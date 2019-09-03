More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Italy suffers another injury as Insigne departs squad

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
The injuries are piling up for the Italian national team ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Finland this international break.

Lorenzo Insigne became the latest casualty as the Napoli attacker departed the squad with a muscular injury, the Italian national team announced Tuesday morning.

Insigne, who scored a brace in Napoli’s season-opening win over Fiorentina back on August 24, has been a regular in the Italian starting lineup, starting 10 of the country’s last 14 matches, with two of those misses due to injury. He even captained the side in a friendly against the Netherlands back in the summer of 2018 during the run-up to the World Cup which neither side qualified for.

He was injured in the dramatic 4-3 loss to Juventus over the weekend, withdrawn from the match at halftime, but still reported to the Italian national team camp hoping to push through.

Unable to shake off the injury, the 28-year-old joins Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, and Bryan Cristante as players to recently withdraw from the squad due to injury. Chiellini’s torn ACL will leave him sidelined for much of – if not the entire – club season, while de Sciglio has been sidelined with a thigh injury that has ruled him out for at least 10 days.

While no replacement has yet been drawn in for Insigne, the other injured trio was replaced by Francesco Acerbi, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Sandro Tonali. Italy is currently top of Euro 2020 qualification Group J with a perfect 12 points through the first four matches.

Premier League considers re-extending summer transfer window

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
According to reports in England, the Premier League will raise the possibility of returning to the old transfer window structure at its next executive meeting next week.

Only two years ago, the Premier League decided to close its summer transfer window prior to the start of the season, allowing teams to finalize rosters before playing matches. In theory, the practice made perfect sense and the decision was praised by many. However, the rest of Europe did not follow suit, and the result left Premier League clubs with nearly a month where players could depart for teams in La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and other European clubs leaving the Premier League side unable to replace them.

Reports by both The Times and the BBC have claimed that the issue will be raised at the meeting of Premier League chairmen and chief executives on September 12. The group could decide to vote on the issue at that meeting, or decide to table the discussion until the next meeting in November. A simple majority of 11 club votes would be needed to change the window back to its old structure.

This summer, the Premier League transfer window closed on August 8, while the rest of Europe had until September 2 to complete deals.

Before the change two years ago, Premier League managers were highly vocal about the need to move the transfer window to before the season so clubs aren’t doing business while matches were ongoing. However, with the new structure, managers again went public to complain about the disadvantage Premier League clubs found themselves facing. Mauricio Pochettino was the most vocal of late thanks to uncertainty surrounding Christian Eriksen, who was heavily linked to a move away from Tottenham with Spurs left powerless to replace him in the event he left.

“I think the Premier League cannot give this advantage to the European clubs,” Pochettino said the day after the Premier League window closed. “That is another point to talk about, to argue that we are at a disadvantage to European clubs because they have 20 days more to operate. I think that was a big mistake for the Premier League to allow that – we open the door to different clubs in Europe to try to create confusion within your squad. I think after two seasons operating in this way, the Premier League realizes that if Europe doesn’t change, we need to go back and start to operate in the same way they operate now.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp agreed, saying last month, “I don’t care when it closes, but it must close at the same time,” he recently said. “That was the idea in the first place. They spoke about finishing it before the season starts. Good idea, but only England did it. That makes no sense. It was a good idea but it didn’t work out.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds will back changing the window to the old structure at the upcoming meeting, despite being one of the clubs to heavily support the change two years ago. In addition, the report states that Manchester United and Manchester City will also back a change to the old format.

8 countries stay in FIFA race to host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Associated PressSep 3, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) — Eight countries have stayed in the bidding contest to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with Belgium and Bolivia dropping out.

FIFA says it has sent “the updated bidding and hosting documents” to the eight member federations. They must file detailed bid plans for the first 32-team tournament by Dec. 13.

The eight are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea.

The Korean bid could yet be a joint project with North Korea.

FIFA says all candidates will be inspected in January and February ahead of a FIFA Council vote expected in May.

Jamaica women’s team on strike after not being paid

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2019, 8:33 AM EDT
3 Comments

Just months after reaching the nation’s first-ever Women’s World Cup, the Jamaican women’s national team has refused to play or train, claiming they have not been paid.

The notice became public as midfielder Khadija Shaw posted on Instagram that the team is “in a position where we we are literally fighting just to get paid by legal agreements.”

Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to reach the World Cup this summer and scored a goal in its group stage finale in a 4-1 loss to Australia. The team also competed at this summer’s Pan American games and finished seventh, beating Peru 1-0 in its final match.

“This ain’t just about money, it’s about change, change in the way women football is viewed especially in Jamaica,” Shaw wrote on Instagram. “We deserve more and they can do better. For this reason, I along with my teammates won’t be participating in any future tournaments until being paid.”

Defender Allyson Swaby also posted the same graphic on her account, writing, “The monetary incentives can be small and are often not a reflection of the time and dedication we put into our sport. We fought for change and became the first Jamaican women’s football team to sign contracts with our federation. These contracts symbolize the respect we deserve and intend to receive.”

Neither Swaby or Shaw were on the Pan American Games roster – which consisted of many players who were not part of the World Cup – indicating the possibility of internal turmoil for some time before things went public.

The team’s qualification for the 2019 Women’s World Cup alone was a fantastic achievement, given the recent history of the Jamaican team. In 2010, the country cut funding for the women’s team, leaving it unable to participate in World Cup qualifiers and unranked by FIFA. A fundraising campaign resurrected the side in 2014 and only returned to the FIFA rankings in 2018 during the run to World Cup qualification.

Keylor Navas departs Real Madrid for PSG

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
One of the most decorated goalkeepers over the last decade has finally had enough.

After being replaced by Thibaut Courtois as the starting goalkeeper at Real Madrid, Keylor Navas has left the Bernabeu for Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish club confirmed Tuesday morning. Returning in the opposite direction is PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who joins Real Madrid on a one-year loan deal.

After arriving from Levante in 2014, the 32-year-old won a stunning 12 trophies in five seasons at Real Madrid, including three Champions League titles. He made 162 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions during his time in Madrid, keeping 52 clean sheets and conceding 159 goals, including 32 clean sheets and 101 goals conceded in 104 La Liga appearances.

However, Madrid actively moved to replace him with Courtois in a move criticized by many as harsh on the Costa Rican, who was unfairly blamed for deep-lying defensive issues. With Courtois as starting goalkeeper last season, Madrid conceded 46 league goals in 38 matches, more than they had in any league campaign under Navas’s watch.

The move establishes Navas as the clear number one goalkeeper at PSG, backed up by other new arrivals in Sergio Rico and Marcin Bulka.

The transfer sets up a fascinating – and almost immediate – revenge match as PSG takes on Real Madrid in the opening Champions League group stage match on September 18.