Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Eriksen wishes he could force transfer ‘like in Football Manager’

By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
Christian Eriksen believes he has seen and done everything there is for him to see and do at Tottenham Hotspur, and he’s making no attempt to hide that belief.

The Danish midfielder revealed on Tuesday that he wishes he could have forced through his transfer away from Tottenham “like you can do in the Football Manager [computer game].”

Of course, it’s not quite that easy, and doesn’t Eriksen know it? Is he frustrated by that fact? No doubt about it. Does he regret openly admitting he wants a new challenge at this point in his career? Not one bit — quotes from the Guardian:

“I wish I could decide myself, like you can do in the Football Manager, but I can’t do that, sadly. I don’t think it was wrong [to say that it was time for a new challenge]. But this is football, and you never know what happens in football. A lot of things play a part.”

“I think that most English clubs would like the window to close at the same time as the other countries. It is a [difficult] situation for a coach when he doesn’t know which players he will have at his disposal. I would have liked to play all games, but you have to ask my coach [why I didn’t].”

While Eriksen is clearly perturbed at not moving to (presumably) Real Madrid, he insists that it won’t affect his focus on, and efforts for, Spurs this season.

“It is not a problem for me to empty my head [and get away from the rumors]. I don’t read a lot of what is written. I have been doing this for many years now and there have been a lot of rumors.”

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his own frustrations at multiple points already this season, lamenting the fact that he is in charge of an unsettled squad. While he won’t be over-the-moon happy with Eriksen’s comments going public, it won’t have been a new revelation in his mind.

If Eriksen can rally himself and deliver another stellar season for Spurs, there will almost certainly be plenty of options for him when his contract expires in June, should he still wish to leave at that time.

EURO 2020 qualifying preview: Germany-Netherlands showdown on deck

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
Wondering which of the 50 qualifiers for the 2020 European Championship you should be watching over the next week? Wonder no more…

Ireland v. Switzerland — Thursday, 2:45 p.m. ET

After four of 10 games, Ireland (10 points) holds a commanding lead in Group D, currently five points clear of second-place Denmark (one game in hand) and six ahead of third-place Switzerland (two games in hand). Thursday’s showdown in Dublin should go a long way toward answering the question of “is this real, or the by product of a cake-walk run of fixtures?”

Germany v. Netherlands — Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET

After missing out on back-to-back major tournaments (EURO 2016 and World Cup 2018), the Dutch (3 points) are off to another slow(-ish) start to qualifying for EURO 2020. Sure, they’ve only played two games, but Friday’s trip to Hamburg could see Ronald Koeman‘s side left with considerable ground to make up to finish in the top-two of Group C.

Germany went into Amsterdam and snatched a 3-2 victory at the very end of these sides’ first encounter back in March. On the one hand, that means the Netherlands’ schedule will turn considerably more favorable for their final seven games. On the other hand, they’ll be at least nine points out of Germany and Norther Ireland, if they lose on Friday.

England v. Bulgaria — Saturday, 12 p.m. ET
England v. Kosovo — Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET

By the time the international window closes, England could be as many as seven points clear of third place and have qualification all but wrapped up. With six points (and a +9 goal differential) from their first two games, and a pair of eminently winnable fixtures on deck this week, the path ahead of Gareth Southgate‘s side is rather straightforward. At this point, the main draw of watching England through the remainder of qualification will be to see which players Southgate comes to rely upon most heavily with an eye toward his 23-man roster for next summer.

Serbia v. Portugal — Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET

The reigning European champions aren’t in grave danger of missing the tournament (yet), due to having two points from only two games played (thanks, Nations League), but Saturday’s clash with Serbia could move Fernando Santos’ side one step closer to semi-serious struggles. A loss to Serbia would put Portugal five points back of second place with five games left to play. Heading down the playoff path wouldn’t be an outright disaster, but avoiding that fate is massively preferable.

Notable EURO 2020 qualifying standings (points, games played)

Group A

1. England (6, 2)
2. Czech Republic (6, 3)

Group B

1. Ukraine (10, 4)
2. Luxembourg (4, 4)
3. Serbia (4, 3)
4. Portugal (2, 2)

Group C

1. Northern Ireland (12, 4)
2. Germany (9, 3)
3. Netherlands (3, 2)

Group D

1. Ireland (10, 4)
2. Denmark (5, 3)
3. Switzerland (4, 2)

Group E

1 . Hungary (9, 4)
2. Slovakia (6, 3)
3. Croatia (6, 3)

Group F

1. Spain (12, 4)
2. Sweden (7, 4)

Group G

1. Poland (12, 4)
2. Israel (7, 4)

Group H

1 . France (9, 4)
2. Turkey (9, 4)
3. Iceland (9, 4)

Group I

1. Belgium (12, 4)
2. Russia (9, 4)

Group J

1. Italy (12, 4)
2. Finland (9, 4)

FIFA unveils logo for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
Qatar finally has a logo for the 2022 World Cup, and it reflects both the tournament’s compact infrastructure and winter schedule.

