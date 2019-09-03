Keylor Navas departs Real Madrid for PSG

One of the most decorated goalkeepers over the last decade has finally had enough.
After being replaced by Thibaut Courtois as the starting goalkeeper at Real Madrid, Keylor Navas has left the Bernabeu for Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish club confirmed Tuesday morning. Returning in the opposite direction is PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who joins Real Madrid on a one-year loan deal.
After arriving from Levante in 2014, the 32-year-old won a stunning 12 trophies in five seasons at Real Madrid, including three Champions League titles. He made 162 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions during his time in Madrid, keeping 52 clean sheets and conceding 159 goals, including 32 clean sheets and 101 goals conceded in 104 La Liga appearances.
However, Madrid actively moved to replace him with Courtois in a move criticized by many as harsh on the Costa Rican, who was unfairly blamed for deep-lying defensive issues. With Courtois as starting goalkeeper last season, Madrid conceded 46 league goals in 38 matches, more than they had in any league campaign under Navas’s watch.
The move establishes Navas as the clear number one goalkeeper at PSG, backed up by other new arrivals in Sergio Rico and Marcin Bulka.
The transfer sets up a fascinating – and almost immediate – revenge match as PSG takes on Real Madrid in the opening Champions League group stage match on September 18.
Just months after reaching the nation’s first-ever Women’s World Cup, the Jamaican women’s national team has refused to play or train, claiming they have not been paid.
The notice became public as midfielder Khadija Shaw posted on Instagram that the team is “in a position where we we are literally fighting just to get paid by legal agreements.”
Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to reach the World Cup this summer and scored a goal in its group stage finale in a 4-1 loss to Australia. The team also competed at this summer’s Pan American games and finished seventh, beating Peru 1-0 in its final match.
“This ain’t just about money, it’s about change, change in the way women football is viewed especially in Jamaica,” Shaw wrote on Instagram. “We deserve more and they can do better. For this reason, I along with my teammates won’t be participating in any future tournaments until being paid.”
Defender Allyson Swaby also posted the same graphic on her account, writing, “The monetary incentives can be small and are often not a reflection of the time and dedication we put into our sport. We fought for change and became the first Jamaican women’s football team to sign contracts with our federation. These contracts symbolize the respect we deserve and intend to receive.”
Neither Swaby or Shaw were on the Pan American Games roster – which consisted of many players who were not part of the World Cup – indicating the possibility of internal turmoil for some time before things went public.
The team’s qualification for the 2019 Women’s World Cup alone was a fantastic achievement, given the recent history of the Jamaican team. In 2010, the country cut funding for the women’s team, leaving it unable to participate in World Cup qualifiers and unranked by FIFA. A fundraising campaign resurrected the side in 2014 and only returned to the FIFA rankings in 2018 during the run to World Cup qualification.
Tim Weah’s stock was trending upward — rather steeply, in fact — after starring for the U.S. U-20 national team at the U-20 World Cup over the summer, followed by a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Lille where he has earned regularly playing time for last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up.
In the words of USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, Weah was due for a recall to the senior national team for this month’s friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. Unfortunately for the 19-year-old winger, he was unavailable to take the call due to what Berhalter called on Monday “a very bad hamstring tear” — quotes from Yahoo:
“We would’ve given [Weah] a look in this camp. He’s playing for Lille, doing a good job.”
The injury comes at a most unfortunate time for Weah and the USMNT, as he has performed well for Lille this season and could face a long road back, not only to fitness but also a first-team place.
USMNT fans will have to wait to see all three of Weah, Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent — the Yanks’ next generation of highly-touted attacking talent — on the field at the same time.
A roundup of the final few transfers completed across Europe on Monday, including a few outgoing deals involving players belonging to Premier League clubs…
Yannick Bolasie (Everton to Sporting CP)
Bolasie is headed out on loan for the third time in 12 months, following half-season spells at Aston Villa and Anderlecht last season. After arriving at Goodison Park for $30 million back in 2016, Bolasie has battled long-term injuries and a lack of fitness/form.
Mario Lemina (Southampton to Galatasaray)
This is just about all the needs to be said of Saints’ transfer activity over the last few years…
Kenedy (Chelsea to Getafe)
Speaking of players going out on multiple loan spells from their parent club, Kenedy has departed Stamford Bridge for the fourth time since joining the club in 2015. First, he went to Watford (one appearance); then it was Newcastle United (13 appearances); and again, to Newcastle United (23 appearance). It’s the first time the Brazilian has been loaned to a club outside the PL.
Andre Silva (AC Milan to Eintracht Frankfurt) & Ante Rebic (Frankfurt to Milan)
AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt have essentially swapped forwards for a period of one season. According to reports, neither loan agreement includes an option to buy. Silva scored 11 goals in 40 appearances while on loan to Sevilla last season. Rebic bagged 10 in 35 during Frankfurt’s magical 2018-19 season.
Jese Rodriguez (PSG to Sporting CP)
From Real Madrid, to Paris Saint-Germain, to Las Palmas, to Stoke City, to Real Betis, and now Sporting CP, Jese has been trying to right the wrongs of his career for a few years now. Now 26, he has made 20 or more league appearances just once in his career (2015-16 for Madrid).
BERLIN (AP) Two security stewards working for Dynamo Dresden have “seriously damaged” the club by displaying Nazi imagery during a game against St. Pauli, the German team said Monday.
The Saxony-based club, which plays in the second division, has also apologized for a multitude of offensive banners held by fans during Saturday’s game. The incidents occurred a day before a far-right party almost tripled its support in local elections.
News agency dpa reported that police have filed charges against the stewards on suspicion of using unconstitutional symbols.
The stewards initially were released from duty after refusing to follow an order from the head of their security firm to remove a Germany flag from an escape route. They then removed their work attire, revealing T-shirts bearing a skull commemorating an SS division, with the words “Third division for security of the German people” written underneath.
“We are stunned because both these people have seriously damaged our club,” Dynamo managing director Michael Born said in a statement on Monday. “These stewards will never be used directly or indirectly for events of Dynamo Dresden. We’re also considering further legal steps.”
Born said the club could not accept the messages shown on banners “because they are inhumane, against our principles and fan charter, and they trample on the values of our sporting community.”
Born said he personally apologized to St. Pauli president Oke Gottlich after the game for the banners.
The German soccer federation is investigating. Dynamo could be fined between$20,000-$165,000 for the offensive banners.
It’s not the first instance of trouble in games between Dresden and St. Pauli, a politically left-leaning club based in Hamburg. Last December, Born condemned incidents around their game “because they are inhumane and trample on our sporting values.”