in Serie A history when signing him from Ajax for 75 million euro ($85 million) last month.

But the Bianconeri were hit by a blow when Chiellini tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in training on Friday, ruling the Juventus and Italy captain out for about five months.

De Ligt was handed his debut in Saturday’s match against title rival Napoli and was at fault for two of the goals as Napoli fought back from three goals down to level before Juventus won 4-3 thanks to a stoppage-time own goal.

“He comes from a team that defended differently, in a league that is not the Italian one,” Juventus assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello said. “He also played well for an hour, then his condition was lacking a bit. But he is a player of the highest level.”

WATCHING BALOTELLI

Mario Balotelli was at San Siro on Saturday to see his new club take on his old as Brescia lost 1-0 at AC Milan.

Balotelli joined newly promoted Brescia after his deal with Marseille expired, returning to Serie A with his hometown club after an absence of three years.

The forward has to wait to make his debut as he serves a four-match ban following a straight red card in his final game for Marseille against Montpellier in May.

“He’s working really hard, he’s done double training sessions three times,” Brescia coach Eugenio Corini said. “He’s here with the right mentality, we’re counting a lot on him.”

Balotelli’s last spell in Italy was a miserable one as he struggled with injury and scored only once in a season-long loan at AC Milan before returning to Liverpool in 2016 and moving immediately to France, resurrecting his career first with Nice and then at Marseille.

That was Balotelli’s second spell at Milan, the team he supported as a child.

Balotelli’s first appearance for Brescia will likely be the home match against eight-time defending champion Juventus on Sept. 25.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Americans Abroad: Weekend roundup

By Joel SoriaSep 2, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
After a slow start to the season, Josh Sargent made quite the statement, scoring his first goal of the season in brilliant fashion against Augsburg on Sunday.

 [MORE: Sargent opens season account in Bundesliga]

Over at Stamford Bridge, Christian Pulisic continues to earn valuable minutes, despite Chelsea failing to pick up three points in consecutive matches.

In Mexico, Ventura Alvarado, captain of Liga MX side Necaxa, registered his second goal of the season.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic started and played all 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — The fullback remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a groin injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Robinson started and went all 90 minutes for the Latics in their 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old was sidelined with a hamstring injury this weekend. There’s no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tigers captain was back on the park and featured all 90 minutes in Hull’s 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender, dealing with an injury, didn’t feature for QPR over the weekend in their 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Tim Ream, Fulham — The USMNT call-up started and played all 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw at Cardiff City.

Eredivisie

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — Wright reintroduced himself to field after last week’s inactivity. The 21-year-old played the last 39 minutes in VVV-Venlo’s 1-0 loss to Den Haag on Saturday.

Sergino Dest, Ajax — One of the few new faces in Greg Berhalter’s list, Dest played 65 minutes in Ajax’s 4-1 at Sparta Rotterdam.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — The U-23 MNT fullback dressed but didn’t play in Emmen’s 3-1 loss to Zwolle.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Out with a muscular injury, Weah didn’t feature for Lille over the weekend and will also miss out on the USMNT’s pair of friendlies.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — On Sunday, the Washington D.C. native came featured for 76 minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 defeat to Nice.

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie, Schalke — A staple player for club and country, McKennie registered 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 victory over Hertha Berlin before reporting with the men’s national team.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf Steffen and Morales started and went all 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Morales, for a consecutive week, was one of Fortuna’s few bright spots, assisting the team’s only goal.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  The 19-year-old opened his season account in spectacular fashion, getting around defenders and the opposing goalkeeper before tapping it in.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach After not starting the first game of the season, Johnson has made his way into Mönchengladbach’s starting lineup two weeks in a row. On Friday, he started and played 74 minutes in his side’s 3-1 loss to red-hot RP Leipzig.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt The fullback did appear on the 18, but was not called upon in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams didn’t feature for Leipzig as he continues to recover from “acute groin issues.”

Honorable Mentions:

Ian Harkes, Dundee United – Harkes had an unusual, yet positive shift with Dundee United over the weekend. In the 25th minute, the midfielder took the field. One minute into the second half, Harkes scored in what turned out to be a 6-2 victory for United over rivals Dundee.

Ventura Alvarado, Necaxa – In Mexico, Alvarado continues to make the case that he might be ready for a USMNT return. The 27-year-old captain, scored his second goal of the season in Necaxa’s 3-2 victory over Tijuana.

Terrence Boyd, Hallescher – Boyd’s move to Germany’s third-tier is paying dividends. For a second straight week, the striker scored for Hallescher – this time in a 4-0 victory over Sonnenhof.

Sounders hold off Galaxy in seven-goal thriller (video)

By Joel SoriaSep 1, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less):  The seven-goal spectacle between the Seattle Sounders and the LA Galaxy was just as enthralling as the neck-and-neck playoff race both team’s are in. In fact, the game pretty much had it all: a brace, a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and, of course, a late game-winning goal. Galaxy never had the lead, having to play from behind and tying it up in three different occasions. Ibrahimovic scored his 23rd of the season, while Uriel Antuna and Jørgen Skjelvik pitched in one each. The true difference maker featured on the home side, however. Cristian Roldan, registering only his second brace in his career, inspired the Sounders’ crucial victory that has them two points clear (46) of third-place San Jose Earthquakes (44) with six regular season games remaining. Nothing is set in stone yet, but at the very minimum, Seattle can feel like they’re one foot in the playoffs. The Galaxy, however, will play a lead role in this season’s Decision Day, if they continue their recent ways.

Three moments that mattered

45′ — Ruidiaz breaks deadlock — The Peruvian with some early foreshadowing of what was to come.

66′ — Zlatan uplifts Galaxy’s hopes — Ibrahimovic now has 23 goals in the same number of appearances this season.

89′ — Roldan earns Seattle three, precious points — With a playoff race as tight as the Western Conference’s, Roldan’s  two-goal performance couldn’t come at a better time.

Man of the match: Cristian Roldan

Goalscorers: Ruidiaz (45′), Roldan (55′), Ibrahimovic (66′), Antuna (75′), Morris (77′), Skjelvik (81′), Roldan (89′)