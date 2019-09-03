Eriksen wishes he could force transfer ‘like in Football Manager’

Christian Eriksen believes he has seen and done everything there is for him to see and do at Tottenham Hotspur, and he’s making no attempt to hide that belief.

The Danish midfielder revealed on Tuesday that he wishes he could have forced through his transfer away from Tottenham “like you can do in the Football Manager [computer game].”

Of course, it’s not quite that easy, and doesn’t Eriksen know it? Is he frustrated by that fact? No doubt about it. Does he regret openly admitting he wants a new challenge at this point in his career? Not one bit — quotes from the Guardian:

“I wish I could decide myself, like you can do in the Football Manager, but I can’t do that, sadly. I don’t think it was wrong [to say that it was time for a new challenge]. But this is football, and you never know what happens in football. A lot of things play a part.” … “I think that most English clubs would like the window to close at the same time as the other countries. It is a [difficult] situation for a coach when he doesn’t know which players he will have at his disposal. I would have liked to play all games, but you have to ask my coach [why I didn’t].”

While Eriksen is clearly perturbed at not moving to (presumably) Real Madrid, he insists that it won’t affect his focus on, and efforts for, Spurs this season.

“It is not a problem for me to empty my head [and get away from the rumors]. I don’t read a lot of what is written. I have been doing this for many years now and there have been a lot of rumors.”

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his own frustrations at multiple points already this season, lamenting the fact that he is in charge of an unsettled squad. While he won’t be over-the-moon happy with Eriksen’s comments going public, it won’t have been a new revelation in his mind.

If Eriksen can rally himself and deliver another stellar season for Spurs, there will almost certainly be plenty of options for him when his contract expires in June, should he still wish to leave at that time.

