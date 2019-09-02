Weah not in USMNT camp due to ‘very bad hamstring tear’

Tim Weah’s stock was trending upward — rather steeply, in fact — after starring for the U.S. U-20 national team at the U-20 World Cup over the summer, followed by a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Lille where he has earned regularly playing time for last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up.

In the words of USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, Weah was due for a recall to the senior national team for this month’s friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. Unfortunately for the 19-year-old winger, he was unavailable to take the call due to what Berhalter called on Monday “a very bad hamstring tear” — quotes from Yahoo:

“We would’ve given [Weah] a look in this camp. He’s playing for Lille, doing a good job.”

The injury comes at a most unfortunate time for Weah and the USMNT, as he has performed well for Lille this season and could face a long road back, not only to fitness but also a first-team place.

USMNT fans will have to wait to see all three of Weah, Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent — the Yanks’ next generation of highly-touted attacking talent — on the field at the same time.