Using the colors of the Qatari flag, the white emblem is set against a maroon background.

It is inspired by the contours of the World Cup trophy with the unbroken loop depicting a figure of eight — the number of stadiums built for the Middle East’s first World Cup in the tiny Persian Gulf nation.

FIFA says the design also draws “inspiration from a traditional woolen shawl,” a winter garment reflecting the World Cup being played in November and December 2022 to avoid the fierce summer heat in June and July when the tournament is usually played.

The reveal came at 2022 local time (8:22 p.m.) in Doha and the image was projected onto buildings in the Qatari capital, including the Al Zubarah Fort, and appeared at sites in Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

Other countries in the region played no role in the launch.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been boycotting Qatar economically and diplomatically since 2017, and its severing of travel links could prove problematic for fan travel in 2022.

Among the international sites where the logo was displayed on Tuesday was the Arch of Peace in Milan and a train station in Paris.

Qatar won a FIFA vote in 2010 that has been dogged by controversy. A FIFA investigation found that some of Qatar’s conduct “may not have met the standards” required while concluding there was no “evidence of any improper activity by the bid team.”

Working conditions and rights for migrant laborers building the stadiums in Qatar were also criticized, forcing standards to be raised.

Juventus Champions League squad omits Mandzukic, Can

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
Juventus released its 22-man squad for the upcoming Champions League group stages, and two names were surprising omissions.

Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can were both left off the squad and will be unable to participate in Champions League matches throughout the group stage. Juventus acquired loads of talent this summer, especially in midfield, and failed to secure adequate departures to balance the squad.

The 33-year-old Mandzukic has been with the club since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015, and has made 162 appearances for the Italian side, by far the most of any club in his career. His surprising omission comes at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, with no other outright strikers in the group. Higuain returned to Juventus this summer after loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea last season, costing Mandzukic his place in the squad.

Still just 25 years old, Emre Can was pushed out of his place in the Juventus midfield by the free transfer signings of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this summer, with both included in the Champions League squad. Rabiot is slowly being integrated into the Juve squad, while Ramsey is currently shelved while recovering from a hamstring injury suffered back in the spring with Arsenal. Can also signed with Juve on a free the previous summer, and he was a regular starter for the side last season when not injured.

Can, however, has struggled with injuries throughout his career, a possible reason for leaving him off the Champions League roster. The German international has played just 30 minutes of Juve’s first two Serie A matches of the season, coming on as a substitute for the final half-hour of the crazy 4-3 win over Napoli last weekend. Fellow oft-injured midfielders Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira made the cut over Can, however, signaling a reckoning for the German.

Giorgio Chiellini was also left off the roster, although that was expected after the veteran defender suffered a torn ACL that will at the very least keep him out until the new year, and could potentially end the 35-year-old’s season. Young defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral both make the list in Chiellini’s absence.

With Mattia Perin injured until at least mid-November, Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon are the main goalkeepers while Carlo Pinsoglio serves as the emergency netminder.

This summer, Juventus brought in a wealth of talent, including Ramsey, Rabiot, Higuain, de Ligt, Demiral, Cristian Romero, Danilo, and Luca Pellegrini. They sold Moise Kean to Everton and Joao Cancelo to Manchester City, but the midfield especially remains far too clogged.

Stanway scores stunner but England women fall to Norway

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
The England women’s national team took an early lead on an absolutely fabulous strike from Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway, but capitulated as Norway came from behind to beat Phil Neville‘s squad 2-1 in the team’s second international friendly since the World Cup.

The result comes just days after the squad coughed up a 2-0 lead to Belgium in an eventual 3-3 draw.

Stanway will still receive headlines for her stunning effort from well outside the penalty area struck with power and pace that found the top corner off the underside of the bar. Norwegian goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth gave the effort a go but had no chance at stopping the strike as it curled away from her dive.

Norway’s comeback started just after halftime as Frida Maanum headed home off a corner in the 53rd minute, and Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen scored a fantastic solo goal through a Steph Houghton challenge in the 89th minute for a dramatic winner.

Neville has work to do after the two straight collapses as he gets his squad together in the aftermath of a fourth-place finish at the World Cup this past summer. England topped Norway 3-0 in the quarterfinal of that run, leaving an even more sour taste in the Lionesses mouths after today’s defeat.

The loss comes a day after reports in England claimed Neville was a candidate for the vacant U.S. women’s coaching job, but those reports were very quickly shot down by the U.S. media.