Italy suffers another injury as Insigne departs squad

The injuries are piling up for the Italian national team ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Finland this international break.
Lorenzo Insigne became the latest casualty as the Napoli attacker departed the squad with a muscular injury, the Italian national team announced Tuesday morning.
Insigne, who scored a brace in Napoli’s season-opening win over Fiorentina back on August 24, has been a regular in the Italian starting lineup, starting 10 of the country’s last 14 matches, with two of those misses due to injury. He even captained the side in a friendly against the Netherlands back in the summer of 2018 during the run-up to the World Cup which neither side qualified for.
He was injured in the dramatic 4-3 loss to Juventus over the weekend, withdrawn from the match at halftime, but still reported to the Italian national team camp hoping to push through.
Unable to shake off the injury, the 28-year-old joins Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, and Bryan Cristante as players to recently withdraw from the squad due to injury. Chiellini’s torn ACL will leave him sidelined for much of – if not the entire – club season, while de Sciglio has been sidelined with a thigh injury that has ruled him out for at least 10 days.
While no replacement has yet been drawn in for Insigne, the other injured trio was replaced by Francesco Acerbi, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Sandro Tonali. Italy is currently top of Euro 2020 qualification Group J with a perfect 12 points through the first four matches.